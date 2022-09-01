Read full article on original website
Related
Motorcycle and vehicle collide on Rangeline amidst busy Joplin traffic
JOPLIN, Mo. — Just after 5:45 p.m. Friday evening, reports of a motorcycle and vehicle collision in the 3300 block of S Rangeline alerted Joplin Emergency Dispatch. Joplin Police, Joplin Fire and Newton County Ambulance responded. On the scene Joplin Police tell us the motorcycle was traveling north on...
5th Wheeler fire closes I-44 in Ottawa Co. state OHP
Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Bertram was on scene of the 5th wheel fire. OHP states the delay in traffic took about two hours, as of 4 p.m. stating, “Debris has been swept off the roadway. Lanes are back open.”. There were no reported injuries. Although the cause of the...
KYTV
Greene County highway engineers believe Kansas Expressway Extension will finish on time
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County highway engineers said the Kansas Expressway extension project is moving right along. It is set to finish on time, despite the recent weather. Mark Webb, Greene County Highway Department’s chief engineer, said the roughly $30 million extension is well underway. Webb said many of...
Part of Range Line road to close for bridge repairs next week
JOPLIN, Mo. — A lot of Joplin drivers will soon have to make their detour plans. S. Range Line bridge construction has been planned all summer and is finally starting next week. Businesses near the bridge will still be normally accessible. MODOT officials say they ask the citizens to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lightning blamed for Fort Scott church fire
FORT SCOTT, Kan. — Investigators think they now know the cause, and the cost, of the fire that swept through the Mary Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Fort Scott August 29. Investigators say the fire was sparked by a lightning strike. Crews from several surrounding departments battled the...
Diesel spill shuts down all lanes on State Highway 12
A tractor-trailer spill on State Highway 12 near War Eagle and Beaver Lake has shut down all lanes of traffic as diesel covers the roadway.
McDonald Co. Sheriff’s Office purchases 20 new rifles
McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — The McDonald County, Missouri Sheriff’s Office partnered up with Black Rain Ordnance to purchase 20 suppressed short barrel rifles. The sheriff’s office is upgrading its rifles from the Department of Defense rifles they are currently using. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL...
Joplin to close Lone Elm at Soccer Field Road
JOPLIN, Mo. – Joplin announced this week the closure of Lone Elm at Soccer Field Road beginning September 6. City officials say they will close the road so crews can replace a sanitary sewer line. Work is expected to be completed by the end of the week. The sewer...
IN THIS ARTICLE
koamnewsnow.com
Labette County hosts a Relay for Life event
Oswego, KS — If you live in Labette County, Kansas, and love to participate in events that help others — a Relay for Life event is coming to you. It’s happening on Saturday, September 17 from 11 AM to 4 PM. Relay for Life brings awareness to cancer and more. If you want to sign up click here!
Wanted on warrants in Cherokee County, Kan.
— Sheriff David Groves share two priority ‘Fugitive Friday’ individuals wanted and their outstanding warrants. Two men are wanted on separate and unrelated charges. They are seeking the location of individuals listed on the flyers. You may remain anonymous: 📞call 620-429-3992 or text 88877 ‘tip cherokee’ with any information.
fortscott.biz
Water For 1300 Block of Little Street Is Shut Down
The water main for the 1300 block of Little Street has been shut down due to a break. Crews are on site and repairs should done and water restored by 12:00 noon or shortly thereafter.
Granby man sentenced for shooting at deputies
MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. – A Granby man involved in a 2021 shooting with law enforcement learns his sentencing this week. A McDonald County Judge sentenced Benjamin Ivey to 15 years for each of three counts of first-degree assault. Court documents do not state whether these sentences will run at the same time, or one after the other.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
21-year-old loses his life in Crawford County crash
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. – Authorities release information on a fatal crash on Lonestar Road in Crawford County. The crash happened Wednesday evening shortly before 9:00 pm. It was located on 200th Street (Lonestar Road) about 2.5 miles north of K126. “Emergency personnel are working injury accident on 200th Street...
newstalkkzrg.com
Accident claims life of Pittsburg man
A crash in Crawford County, Kansas, Wednesday night claimed the life of a 21-year-old man from Pittsburg. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the accident happened on S. 200th Street near the Atkinson Municipal Airport when Caden Anderson’s Chevy Tahoe went off the road, hit a culvert and overturned. Anderson...
Delays expected during highway resurfacing in Baxter Springs
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. – Drivers can expect delays as highway resurfacing crews begin work in Baxter Springs. The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) plans to start a mill and overlay project on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Work will depend on the weather. Crews will resurface the following highways:. U.S. 69...
KTTS
Woman Gets Life In Prison For Springfield Road Rage Incident
(KTTS News) — A woman has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for a deadly road rage crash in Springfield in November 2018. A Greene County jury found Elizabeth McKeown guilty of first-degree murder in June. Police say McKeown rear-ended Barbara Foster’s car because...
KYTV
A drowning at Stockton Lake is under investigation
STOCKTON, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a drowning at Stockton Lake. John Gray, 60, of Fort Scott, Kansas, was found in Orleans Trail Cove just before 3 p.m. Tuesday. The patrol reports it doesn’t know the circumstances surrounding the drowning. The last time anyone talked to Gray was Monday morning.
KTUL
2 dead after head-on crash in Osage County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Two men are dead after a head-on crash on State Highway 20 Thursday morning, OHP says. Cameron Clark, 33, of Vinita was driving west on Highway 20 near Hominy when he crossed over into the eastbound lanes and struck a vehicle going in the opposite direction, troopers said.
carthagenewsonline.com
Jasper County Sheriff’s Office arrest report 8-31-22
Jasper County Sheriff’s Office arrest report. 7/30/2022 James L Carter , 63 of Joplin, MO was arrested for: Sex Offender Registration Violation. 7/30/2022 Terry Richards, 67 of Joplin, MO was arrested for: Sex Offender Registration Violation. 7/31/2022 Ethan H Brown, 21 of Watts, OK was arrested for: Driving While...
Living History in Mo. and Kans. battle reenactments
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kans. — People are getting a glimpse into the past this weekend. Museum exhibits came to life at the Crawford County Historical Museum with the annual “Living History” event. Over the past two days, people were able to see what life was like back in the 1800s in southwest Missouri and southeast Kansas […]
Comments / 0