Mobile Food Pantry Coming to Atlantic

(Atlantic) The Cass County Local Food Policy Council says a mobile food pantry will be traveling to Atlantic this month.

According to the press release, the mobile pantry will be at the Cass County Community Center in Atlantic from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on September 14.

The mobile food pantry delivers food directly to families in need for a one-day distribution free of charge. Anyone in need is welcome and requires no documentation. People from surrounding communities are also welcome to attend.

Each vehicle can take food for up to two households. Those families without transportation can contact Cass County Wellness Coordinator Brigham Hoegh about a delivery, offered n a limited basis.

Mobile Food Pantry dates and times are subject to change. For the latest information about mobile food pantries, local food, farmers markets, and food access, follow the Cass County Local Food Policy Council’s Facebook page @CasscountyLocalFood or contact Cass County Wellness Coordinator Brigham Hoegh at bhoegh@iastate.edu or 712-249-5870.