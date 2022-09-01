ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Faced with funding cuts, school district administrators reach out to parents

By By Roberta Baumann
Waunakee Tribune
Waunakee Tribune
 4 days ago

This November, at least two dozen school districts around Wisconsin will ask voters to approve operational referendums in order to continue delivering the same level of education their communities expect for their children.

In an effort to educate their communities, Dane County school district superintendents are sending an open letter to raise awareness about a statewide trend that “reflects a significant shift in the state’s commitment to funding schools,” as the letter states.

The letter is signed by superintendents in Belleville, Cambridge, Deerfield, DeForest, Lodi, Marshall, McFarland, Middleton, Monona Grove, Mount Horeb, Stoughton, New Glarus, Oregon, Sun Prairie, Verona, Waterloo, Waunakee and Wisconsin Heights.

According to the communication, in 2002, Wisconsin was ranked 11th in the nation for school funding, but in 2020 was ranked 25th, a drop the administrators say is the “largest in the national ranking of any state over this time period.”

They point out that the shift is escalating in the second year of a biennial budget that includes a zero-dollar increase in per-student funding from the state as inflation is at an all-time high.

In Waunakee, where voters will see a three-year, nonrecurring $6 million operational referendum in Nov. 8 election, one of the purposes is to fund teacher pay and allow the district to remain competitive in its hiring. Other funds will go toward the additional costs of operating new facilities as they are constructed, including the new Heritage Elementary School and new Middle School.

Other districts also face challenges recruiting and retaining educators, the superintendents’ letter notes.

Mount Horeb School District Superintendent Dr. Steve Salerno said the shift in funding comes at a time when the state has $3.5 to $4 billion in surplus funding, adding that Gov. Tony Evers has estimated the amount may be $5 billion this year.

“Whatever that amount, billions of dollars is at the expense of our young people,” Salerno said.

While the Mount Horeb superintendent said he supports more local decision making, the taxation authority has shifted.

“It seems disingenuous to say they’re funding schools when, in fact, it’s the local taxpayers who now have the burden shifted to them in terms of the raising of the funds and the deliberation that occurs,” Salerno said.

When districts rely on referendum dollars to fund their operations, disparities can arise around the state, Salerno pointed out. Some communities will be able to increase taxes to support their schools but others may not.

“Those communities that don’t have those blessings, they don’t have the capacity to do that. We have a constitutional requirement for K12 funding in the state of Wisconsin. If we don’t fund it, if we starve it, at the state level, I think it creates some disparities,” Salerno said.

He added that school districts unable to pass operating referendums will begin to have conversations not about how to do more with less.

“It suddenly has to be an honest dialog about, how are you going to do less with less?” Salerno said. “That’s an uncomfortable conversation to have, especially when our kids are at stake.”

Staff pay is cited as one of the highest costs to districts. Salerno estimated that within a district’s business model, personnel costs make up 80% to 85% of the budget, with the remaining amount for supplies, insurance, buses and other capital needs.

While school districts struggle to pay teachers, Kwik Trip convenience stores advertise an hourly wage of $18 per hour, Salerno said.

“I have students who work at Kwik Trip who are earning more money than some of my paraprofessionals. And that’s because I can’t offer $18 an hour. To me that is just not right,” he said.

The letter is intended to bring awareness, particularly during the start of the school year and as many districts plan for operational referendums.

Salerno said one of the goals is to invite families to help their school districts brainstorm solutions.

“This is just the latest example of us trying to call the citizenry into action,” he said.

The letter notes that 83% of Wisconsin districts have passed a referendum to address budget challenges or facilities needs in the past decade, and the number of ballot operational questions will likely increase in the future.

While Waunakee’s operational referendum is non-recurring, some school board members have indicated that they anticipate returning to voters in 2024 with another request to exceed revenue limits.

Comments / 0

Related
nbc15.com

How you can help the DNR to regrow Wisconsin monarch population

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced Friday they are looking for volunteers to partner with them in the effort to regenerate a vital part of the midwestern ecosystem: pollinators. DNR is especially asking that people in Wood, Portage, Adams, Juneau, Waushara, Marquette, Waukesha, Milwaukee,...
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Wisconsin households eligible for free package of COVID-19 self-tests

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is launching an online program for Wisconsinites to get free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests delivered directly to them. As of this week Wisconsin residents can go to the Say Yes! COVID Test website(link is external) and place an order for a package of five rapid antigen COVID-19 tests at no cost. Initial supplies will allow each household to order one package that will arrive in 1-2 weeks.
WISCONSIN STATE
dailybadgerbulletin.com

All the Labor Day celebrations happening across Wisconsin

WISCONSIN — Labor Day weekend is finally here. And with it comes local celebrations that pay tribute to the hard work and contributions of workers across the country. For many, it’s also the last hurrah of summer before school kicks into full gear. Here’s a list of Labor...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Education
City
Stoughton, WI
Waunakee, WI
Government
State
Wisconsin State
City
Oregon, WI
City
Lodi, WI
County
Dane County, WI
City
Sun Prairie, WI
City
Mount Horeb, WI
City
Deforest, WI
Dane County, WI
Education
State
Oregon State
Dane County, WI
Government
City
Deerfield, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Waunakee, WI
Waunakee, WI
Education
City
New Glarus, WI
City
Belleville, WI
nbc15.com

Taste of Madison celebrates its 40th year

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over 70 vendors brought their food, wine, and art products to share what the city and state of Wisconsin has to offer at the 40th annual Taste of Madison. Elmaro Vineyard co-owner and winemaker Laura Roessler was nearly speechless when describing how it felt to bring...
MADISON, WI
alittletimeandakeyboard.com

History Blooms at Period Park in Madison, Wisconsin

Period Park in Madison, Wisconsin, invites visitors to an amble through a late 19th-century garden. Upon walking through Period Park, we felt transported to the carefully crafted and maintained gardens of the Gilded Age. Period Park provides a for a short pause in a stunning natural setting!. Period Park is...
MADISON, WI
WausauPilot

Wisconsinites likely required to pay taxes on forgiven student debt

Wisconsinites who benefit from President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan are going to see a higher bill when they file their state income taxes next year. Under the plan, borrowers who earn less than $125,000 will have at least $10,000 in student loan debt wiped away. Borrowers who received federal Pell grants — meant for low-income borrowers who demonstrate “exceptional” financial need — are eligible to have up to $20,000 in debt forgiven.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Wisconsin DNR advises hunters to watch for CWD

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With deer hunting season approaching, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is encouraging hunters to slow the spread of chronic wasting disease (CWD). CWD is a highly infectious and fatal disease affecting Wisconsin’s deer population. Deer contract CWD through an infected animal’s saliva, urine or feces....
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
97ZOK

Wisconsin Man Drinks Four Beers, Ends Up In Jail

It's not merely having four beers that ended up getting this man tossed in jail, it's what he was doing WHILE he drank those four beers that got him in trouble. Ahh, Wisconsin. Its official state slogan is 'America's Dairyland,' but maybe America's Drunkland' might be more appropriate. And I saw that as a proud Wisconsin native, by the way. Even though I've been a fully naturalized Minnesota resident for the last decade, I was born and raised behind the Cheddar Curtain.
WISCONSIN STATE
wortfm.org

Tim Michels and the Opposition to Line 5

Republican nominee for Wisconsin governor Tim Michels was involved in building Enbridge Line 3 in Minnesota and will be involved in the Line 5 expansion if it is approved. “Is that the kind of governor we should have just as the climate crisis keeps worsening?” asks Friday host Esty Dinur.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Principal#School Districts#Taxation#K12
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin parents arrested after 11-month-old overdoses on fentanyl, morphine

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two parents from Madison, Wisconsin have been arrested on felony charges of Neglecting a Child for the July 2021 death of their 11-month-old. According to the Madison Police Department, officers began conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of the child. After a ‘thorough investigation’, it was determined that the 11-month-old suffered an overdose due to the combined effect of Fentanyl and Morphine.
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
wisconsinrightnow.com

Media Continue to Botch Facts on Eric Toney’s Voter Fraud Prosecutions

Note to the news media: Republican Attorney General candidate Eric Toney is prosecuting ineligible felons and people for VOTING IN THE WRONG COUNTY. The media continue misleading the public on Eric Toney’s voter fraud prosecutions by saying only that he prosecuted people who used PO Boxes. In fact, most of Toney’s 7 voter fraud prosecutions were against people who voted in the wrong county or who were ineligible felons.
WISCONSIN STATE
boreal.org

Heading into Wisconsin's wild rice harvest, Ojibwe leaders work to guard against further declines

With the end of summer comes peak harvest time for Wisconsin wild rice, known as manoomin in Ojibwe. Despite declining wild rice populations, this year's harvest is expected to be "relatively average" across the northern part of the state, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced Monday. But what's average now is a sharp departure from harvests of the past.
WISCONSIN STATE
Waunakee Tribune

Waunakee Tribune

Waunakee, WI
114
Followers
262
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Waunakee Tribune has been serving the Waunakee and surrounding communities since 1916. Published Fridays and 24/7 online at waunakeetribune.com

 https://www.hngnews.com/waunakee_tribune/

Comments / 0

Community Policy