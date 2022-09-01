Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
fox32chicago.com
Suspect fires shots at two people arguing in Loop parking garage: police
CHICAGO - A suspect fired shots at a man and woman who were in an argument in a parking garage in the Loop Sunday night. At about 11:31 p.m., a man and a woman were in a parking garage in the first block of South Wacker and engaged in a verbal altercation, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Murder by car: Chicago police say man was run over on purpose
CHICAGO - Chicago police said that someone deliberately ran over a young man on Sunday, killing him. The victim, 22, was walking on the sidewalk on North Ogden near Washington in the West Loop around 5:15 a.m. when he was hit by a dark-colored sedan. He died at the scene.
Chicago shooting: 13-year-old boy shot on Lawndale sidewalk, police say
A teen boy was shot while walking on the city's West Side, Chicago police said.
cwbchicago.com
Carjacker drags woman, steals her dog in West Loop
A carjacker dragged a 54-year-old woman with her vehicle and stole her dog in the West Loop on Saturday evening, according to Chicago police. The woman was seriously injured but is recovering, police said. It happened around 5:13 p.m. in the 1100 block of West Van Buren. Police said the...
fox32chicago.com
Northwest Indiana man fatally stabbed his uncle, injured his dad: sheriff
MICHIANA SHORES, Ind. - A 42-year-old man has been charged with stabbing two people, one fatally, last week in northwest Indiana. Kyle K. Early, of Michiana Shores, has been charged with one felony count of murder and one felony count of attempted murder. According to the La Porte County Sheriff's...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot and killed after argument in West Woodlawn
CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot after an argument Saturday night in West Woodlawn on the South Side. The man, 29, was arguing with another man inside a residence about 11:15 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Evans Avenue when he was shot in the neck and arm, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago crime: Man, 27, found on ground with gunshot wounds
CHICAGO - A man was found on the ground with gunshot wounds in Englewood Sunday night. At about 9:54 p.m., Chicago police officers responded to a call for shots fired in the 5600 block of South Seeley. When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old man laying on the ground with...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in the back in Roseland
CHICAGO - A man was shot in the back Monday in Roseland. At about 3:39 a.m., a 31-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 9600 block of South Calumet when a black Jeep approached and someone unknown fired shots at him. The man was shot in the lower back,...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged after security witnessed him smoking while loading a gun on CTA train
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with loading a gun while riding a CTA train Sunday night. Marvin Floyd, 31, was charged with one felony count of armed habitual criminal and one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon. According to Chicago police, private security witnessed Floyd...
fox32chicago.com
Double shooting in the Loop leaves two men critically wounded
CHICAGO - Two men were critically wounded in a shooting early Sunday in the Loop. They were arguing with another man and a woman about 12:05 a.m. in the 200 block of South Wabash Avenue when the shooter pulled out a handgun and opened fire, Chicago police said. The man and woman, who was wearing all pink, were last seen going southbound on Wabash.
fox32chicago.com
4 suspects fire nearly 45 rounds at 15-year-old boy on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was critically injured after four suspects fired dozens of rounds at him on Chicago's South Side Friday night. Just before midnight, a 15-year-old boy was walking on the sidewalk in the 7900 block of South Crandon when four unknown offenders approached him. The offenders had...
fox32chicago.com
Illinois State Police investigate after suspect fires shots at vehicle on I-55
CHICAGO - A vehicle was fired upon on Interstate 55 Monday morning. At about 5:30 a.m., Illinois State Police District Chicago troopers responded to the Summit Police Department for a report of a shooting on I-55 near Pulaski Road. Troopers spoke to the victim, who said his vehicle was fired...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot and killed at gas station in Chicago after arguing with someone else
CHICAGO - A man in Chicago went to a gas station on Saturday, got into an argument, and ended up being shot dead. The shooting happened around 3:50 p.m. on the 700 block of East 103rd Street near South Cottage Grove in Chicago's Pullman neighborhood. Police said the victim, 28,...
cwbchicago.com
Suburban man, 62, shot in the South Loop
A suburban man was shot as he stepped out of his car in the South Loop overnight. Chicago police offered little information about what happened. The 62-year-old was getting out of his silver Dodge Magnum in the 1900 block of South State when he heard about four gunshots around 1:15 a.m. He realized he had been shot in the right leg, so he ran to Michigan Avenue and called 911. The victim lists a home address in southwest suburban Palos HIlls.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago cop struck by car while attempting to conduct traffic stop on West Side
CHICAGO - A Chicago police officer was struck by a vehicle while attempting to make a traffic stop Friday night in East Garfield Park. Just before 10:30 p.m., Chicago police officers attempted to make a traffic stop in the 3300 block of West Congress Parkway. After the officers exited their...
Man killed after ambushed, shot multiple times in West Garfield Park shooting, Chicago police say
The man was standing on the sidewalk when two vehicles approached, and multiple offenders jumped out and fired shots at the victim, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Man fatally shot by 'multiple offenders' on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A man was killed after multiple offenders shot him in the back Friday night in West Garfield Park. The shooting occurred in the 4400 block of West Jackson. At about 6:30 p.m., a 24-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk when two vehicles approached him police said. Multiple...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago Heights man shot 32-year-old multiple times after argument, woman also grazed by bullet: police
FORD HEIGHTS, Ill. - A Chicago Heights man was charged Friday after opening fire on two people in June. Shawn Taylor, 42, faces two counts of attempted murder. At about 9 p.m. on June 9, police responded to the 1500 block of Embassy Lane for a report of a shooting.
fox32chicago.com
2 shot while hanging out in garage on Chicago's Southwest Side
CHICAGO - Two people were shot while hanging out in a garage in Ashburn Friday night. The shooting occurred in the 3600 block of West 85th Place. At about 8 p.m., two people were in a garage when a dark-colored Kia drove by and an occupant fired shots, striking both victims, police said.
Chicago crime: Person stabbed during argument at CTA Green Line station in West Town, police say
A person was stabbed during an argument at a CTA station on the city's Northwest Side, police said.
