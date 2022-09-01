ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
About one-third of Americans are expected to travel for Labor Day weekend, AAA says

By Wakisha Bailey
 4 days ago

About one-third of Americans are expected to travel for Labor Day weekend 03:02

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- About a third of Americans are expected to travel this Labor Day holiday, and many will be leaving Thursday. The line at Philadelphia International Airport has shortened significantly, however, it doesn't mean it won't be back.

The estimated wait time Thursday morning was eight minutes to go through TSA. Philadelphia airport officials say this is the busiest travel for Labor Day weekend since 2019.

A recent survey from AAA finds about a third of Americans plan to travel for the labor day holiday.

Ashlyn Shaffer did plenty of research to find the best deal for her trip.

"I booked early so that helped," Shaffer said. "I also took a red-eye so that helped cut down some of the cost."

Airlne ticket prices are getting cheaper.

"Airfare prices are the lowest that they've been since February of this year," Hayley Berg said.

Berg is with the travel site Hopper.

"We saw airfare really take off this spring and summer with prices peaking over $400 per ticket," Berg said. "But airfare in August is down to about $286 per round trip ticket, and that's below 2019 prices."

The travel app Hopper predicts close to 13 million Americans will fly during the Labor Day weekend.

For frequent fliers, it's already been a summer of travel issues.

"We did get like three flights delayed," Aris Marganon said.

"And we expect that to continue through Labor Day weekend today about one in four flights are being delayed on departure, and about three to four percent of flights are being canceled," Berg said.

Experts say booking the earliest flight out can help you avoid delays. And they advise getting a direct flight so you don't run the risk of missing a connection.

Most Labor Day travelers will drive and are seeing some relief at the gas pump.

Across the Philly region, prices dropped another two cents overnight, and have fallen more than $1 since June.

"I haven't seen prices like that since, gosh, last year," Felicia Winningham said.

Hopper says car rental prices are down about 20% in the past two months, but still higher than last year.

People who can vacation after Labor Day may find some good deals.

Travel experts expect prices to drop in September and October and then go back up before the holidays.

The good news: all flights appear to be on time. Officials say Thursday and Friday are the busiest days for travel.

Second day of Made in America, crowd is satified with increased security

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Sunday is the second and final day of Made in America 2022. Saturday, the parkway was packed with festival-goers. With another day of large crowds expected, officials are taking steps to make sure everyone stays safe.Many people tell us they are happy the festival is back and in full swing. Although there are thousands of people up and down the parkway, those enjoying the live concerts say they are also noticing a lot more security measures in place."Definitely, so far, there's a lot of gates you have to go through in order to get in here, different, like, security measurements," Jasmine Sprenger of Norristown said.  In its tenth year, thousands of people packed the Ben Franklin Parkway, dancing to their favorite artists.  Music artists are not the only ones taking center stage, but also social activism through the festival's Hub Cause Village.  Meanwhile, this is the first major festival along the parkway since the Fourth of July shooting and festival-goers say they are noticing more law enforcement in place. "I feel super safe here. There are so many cops making sure all of us are good," Victor Rodriguez of Washington Township said.Gates open Sunday at noon.
NEXT Weather: Labor Day could bring isolated storms before heavy rain moves through Philly region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- On Sunday, areas north and west of Philadelphia will have the best chance of getting rain. Most of the region will remain dry. A cold front will slowly drop through the Philly area on Labor Day, which will lead to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms developing across the region, including the Lehigh Valley. These storms could hit the Philadelphia region by the afternoon on Monday, but the Poconos has the best chance of getting hit by rain.On Monday night, an area of low pressure will travel along the front and trigger heavy rainfall through Tuesday. Some parts of the Philly region could see 1 to 3 inches of rain.The steady rain could begin around 11 p.m. on Monday and last through Tuesday evening.The storms could cause flooding and slow treacherous commutes as kids head to school on Tuesday morning. As the front drops south of the Philly region on Tuesday, the rain will slowly taper off from west to east. The threat of heavy rain is both an inconvenience and danger, but it also may provide a much needed relief from the moderate to severe drought conditions across the region, especially South Jersey. 
Local union members celebrate 35th annual Tri-State-Labor Day Parade

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Local union members marked Labor Day with a parade on Monday. The 35th annual Tri-State Labor Day Parade wrapped up before noon. Union members marched down Columbus Boulevard to Penn's Landing. The parade included floats and, of course, music.It kicks off a day of AFL-CIO family celebrations.Labor leaders say it's been a good year for the American worker."It's our time to organize," a union member said. "You see Starbucks. You see Amazon. Folks are stepping up."Monday afternoon, there will be food, kids' activities, and a performance by the Urban Gorilla Orchestra.
Made in America is in full swing along the Ben Franklin Parkway

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Ben Franklin Parkway was packed Saturday night to kick off the Made in America Festival. And this year, safety and health concerns are at the top of official's mindsThe Made in America Festival is underway. Many people tell CBS3 they are excited to see their favorite artists perform and see the city come alive Labor Day weekend.The roars from the crowd at Made in America echoed up and down the Parkway."This was last minute, so we are very excited," Jasmine Sprenger, of Norristown, said. There were food and drink vendors and star-studded performances.Thousands of people...
Here's why Made in America is more than just a music festival

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Bad Bunny, Don Tolliver and  Burna Boy were just some of the big performers Sunday night at the Made in America Festival.But this Labor Day tradition in Philadelphia isn't just about music. It's also about charity. "I'm excited to see Bad Bunny, obviously, and Don Toliver," Sara Foulner said.  Despite sweltering temperatures and strict security protocols, Made in America drew thousands along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. This is the first major festival along the Parkway since the Fourth of July shooting and festival-goers say they are noticing more law enforcement in place.    Organizers say this is one of the largest crowds...
Popular takeout restaurant in Ocean City, New Jersey to close after 69 years in business

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- A popular takeout restaurant at the Jersey Shore is closing its doors for good next month. Voltaco's Italian takeout has been serving customers for more than 50 years in Ocean City. The family-owned business has been a staple for generations of families vacationing in Ocean City since 1954. "After much deliberation, we have come to the not-so-easy decision to make 2022 our last year in business. We do this with sadness in our hearts, as this life here is the only one we have truly ever known, but we are also happy and optimistic for our futures. The lives we have been blessed with have been created through nothing short of hard work, loyalty, and dedication from so many, and it is a debt that can never be repaid," Voltaco's posted on Facebook.Voltaco's will finish its 69th season and close the business on Oct. 9. 
Pennsylvania declares drought watch in 36 counties as dry weather continues

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Pennsylvania declared a drought watch in 36 counties as dry conditions continue to impact the state. In our area, the watch includes Philadelphia, Delaware, Montgomery, Bucks, Berks, Lehigh and Northampton counties.People living in these counties are being asked to voluntarily conserve water.That means you should only water your lawn if necessary and run the dishwasher and washing machine less often if you can.New Jersey declared a drought watch earlier this month.
Cause Village hopes to extend opportunities for outreach at Made in America Festival

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- As the Made in America Festival gets back to normal, musical artists are not the only ones taking center stage.  Cause Village is the dedicated hub for social action at the festival.  "We all have been a witness to the horrors of gun violence and in Philadelphia we are all trying to live and heal," a woman said.  "All those representations are on this giant installation that will greet you when you walk into the festival grounds," Donia Diaz said. Diaz, the managing director of Team Roc, says each letter of Cause Village was designed by local artists.  "I...
Attorney says family from Sesame Place incident is "tired of talking" after not meeting with CEO

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) --  The family of two young Black girls that appeared to be snubbed by a costumed character at Sesame Place in Bucks County earlier this year says all options are on the table after the CEO of SeaWorld didn't attend a meeting this week, the family's lawyer said in a release on Friday. The CEO of SeaWorld, the parent company of Sesame Place, was supposed to meet with Jodi Brown in her family on Tuesday, but the CEO didn't show, according to a release. The CEO allegedly promised in August that a meeting with the Brown family would eventually...
1 dead, several others injured in North Philadelphia shooting on Labor Day

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Five people were shot in North Philadelphia on Labor Day, and at least one of those victims has died. The shooting happened at 8th and Russell Streets, just before 2 a.m. Monday. Police say the youngest shooting victim is a teenage boy. Several people were transported to Temple University Hospital and one person was brought in a private vehicle.  It's still unclear what lead to this shooting. The incident remains under investigation. 
Some Center City Wawa locations close early due to dozens of young people ransacking stores: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Chaotic moments on Center City streets Saturday night forced some Wawa locations to shut down early. Philadelphia police say dozens of young people were ransacking convenience stores and hit a number of Wawa locations.On Saturday night, officers were seen on guard at 10th and Market Streets -- providing an extra layer of security for some businesses.Eyewitness News went to a handful of stores and confirmed they closed early.The location at 19th and Market Streets had a sign up that read: "Closed early due to police activity."CBS3 has been told there weren't any confirmed injuries. Police say some of those involved were taken into custody.
9th Street Beach in Ocean City closed after boat becomes stuck due to failed autopilot

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- Monday is Labor Day and many people are expected to head down to the shore with family and friends to enjoy the unofficial end of summer. But some in Ocean City saw something unexpected when a boat washed ashore early Monday morning.In Ocean City, New Jersey, many arrived early at the beach on Monday morning, hoping to enjoy one of the last sunrises of the summer. But for the captain of a boat, the holiday did not bring smooth sailing. The 30-footer got stuck in the sand after washing ashore near 9th Street Beach shortly after...
Philadelphia Undefeated Jazz Festival held at SOUTH

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – This was the 9th year for the Philadelphia Undefeated Jazz Festival. CBS3 stopped by South Restaurant and Jazz Club in Spring Garden. There were vendors, food and drinks, and, of course, lots of great music. The festival started in 2013.It usually happens on South Street but moved to the restaurant for the last three years.Organizers tell CBS3 they will be back on South Street next year.
Delaware State University professor speaks on the significance of the Biden address in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- President Joe Biden is speaking in Philadelphia Thursday evening at Independence Hall in Old City. The historic site is the birthplace of democracy and is the backdrop for Biden's prime-time speech. The president is expected to focus on what he calls the Battle for the Soul of the Nation. The choice of Philadelphia seems strategic as there are two high-profile midterm elections in Pennsylvania this November. The eyes of the nation will be watching Biden as he takes the stage on Independence Mall in Philadelphia. CBS3 spoke with Dr. Donna Patterson, chair of the Department of History, Political Science and Philosophy...
Summer of Swing in full motion at Morris Arboretum through end of September

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There are so many of us that get a little down knowing summer is coming to an end. But at the Morris Arboretum, they have a way to keep those spirits high. "Every time you sit on a swing, you feel like you're six or seven years old. Especially in these huge trees, you feel like a little kid," Bryan Thompson-Nowak said. This summer may be flying by, but at the Morris Arboretum, their Summer of Swing is still in motion. Where in plain sight, or tucked away, you can spot swings of all sizes. Each one is meant for you to pump your feet and take a peek through the leaves and branches that live on the 92 acres. "The things we have here are these massive trees and a lot of these trees people walk past every day. So we wanted to draw people in, look up and engage with the swings and get engaged with nature and trees," Thompson-Nowak said. There are 10 swing sites in total. Each swing with a different length rope for the bigs and littles. The swings will be around until the end of September. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW. 
Stars and Strength Forever Competition held in East Falls helps raise funds for veterans

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Strongman competition for everyone was held Saturday in East Falls. The Stars and Strength Forever Competition was held at the Wissahickon Brewing Company.The competition included tire flipping, keg lifting and beer van pulling. The event helps raise money for military veterans."We wanted to bring Strongman to the general public," Tracey Purdue, manager of Fire for Effects, said. "It's usually reserved for, like, real strong men where you're pulling trucks and really cool things like that but we can do it too."This was the first Stars and Strength event, and organizers say they plan to do it every year.
Tight security expected in Philadelphia during President Joe Biden's visit to Independence Hall

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There are less than 24 hours before President Joe Biden arrives in Philadelphia and security will be tight in the city. Safety is really top of mind for so many people.Visitors tell CBS3 they've been seeing plenty of law enforcement in the area of Independence Mall on Wednesday, almost at every corner. "I feel completely safe here," one person said. Police appear to be out in force in Philadelphia, a reassuring sign to international visitors like Enda Kerr from Ireland. "I certainly had no problems walking around by myself," Kerr said. A woman visiting from Chicago says police in the city...
Donald Trump blasts Philadelphia, President Biden during rally for Doug Mastriano, Dr. Oz in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (CBS) -- Former President Donald Trump took the stage on Saturday night in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, to back candidates for two major Pennsylvania races: GOP candidate for governor, Doug Mastriano, and Republican senate nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz. Before Trump stepped on stage, thousands of his staunch supporters anxiously waited...
Phil Murphy announces more disaster relief funding for those affected by Ida in New Jersey

HILLSBOROUGH, N.J. (CBS) -- It has been one year since the remnants of Hurricane Ida devastated the Philadelphia region -- turning the Vine Street Expressway into a river - and flooding many neighborhoods. In South Jersey, homes were ripped apart after a powerful tornado touched down in Gloucester County. Many of those homeowners are still displaced as construction continues. On Thursday in Hillsborough, New Jersey, which also suffered catastrophic storm damage, Gov. Phil Murphy recognized many people are still trying to recover and made this announcement:"We are moving forward with the process to push out about $283 million in HUD community development block grant disaster recovery funds, which New Jersey was awarded three months ago," Murphy said. Those funds will be used for a variety of purposes, including helping homeowners restore damaged homes, and supplementing rental housing costs for low-income families.And that includes zero-interest loans for rental property owners to make repairs.
