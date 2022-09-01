Plano police are out with a list of the most stolen cars in the DFW area
Car thefts are on the rise in North Texas and police are reminding people to lock their vehicles, even in their driveways, and make sure the windows are up.
Plano police are out with a list of the most stolen cars in the DFW area and they include:
Dodge Ram TRX
Dodge Charger: Challenger ScatPack, Hellcat, SRT, Daytona
Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk
Chevrolet Corvette
Cadillac CTS-V
GMC Yukon or Sierra
Chevrolet Silverado or Tahoe
Cadillac Escalade
Police recommend drivers add a tracking device to their car like an Apple Airtag because it could make it easier to recover.
