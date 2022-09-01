ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

105.7 The Hawk

The Ten Commandments of car horn honking in NJ

Some people in New Jersey are horn happy, you know the type. The ones who drive with one hand on the wheel and one hand on the horn, just in case they feel the need to honk at someone or something. Whether it’s to prevent danger or just to vent...
105.7 The Hawk

The NJ driving law that you break daily

Dennis had an experience today where he felt compelled to honk his horn at someone on the road who just did not wanna follow the rules. That got us into a discussion about the two types of people in New Jersey: those who honk, and those who do not honk.
105.7 The Hawk

The ultimate playlist for your New Jersey road trip

It’s one of the biggest decisions you have to make when traveling: flying vs. driving. Flying to your destination is quicker and forces you to pack only the essentials. But right now, a flight will set you back a few hundred dollars that can be used for other things if you were to just drive.
105.7 The Hawk

Jersey City, NJ three-alarm blaze injures 7 firefighters, reports say

JERSEY CITY — Seven firefighters were hospitalized and over two dozen people were displaced by a three-alarm fire on Sunday, according to reports. News 12 New Jersey reported that the fire broke out in Jersey City on the 600 block of Bergen Avenue at the intersection with Fairview Avenue. Someone reportedly ran to a nearby firehouse to alert firefighters to the blaze.
105.7 The Hawk

NJ is known for its fresh produce...good luck finding these

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only. You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.
105.7 The Hawk

Delicious Dairy Queen Announces New Fab Fall Flavors for New Jersey

One of my first memories of Dairy Queen was when I was a kid and we lived in Morris County, New Jersey. We were from Madison and my family was considering moving down to the Jersey Shore, somewhere in Ocean County. This particular summer Mom and Dad would often drive down and visit some of the new housing developments that were popping up all over Ocean County. Let's face it much of the housing boom was unique in the mid-'70s here at the Shore. I remember driving dirt roads to see new developments. So it was a new area with much to see.
Toms River, NJ
New Jersey State
Tuckerton, NJ
Brick, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

This Has Just Been Deemed As The BEST Cheeseburger in NJ

Cheeseburgers are undoubtedly one of America's all-time favorite foods. If there's one thing we know how to make, it's a juicy, meaty, flavorful, cheesy burger. As long as the meat is fresh, well-seasoned and not over or undercooked, and the bread isn't stale, you'd be hard-pressed to find a bad burger in New Jersey.
105.7 The Hawk

This Jersey Shore Town Is The Most Popular Airbnb Destination

Ocean City, New Jersey has a new title that’s quite impressive. There are hundreds of thousands of Airbnbs to rent for your vacation throughout the United States. Still, it’s just been revealed that this beach town that New Jersey knows and loves is officially the site's most booked destination for this fall season, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer, inquirer.com.
105.7 The Hawk

If Jersey towns were Jersey Girls

Your friends call you Ho’ for short. You hate plastic and styrofoam so you’ve sworn off plastic bags and styrofoam containers. Plastic surgery is still okay. Your fav holiday is Christmas because you get to wear your slutty Santa suit with the mini-skirt and get drunk at every bar in town. Your fav old movie is "On The Waterfront" and your grandma went out with some guy named Sinatra.
105.7 The Hawk

Only One New Jersey Town Makes Best Beach Town List

As we get ready to put the wraps on another amazing summer tourist season here in New Jersey, we learn of a bit of a slight to the beach towns we love so much in our state. The summer was full of amazing memories and tons of tourists. All you needed to do during this summer was to spend some time on the Garden State Parkway to realize there are tons of people who are making New Jersey beach towns their choice for vacation fun.
105.7 The Hawk

