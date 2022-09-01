Read full article on original website
Kait 8
Child found alone at park in DHS custody
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Batesville Police Department identified the young boy found alone Sunday. The boy was found Sept. 4, at Riverside Park. He was possibly at a birthday party at the park. According to Batesville Police, the identity of the boy has been confirmed. The boy’s father came...
neareport.com
Man found murdered in Jonesboro; suspect arrested
Jonesboro police are investigating an early morning homicide that happened Sunday in Jonesboro. Authorities learned of the incident when an officer patrolling the area of Spruce and Warren located Kevin Oden, 39, lying on his back in the roadway, a release posted to Facebook said. When the officer approached Oden, he found what appeared to be a gunshot wound. No pulse was found. The coroner arrived on the scene and pronounced him dead.
Kait 8
Kait 8
Deputy with decades of service lost cancer battle
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A deputy that served the Randolph County community for decades lost his battle with cancer Sunday. Randolph County Police Chief Kevin Bell shared the death of Randolph County Deputy Wilburn Dean Kimble Jr., known as Willie, on Sept. 4. Kimble served the community for over...
KYTV
Police identify pregnant woman killed in crash in Springfield Saturday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police identified a pregnant woman who died in a rollover crash Saturday night in Springfield. Kaylee Fields, 19, of Humansville, Mo., died in the crash. Fields was four months pregnant. The crash happened at 8 p.m., near Grant and Meadowmere, near Parkview High School. Investigators say...
Kait 8
Multiple injuries following pedestrian crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Multiple people are injured after a crash on Highway 18. According to Jackson County Sheriff, Jason Tubbs the crash happened Saturday afternoon. One vehicle and one pedestrian were involved in the crash on Highway 18 near county road Jackson 47, it is not clear how many people were involved.
Versailles man killed in head-on crash in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Troopers responded Friday evening to a head-on crash in Morgan County. One person was killed in the crash at mile-marker three on Highway five north of Route MM, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The Highway Patrol online report says, 36-year-old Alexander Luttrell was driving southbound on Missouri Highway five, The post Versailles man killed in head-on crash in Morgan County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Four-year-old dies in rollover crash in Morgan County
Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the crash on Route W Saturday afternoon. The post Four-year-old dies in rollover crash in Morgan County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Multiple crashes take place during Labor Day Weekend
The Labor Day weekend has been busy for Missouri State Highway Patrol with multiple crashes on the roads and the water since the counting period started Friday. The post Multiple crashes take place during Labor Day Weekend appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Kait 8
Highway 1 closures for construction
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Construction will be causing a section of Highway 1 to close starting Tuesday. An information release from the Arkansas Department of Transportation says that on Tuesday, Sept. 6, crews will close single lanes as needed to perform asphalt patching and placement on Highway 1 from Caraway Road to the Craighead/Poinsett County line.
lakeexpo.com
UPDATE: Police Nab Suspect Wanted For Lake Of The Ozarks Homicide
LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. -- Police south of Lake of the Ozarks on Thursday arrested a man believed to be the lead suspect in a homicide earlier this week. The Camden County Sheriff received word Thursday night that Jordan Fitzgerald Jones, 32, of Camdenton, was in custody in the Laclede County Jail.
Kait 8
400+ grams of meth, stolen vehicles recovered, 19 arrested in “Operation Ice River”
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Multiple agencies had a busy Monday, as they executed an operation in Independence County where several arrests were made, and several items were recovered. According to the Independence County Sheriff’s Department, on Aug. 29, deputies executed “Operation Ice River”. In the...
Kait 8
BEAR AWARE: Police urge warning following bear sighting
THAYER, Mo. (KAIT) – Police in one Oregon County community are wanting you to be cautious after a recent bear sighting. The Thayer Police Department said the bear sighting happened on Thursday, Sept. 1 on West Highway. Officials reminded residents to exercise caution and common sense when walking near...
Kait 8
Sept. 5th: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Happy Labor Day Region 8. Things look mostly dry for the day, but I cannot rule out a spotty shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon, but that chance is only around 20%. Rain chances do...
Kait 8
Kitchen fire leaves one burned
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A kitchen fire at a Jonesboro home burned one person. The Jonesboro Fire Department told us the fire happened around 6 p.m. at a home in the 5000 block of Summer Place. We’re told the person burned would be okay, and the family would be able...
KYTV
CATCH-A-CROOK: Man steals nearly $7,500 in tools from a Greene County business
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are investigating a tool theft case near Republic. The crime happened on August 1 at Absolute Roofing in the 6600 block of West Highway 60. Security cameras show a man on the property just before 2 a.m. The video shows him getting into two work trucks at the business.
Kait 8
Police investigate shots fired call
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police investigate a report of shots fired Thursday evening. The Jonesboro Police Department told us shortly after 9 p.m. that it was looking into a report of shots fired near Belt Street and Melrose Street., north of East Johnson Avenue. Region 8 News is following this...
KYTV
Springfield nonprofit says homeless camp on West Bypass cleared too quickly
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Community Partnership of the Ozarks says the Greene County Sheriff’s Office’s clearing of a homeless camp on West Bypass was done too quickly. Because the camp was mere feet away from the Springfield city limits, it fell under the Greene County Sheriff’s Office’s jurisdiction, meaning a whole different protocol than the Springfield Police Department when it came to clear the camp.
Kait 8
SCAM ALERT: Fake dollar bills in Randolph County
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A bank is making sure you are aware of fake bills making their way around Randolph County. First National Bank of Lawrence County warned citizens of fake $100 bills that have been circulating in the Pocahontas area. Officials said the bills will pass the pen test,...
KMBC.com
Amish family recovering after driver crashes into their horse and buggy
HOLDEN, Mo. — Five members of an Amish family are recovering after a driver crashed into their buggy Saturday afternoon. Truman Gingerich, 38, and his wife Ada Gingerich, 33, were returning from a church service with three of their six children, three daughters ages three, five and seven. According...
