Wisconsin State

Faced with funding cuts, school district administrators reach out to parents

By By Roberta Baumann
DeForest Times-Tribune
DeForest Times-Tribune
 4 days ago

This November, at least two dozen school districts around Wisconsin will ask voters to approve operational referendums in order to continue delivering the same level of education their communities expect for their children.

In an effort to educate their communities, Dane County school district superintendents are sending an open letter to raise awareness about a statewide trend that “reflects a significant shift in the state’s commitment to funding schools,” as the letter states.

The letter is signed by 18 superintendents of school districts within Dane County — Belleville, Cambridge, Deerfield, DeForest, Lodi, Marshall, McFarland, Middleton, Monona Grove, Mount Horeb, Stoughton, New Glarus, Oregon, Sun Prairie, Verona, Waterloo, Waunakee and Wisconsin Heights.

According to the communication, in 2002, Wisconsin was ranked 11th in the nation for school funding, but in 2020 was ranked 25th, a drop the administrators say is the “largest in the national ranking of any state over this time period.”

They point out that the shift is escalating in the second year of a biennial budget that includes a zero-dollar increase in per-student funding from the state as inflation is at an all-time high.

In DeForest, voters passed a $125 million referendum in 2019, with all major construction projects completed prior to the upcoming school year. The biggest item from the referendum was the district building Harvest Intermediate School, which began operations in the 2021-22 academic year. A $41 million referendum was also approved in 2015.

In Waunakee, where voters will see a three-year, nonrecurring $6 million operational referendum in Nov. 8 election, one of the purposes is to fund teacher pay and allow the district to remain competitive in its hiring.

Other districts also face challenges recruiting and retaining educators, the superintendents’ letter notes.

Mount Horeb School District Superintendent Dr. Steve Salerno said the shift in funding comes at a time when the state has $3.5 to $4 billion in surplus funding, adding that Gov. Tony Evers has estimated the amount may be $5 billion this year.

“Whatever that amount, billions of dollars is at the expense of our young people,” Salerno said.

While the Mount Horeb superintendent said he supports more local decision making, the taxation authority has shifted.

“It seems disingenuous to say they’re funding schools when, in fact, it’s the local taxpayers who now have the burden shifted to them in terms of the raising of the funds and the deliberation that occurs,” Salerno said.

When districts rely on referendum dollars to fund their operations, disparities can arise around the state, Salerno pointed out. Some communities will be able to increase taxes to support their schools but others may not.

“Those communities that don’t have those blessings, they don’t have the capacity to do that. We have a constitutional requirement for K12 funding in the state of Wisconsin. If we don’t fund it, if we starve it, at the state level, I think it creates some disparities,” Salerno said.

He added that school districts unable to pass operating referendums will begin to have conversations not about how to do more with less.

“It suddenly has to be an honest dialog about, how are you going to do less with less?” Salerno said. “That’s an uncomfortable conversation to have, especially when our kids are at stake.”

Superintendents from four districts with boundaries in Dane County did not sign their names — Madison Metropolitan (MMSD), Edgerton, Sauk Prairie and Columbus. MMSD is currently in a $350 million operating and facilities referendum, which was passed in November 2020 — including $317 for capital improvements. All building construction is estimated to be complete by the 2024-25 school year.

The smaller community of Edgerton passed a $40.6 million capital and $1.25 million recurring referendum in November 2018. The Sauk Prairie district voters passed a $65 million facilities referendum in April 2020, while voters in the Columbus district approves a $30 million facilities referendum at the same time.

Staff pay is cited as one of the highest costs to districts. Salerno estimated that within a district’s business model, personnel costs make up 80% to 85% of the budget, with the remaining amount for supplies, insurance, buses and other capital needs.

While school districts struggle to pay teachers, Kwik Trip convenience stores advertise an hourly wage of $18 per hour, Salerno said.

“I have students who work at Kwik Trip who are earning more money than some of my paraprofessionals. And that’s because I can’t offer $18 an hour. To me that is just not right,” he said.

The letter is intended to bring awareness, particularly during the start of the school year and as many districts plan for operational referendums.

Salerno said one of the goals is to invite families to help their school districts brainstorm solutions.

“This is just the latest example of us trying to call the citizenry into action,” he said.

The letter notes that 83% of Wisconsin districts have passed a referendum to address budget challenges or facilities needs in the past decade, and the number of ballot operational questions will likely increase in the future.

The DeForest Area School District will not pose a referendum question during November’s General Election. There are two elections in 2023, with the Primary in February and the General in April. If going to a referendum, districts must adopt and file resolutions at least 70 days prior to the election it will appear.

DeForest School Board talks about how district is financed, funded

Before the letter was released, the DeForest Area School Board listened to a brief presentation on how the district is funded and financed from Director of Business & Auxiliary Services Kathleen Davis-Phillips. She highlighted several topics.

She noted that DASD is currently one of the more financially stable districts in the region, but with the state not increasing its per-pupil funding for the second straight year, challenges could arise. Districts have also been using their one-time ESSER funds toward general operating costs in addition to shrinking learning gaps.

Davis-Phillips said that DASD is seen as a “destination district” for teachers, but the struggle to offer competitive wages still continues. She said that a big problem isn’t just that teachers are moving on from specific districts to others, but some are leaving the profession altogether, and doing so at inopportune times like the middle of semesters.

Davis-Phillips even touched on Wisconsin’s drop in the national rankings when it comes to state funding, as the state’s average spending is now $700-$800 less than the national per-pupil average.

“That’s the most worrisome,” she said.

Of the 16 regional districts that Davis-Phillips used for part of her presentation, DASD ranked 10th in its revenue limit per pupil at $11,282.52. MMSD ranked highest ($13,059.36) and Wisconsin Heights was the lowest ($10,005.46).

The lack of funding is worrisome for all, but especially to DASD because projections for student enrollment continue to rise. Prior to the 2015-16 year, there were around 3,500 district students. That number grew to between 3,900-4,000 students for 21-22.

DeForest Times-Tribune

DeForest Times-Tribune

DeForest, WI
