Chicago, IL

fox32chicago.com

Murder by car: Chicago police say man was run over on purpose

CHICAGO - Chicago police said that someone deliberately ran over a young man on Sunday, killing him. The victim, 22, was walking on the sidewalk on North Ogden near Washington in the West Loop around 5:15 a.m. when he was hit by a dark-colored sedan. He died at the scene.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Carjacker drags woman, steals her dog in West Loop

A carjacker dragged a 54-year-old woman with her vehicle and stole her dog in the West Loop on Saturday evening, according to Chicago police. The woman was seriously injured but is recovering, police said. It happened around 5:13 p.m. in the 1100 block of West Van Buren. Police said the...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot and killed after argument in West Woodlawn

CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot after an argument Saturday night in West Woodlawn on the South Side. The man, 29, was arguing with another man inside a residence about 11:15 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Evans Avenue when he was shot in the neck and arm, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago crime: Man, 27, found on ground with gunshot wounds

CHICAGO - A man was found on the ground with gunshot wounds in Englewood Sunday night. At about 9:54 p.m., Chicago police officers responded to a call for shots fired in the 5600 block of South Seeley. When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old man laying on the ground with...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot in the back in Roseland

CHICAGO - A man was shot in the back Monday in Roseland. At about 3:39 a.m., a 31-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 9600 block of South Calumet when a black Jeep approached and someone unknown fired shots at him. The man was shot in the lower back,...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Double shooting in the Loop leaves two men critically wounded

CHICAGO - Two men were critically wounded in a shooting early Sunday in the Loop. They were arguing with another man and a woman about 12:05 a.m. in the 200 block of South Wabash Avenue when the shooter pulled out a handgun and opened fire, Chicago police said. The man and woman, who was wearing all pink, were last seen going southbound on Wabash.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

4 suspects fire nearly 45 rounds at 15-year-old boy on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was critically injured after four suspects fired dozens of rounds at him on Chicago's South Side Friday night. Just before midnight, a 15-year-old boy was walking on the sidewalk in the 7900 block of South Crandon when four unknown offenders approached him. The offenders had...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Suburban man, 62, shot in the South Loop

A suburban man was shot as he stepped out of his car in the South Loop overnight. Chicago police offered little information about what happened. The 62-year-old was getting out of his silver Dodge Magnum in the 1900 block of South State when he heard about four gunshots around 1:15 a.m. He realized he had been shot in the right leg, so he ran to Michigan Avenue and called 911. The victim lists a home address in southwest suburban Palos HIlls.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man fatally shot by 'multiple offenders' on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A man was killed after multiple offenders shot him in the back Friday night in West Garfield Park. The shooting occurred in the 4400 block of West Jackson. At about 6:30 p.m., a 24-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk when two vehicles approached him police said. Multiple...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 shot while hanging out in garage on Chicago's Southwest Side

CHICAGO - Two people were shot while hanging out in a garage in Ashburn Friday night. The shooting occurred in the 3600 block of West 85th Place. At about 8 p.m., two people were in a garage when a dark-colored Kia drove by and an occupant fired shots, striking both victims, police said.
CHICAGO, IL

