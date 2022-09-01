Jonesboro police are investigating an early morning homicide that happened Sunday in Jonesboro. Authorities learned of the incident when an officer patrolling the area of Spruce and Warren located Kevin Oden, 39, lying on his back in the roadway, a release posted to Facebook said. When the officer approached Oden, he found what appeared to be a gunshot wound. No pulse was found. The coroner arrived on the scene and pronounced him dead.

JONESBORO, AR ・ 22 HOURS AGO