Man fatally shot in St. Paul's North End neighborhood

By WCCO Staff
 4 days ago

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- St. Paul police are investigating a killing that took place in the North End neighborhood Wednesday night.

Someone shot and killed a man near Rice Street and Manitoba Avenue last night around 10 p.m.

Investigators said they don't have a lot of information, and are asking anyone who might know something to give them a call.

Police said this is their 24th homicide investigation of the year.

MINNESOTA STATE
WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

