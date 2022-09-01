About one-third of Americans are expected to travel for Labor Day weekend, AAA says

About one-third of Americans are expected to travel for Labor Day weekend 03:02

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- About a third of Americans are expected to travel this Labor Day holiday, and many will be leaving Thursday. The line at Philadelphia International Airport has shortened significantly, however, it doesn't mean it won't be back.

The estimated wait time Thursday morning was eight minutes to go through TSA. Philadelphia airport officials say this is the busiest travel for Labor Day weekend since 2019.

A recent survey from AAA finds about a third of Americans plan to travel for the labor day holiday.

Ashlyn Shaffer did plenty of research to find the best deal for her trip.

"I booked early so that helped," Shaffer said. "I also took a red-eye so that helped cut down some of the cost."

Airlne ticket prices are getting cheaper.

"Airfare prices are the lowest that they've been since February of this year," Hayley Berg said.

Berg is with the travel site Hopper.

"We saw airfare really take off this spring and summer with prices peaking over $400 per ticket," Berg said. "But airfare in August is down to about $286 per round trip ticket, and that's below 2019 prices."

The travel app Hopper predicts close to 13 million Americans will fly during the Labor Day weekend.

For frequent fliers, it's already been a summer of travel issues.

"We did get like three flights delayed," Aris Marganon said.

"And we expect that to continue through Labor Day weekend today about one in four flights are being delayed on departure, and about three to four percent of flights are being canceled," Berg said.

Experts say booking the earliest flight out can help you avoid delays. And they advise getting a direct flight so you don't run the risk of missing a connection.

Most Labor Day travelers will drive and are seeing some relief at the gas pump.

Across the Philly region, prices dropped another two cents overnight, and have fallen more than $1 since June.

"I haven't seen prices like that since, gosh, last year," Felicia Winningham said.

Hopper says car rental prices are down about 20% in the past two months, but still higher than last year.

People who can vacation after Labor Day may find some good deals.

Travel experts expect prices to drop in September and October and then go back up before the holidays.

The good news: all flights appear to be on time. Officials say Thursday and Friday are the busiest days for travel.