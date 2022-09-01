ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Abbott Laboratories#Drugs#Passive Income#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Cvs Health#Abbvie
TaxBuzz

JP Morgan CEO Warns of "Something Worse" Than Recession

The CEO of JP Morgan Chase has warned Americans that "something worse" than a recession may be coming. Jamie Dimon, who took over as head of the banking giant in 2005, reportedly warned wealthy clients to be on the lookout for financial problems far worse than a standard recession might bring in newly released reports.
Fortune

Zillow: Home prices to fall in these 123 housing markets—while 780 markets will go higher in 2023

This summer, the U.S. housing market entered into a sharp slowdown. That only intensified last month. On a year-over-year basis, new-home sales and existing-home sales are now down 17.4% and 20.2%, respectively. While single-family housing starts and mortgage purchase applications in July were 18.5% and 18.4% below levels they hit a year ago. Simply put: One-fifth of housing activity just got shaved off.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
FDA
Motley Fool

Got $1,500? Buy These 2 Surging Growth Stocks

Veru's sabizabulin may be approved to treat severe coronavirus infections. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is gearing up to enter global markets with Firdapse. Both companies have other promising projects queued up in their pipelines. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Stock Market Plunge: 3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy Now

The stock market's fall has an auction site trading at a bargain valuation. You can beat the market with this proven restaurant concept. A fashion stock speaks its market's language, giving it an edge. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks You Can Keep Forever

Visa features a strong franchise and an enduring brand name. P&G is a consumer goods behemoth that has raised its dividend payouts for 66 consecutive years. Nike is one of the most innovative and digitally-savvy sports footwear and apparel companies in the world. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

The growth-heavy Nasdaq is down 25% this year, teeing up some great buying opportunities. These brands still have tremendous growth potential to create lasting wealth for shareholders. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Monster Stocks With Major Passive Income Potential

A 51-year growth streak has not precluded continued increases in Target's dividend. Advance Auto Parts has grown its dividend dramatically over the past three years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Top Stocks to Buy in September

Target's foreseeable future should be much healthier than its recent past. Tobacco isn't the growth industry it used to be, but there is more than enough business to maintain Altria's dividend. Snap's cost-cutting and ramped-up focus on its core business could readily reverse the stock's weakness seen during the past...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Pagaya Stock Is Beating the Market This Year. Is It a Buy?

The company helps financial institutions and companies underwrite loans and then sell them to investors. Pagaya recently reported its first quarter as a publicly traded company. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

RH and National Beverage report quarterly results this week, and momentum hasn't been kind to either company. Coinbase stock is up 60% since bottoming out in May, but its industry fundamentals have only gotten worse. Stocks historically move higher, but RH, National Beverage, and Coinabse might fail to beat the...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Will Ethereum Still Be a Buy After the Merge?

The Merge is one of the most highly anticipated moments in the history of crypto, and investors have been very bullish on Ethereum. But how much of the hype has already been priced into Ethereum? The risk is that investors might "buy the rumor, sell the news." Now could be...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Motley Fool

3 Things You Shouldn't Do if the Stock Market Crashes

Don't cash out of the market during or after a stock market crash. It's also a poor idea to reactively do things that reduce your portfolio's diversification. Not taking any action whatsoever during a crash is also usually a mistake. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy