A suburban man was shot as he stepped out of his car in the South Loop overnight. Chicago police offered little information about what happened. The 62-year-old was getting out of his silver Dodge Magnum in the 1900 block of South State when he heard about four gunshots around 1:15 a.m. He realized he had been shot in the right leg, so he ran to Michigan Avenue and called 911. The victim lists a home address in southwest suburban Palos HIlls.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO