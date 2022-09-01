Car thefts are on the rise in North Texas and police are reminding people to lock their vehicles, even in their driveways, and make sure the windows are up.

Plano police are out with a list of the most stolen cars in the DFW area and they include:

Dodge Ram TRX

Dodge Charger: Challenger ScatPack, Hellcat, SRT, Daytona

Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk

Chevrolet Corvette

Cadillac CTS-V

GMC Yukon or Sierra

Chevrolet Silverado or Tahoe

Cadillac Escalade

Police recommend drivers add a tracking device to their car like an Apple Airtag because it could make it easier to recover.

