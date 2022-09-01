Read full article on original website
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Cowboys Close To Big Signing: NFL World Reacts
Jerry Jones and the Cowboys are reportedly set to make a big move in free agency. According to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are closing in on a major free agent move this weekend. "The #Cowboys are working toward a deal for former #Eagles star and...
NFL・
Cowboys in negotiations with former Pro Bowl OT
The Dallas Cowboys are working on their backup plans now that Tyron Smith is out. The Cowboys brought in veteran left tackle Jason Peters on Wednesday for a visit. On Friday, the Dallas Morning News’ David Moore said the team was negotiating a contract with Peters. Although he is...
Yardbarker
Is Mike Tomlin At Fault For Draft Misses?
For the last 4 years the Steelers have struggled big time with winning in the trenches. It has been a rather gradual progression of poor offensive linemen play. Mike Tomlin and Kevin Colbert have both been on the record saying they worked together closely on drafting. Tomlin has hand picked a couple of these guys Kendrick Green included.
5 breakout fantasy football stars to pick up for Week 1
The NFL regular season is set to kick off on Thursday and these five players could be good fantasy football pickups to help you win in Week 1. After a seemingly never-ending offseason, the NFL is set to return. Week 1 kicks off on Thursday night with the Buffalo Bills taking on the Los Angeles Rams, an intriguing matchup for sure, but most casual fans are more invested in how their fantasy football team stacks up.
Jalen Reagor reveals big change after trade from Eagles
Earlier in the week, the Philadelphia Eagles moved on from former first-round pick Jalen Reagor. The Eagles traded Reagor to the Minnesota Vikings. In return for Reagor, the Vikings sent the Eagles two future draft picks. A 2023 seventh-round pick, and a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick. During his time with the Eagles, Jalen Reagor wore […] The post Jalen Reagor reveals big change after trade from Eagles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Football World Reacts To Jess Sims' College GameDay Debut
A new season of ESPN's "College GameDay" meant a couple of debuts on Saturday. Both Jess Sims and Pete Thamel made their first regular appearances in Columbus, Ohio. And fans really seemed to like what they got from the famed Peloton instructor/sports journalist (including here very meme-able outfit). "And with...
Scott Frost either hates Nebraska football or needs to be ousted immediately
At this point, why is Scott Frost even still leading the Nebraska football program?. It doesn’t matter if the Nebraska football team beats FCS North Dakota on Saturday, Scott Frost needed to go yesterday. After losing another game in typical Frost fashion, Nebraska finds itself playing down to North...
These maddening stats prove Scott Turner must change second down philosophy
The Washington Commanders offense should be much-improved in 2022. While the arrival of Carson Wentz figures to pay huge dividends, the selection of Jahan Dotson, a rejuvenated and healthy Curtis Samuel, return of JD McKissic and Logan Thomas and selections of Brian Robinson, who could return by Week 5, and Cole Turner give Wentz maybe the best supporting cast of his career.
NBC Sports
One huge reason the future looks bright for the Eagles
Their oldest skill player is 27. Their oldest linebacker is 27. Nearly half the roster is 24 or younger. They have just five players in their 30s. Eagles GM Howie Roseman dramatically reshaped the Eagles’ roster this offseason, and he did it with an eye not just on talent but also on youth.
Saints, NFC, AFC, and Super Bowl Predictions
Here are my 2022 predictions for the New Orleans Saints and the entire NFL.
FOX Sports
Cowboys could get offensive line boost with Jason Peters
The dream of adding some offensive line help is alive and well at The Star. As the Dallas Cowboys continue to fine-tune their roster ahead of Week 1, team owner and general manager Jerry Jones confirmed Friday that veteran offensive tackle Jason Peters is at the team's facility for a physical. Meetings about a potential deal are expected to follow.
Stephen Curry open to playing for one other NBA team before he retires
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry will go down as one of the best players in NBA history. The face
Florida football message boards waste no time replacing Billy Napier with Urban Meyer
It’s only the first game of the season, and one Florida Gators fan on a message board wants the school to fire head coach Billy Napier. The Florida Gators massively underperformed last football season, leading to the university firing Dan Mullen. In the offseason, the team hired Billy Napier, then the head coach of the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, to replace Mullen. Napier’s first game was scheduled for Sept. 3 against the Utah Utes, the seventh-ranked team in the country entering the season.
Ohio State basketball loses recruit, could that mean Bronny is coming?
The Ohio State basketball program had a very good recruiting class for 2023. It had four prospects committed and was set up to be Chris Holtmann’s best recruiting class so far. Unfortunately, it has lost the prospect that committed to the program first. George Washington III has de-committed from...
MLB Power Rankings: Cardinals seek and destroy, Red Sox fade to black
In this week’s MLB Power Rankings, teams like the St. Louis Cardinals ride the lightning toward the playoffs while the Boston Red Sox fade to black in the final few weeks. Welcome to September! The first MLB Power Rankings of the month with only four weeks to go in the regular season. Players on about half of the teams have already made vacation plans for October. Others know they’ll be away from home at least a little bit longer.
Iowa Hawkeyes fans react on social media to 7-3 season-opening eyesore of a victory
First game of 2022 is in the books and there certainly were some reactions on social media to the 7-3 win by Iowa. It was not a pretty one at all, as the scoreline suggests. While the defense was fantastic, the offense looked the worst it’s been in years. Despite playing against an FCS opponent, quarterback Spencer Petras and the offensive line made the Jackrabbits’ defense look like the 2001 Miami Hurricanes. Despite the non-existent offense and inability to put away an FCS opponent, Kirk Ferentz had a positive spin on the game. “Just to start out, the first thing I reminded the...
3 Astros free agents who won’t be back next season and why
These three notable Houston Astros free agents will not be back with the team in 2023. The Houston Astros have managed to keep many of its core players together over the years. However, in several instances, they did part ways. Notably, Carlos Correa, George Springer, and Gerrit Cole have all...
Braves: Huge return looming to give Atlanta reinforcement for playoffs
The Atlanta Braves already look like they’re trending up for the playoffs but now Mike Soroka’s coming return could provide reinforcements. Even if the Atlanta Braves are still trailing the hated Mets in the NL East entering September, there are a ton of reasons to be optimistic about the club as they head toward the postseason and potentially a return trip to the World Series.
FanSided
