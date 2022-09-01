Faced with funding cuts, school district administrators reach out to parents

This November, at least two dozen school districts around Wisconsin will ask voters to approve operational referendums in order to continue delivering the same level of education their communities expect for their children.

In an effort to educate their communities, Dane County school district superintendents are sending an open letter to raise awareness about a statewide trend that “reflects a significant shift in the state’s commitment to funding schools,” as the letter states.

The letter is signed by superintendents in Belleville, Cambridge, Deerfield, DeForest, Lodi, Marshall, McFarland, Middleton, Monona Grove, Mount Horeb, Stoughton, New Glarus, Oregon, Sun Prairie, Verona, Waterloo, Waunakee and Wisconsin Heights.

According to the communication, in 2002, Wisconsin was ranked 11th in the nation for school funding, but in 2020 was ranked 25th, a drop the administrators say is the “largest in the national ranking of any state over this time period.”

They point out that the shift is escalating in the second year of a biennial budget that includes a zero-dollar increase in per-student funding from the state as inflation is at an all-time high.

In Waunakee, where voters will see a three-year, nonrecurring $6 million operational referendum in Nov. 8 election, one of the purposes is to fund teacher pay and allow the district to remain competitive in its hiring. Other funds will go toward the additional costs of operating new facilities as they are constructed, including the new Heritage Elementary School and new Middle School.

Other districts also face challenges recruiting and retaining educators, the superintendents’ letter notes.

Mount Horeb School District Superintendent Dr. Steve Salerno said the shift in funding comes at a time when the state has $3.5 to $4 billion in surplus funding, adding that Gov. Tony Evers has estimated the amount may be $5 billion this year.

“Whatever that amount, billions of dollars is at the expense of our young people,” Salerno said.

While the Mount Horeb superintendent said he supports more local decision making, the taxation authority has shifted.

“It seems disingenuous to say they’re funding schools when, in fact, it’s the local taxpayers who now have the burden shifted to them in terms of the raising of the funds and the deliberation that occurs,” Salerno said.

When districts rely on referendum dollars to fund their operations, disparities can arise around the state, Salerno pointed out. Some communities will be able to increase taxes to support their schools but others may not.

“Those communities that don’t have those blessings, they don’t have the capacity to do that. We have a constitutional requirement for K12 funding in the state of Wisconsin. If we don’t fund it, if we starve it, at the state level, I think it creates some disparities,” Salerno said.

He added that school districts unable to pass operating referendums will begin to have conversations not about how to do more with less.

“It suddenly has to be an honest dialog about, how are you going to do less with less?” Salerno said. “That’s an uncomfortable conversation to have, especially when our kids are at stake.”

Staff pay is cited as one of the highest costs to districts. Salerno estimated that within a district’s business model, personnel costs make up 80% to 85% of the budget, with the remaining amount for supplies, insurance, buses and other capital needs.

While school districts struggle to pay teachers, Kwik Trip convenience stores advertise an hourly wage of $18 per hour, Salerno said.

“I have students who work at Kwik Trip who are earning more money than some of my paraprofessionals. And that’s because I can’t offer $18 an hour. To me that is just not right,” he said.

The letter is intended to bring awareness, particularly during the start of the school year and as many districts plan for operational referendums.

Salerno said one of the goals is to invite families to help their school districts brainstorm solutions.

“This is just the latest example of us trying to call the citizenry into action,” he said.

The letter notes that 83% of Wisconsin districts have passed a referendum to address budget challenges or facilities needs in the past decade, and the number of ballot operational questions will likely increase in the future.

While Waunakee’s operational referendum is non-recurring, some school board members have indicated that they anticipate returning to voters in 2024 with another request to exceed revenue limits.