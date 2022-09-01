ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Joplin, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Accidents
City
Joplin, MO
City
Marionville, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Joplin, MO
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Cove#Stockton Lake#Tires#Traffic Accident#The Pilot Travel Plaza#Modot#College#Aurora Rural Fire#Mercydav Ems#Dav#Mercy Hospital#The Ceder County Coroner#American
koamnewsnow.com

Labette County hosts a Relay for Life event

Oswego, KS — If you live in Labette County, Kansas, and love to participate in events that help others — a Relay for Life event is coming to you. It’s happening on Saturday, September 17 from 11 AM to 4 PM. Relay for Life brings awareness to cancer and more. If you want to sign up click here!
LABETTE COUNTY, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Wanted on warrants in Cherokee County, Kan.

— Sheriff David Groves share two priority ‘Fugitive Friday’ individuals wanted and their outstanding warrants. Two men are wanted on separate and unrelated charges. They are seeking the location of individuals listed on the flyers. You may remain anonymous: 📞call 620-429-3992 or text 88877 ‘tip cherokee’ with any information.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Granby man sentenced for shooting at deputies

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. – A Granby man involved in a 2021 shooting with law enforcement learns his sentencing this week. A McDonald County Judge sentenced Benjamin Ivey to 15 years for each of three counts of first-degree assault. Court documents do not state whether these sentences will run at the same time, or one after the other.
GRANBY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
newstalkkzrg.com

Accident claims life of Pittsburg man

A crash in Crawford County, Kansas, Wednesday night claimed the life of a 21-year-old man from Pittsburg. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the accident happened on S. 200th Street near the Atkinson Municipal Airport when Caden Anderson’s Chevy Tahoe went off the road, hit a culvert and overturned. Anderson...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, KS
KTTS

Woman Gets Life In Prison For Springfield Road Rage Incident

(KTTS News) — A woman has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for a deadly road rage crash in Springfield in November 2018. A Greene County jury found Elizabeth McKeown guilty of first-degree murder in June. Police say McKeown rear-ended Barbara Foster’s car because...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

A drowning at Stockton Lake is under investigation

STOCKTON, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a drowning at Stockton Lake. John Gray, 60, of Fort Scott, Kansas, was found in Orleans Trail Cove just before 3 p.m. Tuesday. The patrol reports it doesn’t know the circumstances surrounding the drowning. The last time anyone talked to Gray was Monday morning.
STOCKTON, MO
KTUL

2 dead after head-on crash in Osage County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Two men are dead after a head-on crash on State Highway 20 Thursday morning, OHP says. Cameron Clark, 33, of Vinita was driving west on Highway 20 near Hominy when he crossed over into the eastbound lanes and struck a vehicle going in the opposite direction, troopers said.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
carthagenewsonline.com

Jasper County Sheriff’s Office arrest report 8-31-22

Jasper County Sheriff’s Office arrest report. 7/30/2022 James L Carter , 63 of Joplin, MO was arrested for: Sex Offender Registration Violation. 7/30/2022 Terry Richards, 67 of Joplin, MO was arrested for: Sex Offender Registration Violation. 7/31/2022 Ethan H Brown, 21 of Watts, OK was arrested for: Driving While...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
Four States Home Page

Living History in Mo. and Kans. battle reenactments

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kans. — People are getting a glimpse into the past this weekend. Museum exhibits came to life at the Crawford County Historical Museum with the annual “Living History” event. Over the past two days, people were able to see what life was like back in the 1800s in southwest Missouri and southeast Kansas […]
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy