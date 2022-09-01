ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Bruno Lage pleads for ‘patience’ from ‘frustrated’ Wolves fans

By Ed Elliot
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Txmq9_0hdq85Gk00

Bruno Lage has urged Wolves’ frustrated fans to remain patient after they jeered Wednesday evening’s goalless draw at managerless Bournemouth.

The visitors dominated at Vitality Stadium but were once again toothless in attack as their lengthy winless run stretched to 12 Premier League games, dating back to early April.

Amid growing pressure, manager Lage remains confident of finishing in a good position this term and insists supporters should feel optimistic about the club’s future.

“We are working so hard to build this squad,” said the Portuguese, who recruited towering Austria striker Sasa Kalajdzic from Stuttgart ahead of the trip to the south coast.

“Some of the players have played more games than training (sessions). I watched the enthusiastic fans who came here (to Bournemouth) and we did everything in our hands to play well.

“I think we dominated the game with around 70 per cent of possession. How many chances did we create? It’s a question of patience and time. I believe a lot in our work.

“They (the fans) should be frustrated about the result, like I am, like the players are, but confident for the future. We are not starting so good but I think we’re going to finish in a good position this year.”

Big-money summer signing Matheus Nunes hit the crossbar early on before Raul Jimenez wasted a golden second-half chance, while substitute Daniel Podence had a diving header cleared off the line by Lloyd Kelly.

Wolves have scored only twice in five top-flight outings this term and sit in the relegation zone ahead of Saturday’s clash with Southampton at Molineux.

New £15million signing Kalajdzic, who is 6ft 7ins, could make his debut against Saints.

“He has a different profile than Raul and he can bring a different dynamic,” Lage said of the 25-year-old. “He can be in the box, he can be good for different crosses and the other guys are not; sometimes we can play with both (Kalajdzic and Jimenez) and have two good references in the box. Also he can play between the lines to link.

“We are doing a great job to rebuild the team, to bring solutions for us.”

Interim Bournemouth boss Gary O’Neil was thrust into the hot seat following Scott Parker’s sacking in the aftermath of Saturday’s 9-0 humiliation at Liverpool.

Having managed to halt the Cherries’ three-game losing run, the 39-year-old was heartened by his players’ unity as he turns his attention to preparing for Saturday’s trip to fellow top-flight newcomers Nottingham Forest.

“Holding on for the point was big but I don’t even think it was the point; I think it was the togetherness and how they dug in together that gives them a real feeling of satisfaction and that they’ve achieved something from a tough place at the weekend,” said O’Neil.

“I’ve been there as a player, you go through moments that are tough but the good thing with football is you always get a chance to respond.

“It was key that we did and we’ve started that. It was a good start.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Manchester United are getting up to their old tricks under Erik ten Hag

Not long after the final whistle had sounded on Manchester United’s win at Leicester City in midweek, a clip started doing the rounds. Taken from the 26th minute, lasting 10 seconds, it showed an eight-pass move during the build-up phase of possession. Anthony Elanga lays a pass to Diogo Dalot, who picks out Christian Eriksen inside. Lisandro Martinez then comes under pressure but lifts the ball to Bruno Fernandes, whose flicked backheel is weighted just right to find the feet of Tyrell Malacia. United’s new left back lays it back to Eriksen, who goes back to Martinez again. A...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Why is Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang wearing a mask for Chelsea in Champions League?

New Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is wearing a mask to train and play since his deadline day transfer from Barcelona.Manager Thomas Tuchel hopes to call on the Gabonese striker to boost the Blues’ attack and kick-start their season after a stuttering start.The 33-year-old watched his new side beat West Ham on Saturday and has since travelled to Zagreb with the squad for the Champions League group stage opener, alongside new signing signing Denis Zakaria, and could make his debut against Dinamo Zagreb.Should Aubameyang line up for the Blues, he will be forced to wear a mask as he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Hull head coach Brett Hodgson leaves club by mutual consent

Hull FC have begun the search for a new head coach following the sudden departure of Brett Hodgson.The 44-year-old Australian, who had just completed his second season with the Super League side, has left by mutual consent, the club announced.Under Hodgson, who joined the Black and Whites from Wests Tigers ahead of the 2021 season, they finished a disappointing eighth in his first year and Saturday’s humiliating 36-4 derby defeat by injury-hit Hull KR condemned them to a ninth-place finish in 2022.Hull chairman Adam Pearson said: “On behalf of the board, staff and supporters of Hull FC, I would like...
RUGBY
The Independent

Party in Stoke and bid for perfect campaign – England-Luxembourg talking points

England conclude their World Cup qualifying group games by playing Luxembourg at the bet365 Stadium on Tuesday.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the key talking points ahead of the contest.Party atmosphereSarina Wiegman’s side are set to get quite the reception in Stoke as they play their first home match since winning the Euros in July. The fixture has sold out and no doubt supporters in attendance will be in celebratory mood, eager to salute the Lionesses’ historic triumph.ChangesThe team made their return to action on Saturday, winning 2-0 away against Austria to secure qualification for next summer’s...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Parker
Person
Matheus Nunes
Person
Bruno Lage
Person
Lloyd Kelly
The Independent

The Premier League’s 100 Brazilians: From Antony to Willian

Manchester United forward Antony became the 100th Brazilian to feature in the Premier League when he made his debut in Sunday’s win over Arsenal.Here we look at the impact of his predecessors.Most appearancesFormer Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho leads the way in Premier League appearances by a Brazilian player, but is set to be displaced this season.Fernandinho made 264 league appearances for City before returning home to Athletico Paranaense this summer, and collected five titles along the way.Fulham’s summer signing of former Chelsea and Arsenal winger Willian brought the second-most experienced Brazilian in the Premier League back into the fray, and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Dinamo Zagreb vs Chelsea prediction: How will Champions League fixture play out?

Chelsea come into their opening Champions League match of the campaign as favourites to beat hosts Dinamo Zagreb. Thomas Tuchel’s Blue won the competition in 2021, and although they have made a faltering start to the season, they were buoyed by a comeback victory over London rivals West Ham on the weekend. Dinamo Zagreb are the reigning Croatian champions but have never qualified for the knockout stages of the Champions League and, on paper, are Chelsea's easiest opponents in a group also containing AC Milan and RB Salzburg. But Chelsea must contain the threat of striker Josip Drmic, who...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Just the ticket: Lionesses’ hero honoured with special ‘Chloe Kelly’ bus

England footballer Chloe Kelly has been honoured for her role in winning Euro 2022 with a ride on bus displaying her name.The forward travelled on route 92 on Monday to Wembley Stadium, the scene of her extra-time winner that clinched glory for the Lionesses in July.Kelly, 24, used to regularly take the 92 bus from her home in Ealing, west London to the stadium on FA Cup final day to buy a programme.On Monday, she met Ashwani Kumar, who has driven buses on the route for 15 years.She also viewed bus stop posters that Transport for London (TfL) has created to...
WORLD
The Independent

Oldham forward Hallam Hope suffers ‘serious injuries’ after ‘vicious assault’

Oldham forward Hallam Hope suffered “serious injuries” after being the victim of a “vicious assault” with police investigating claims a Chesterfield player was his alleged attacker.The 28-year-old was attacked in the staff car park outside Boundary Park following Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Chesterfield.The former England Under-19 international required hospital treatment for his injuries and will be sidelined for “some weeks”.Oldham, who play in the Vanarama National League following last season’s relegation from League Two, have reported the matter to police and provided CCTV footage of the incident.“Oldham Athletic is sorry to have to report that our player, Hallam Hope, was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Bournemouth#Wolves#Vitality Stadium#Portuguese
The Independent

Worcester Warriors urged to be placed in administration by local MPs

Four Worcestershire MPs have called for crisis-hit Gallagher Premiership club Worcester Warriors to be placed in administration.HM Revenue & Customs have frozen Warriors’ finances in their pursuit of unpaid tax, although it is understood that Worcester players have now been paid following an initial delay.Premiership Rugby, meanwhile, has cleared Worcester to begin their league campaign as scheduled against London Irish on Saturday.Talks are ongoing with two possible buyers for the club, and despite large debts that have built up in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the prospect of gate receipts has assisted Worcester’s immediate financial outlook.Worcestershire MPs Robin Walker,...
RUGBY
The Independent

The Independent

824K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy