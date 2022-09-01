ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRLD News Radio

Plano police are out with a list of the most stolen cars in the DFW area

By Susan Darwin
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04ycTr_0hdq6DkF00

Car thefts are on the rise in North Texas and police are reminding people to lock their vehicles, even in their driveways, and make sure the windows are up.

Plano police are out with a list of the most stolen cars in the DFW area and they include:

Dodge Ram TRX
Dodge Charger: Challenger ScatPack, Hellcat, SRT, Daytona
Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk
Chevrolet Corvette
Cadillac CTS-V
GMC Yukon or Sierra
Chevrolet Silverado or Tahoe
Cadillac Escalade

Police recommend drivers add a tracking device to their car like an Apple Airtag because it could make it easier to recover.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Tell your Smart Speaker to "PLAY 1080 KRLD"

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 3

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Police#Dfw#Property Crime#Hellcat#Sierra Chevrolet#Tahoe Cadillac
CBS DFW

Fight in Redbird apartment complex parking lot ends in gunfire, 1 killed

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A man died on Saturday night in Dallas' Redbird neighborhood after a fight in an apartment complex parking lot ended in gunfire.Police said that on Sept. 3 at about 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call from the 6500 block of S. Cockrell Hill Road.They found out that three men had been fighting in the parking lot of an apartment complex when someone fired a gun. Juan Romero, 25, was found in the complex with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, but did not survive. It was unclear is Romero was involved in the fight or a bystander.Two apartments and vehicles were also hit by gunfire, but thankfully nobody else was injured.The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is being asked to contact Detective Joshua Romero at (214) 671-3645 or by email.
DALLAS, TX
wbap.com

ATF Hunts for Gun Theft Ring; Tarrant County Being Hit

TARRANT COUNTY – (WBAP/KLIF)- Investigators with the federal Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives are hunting a group of serial burglars they suspect of stealing ammunition and weapons from Tarrant County area gun stores in the past several weeks. At least seven weapons stores have been attempted hits,...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

ATF and North Texas police ask public for help IDing suspects in gun store burglaries

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and two North Texas police departments are asking the public to help them identify multiple people suspected of burglarizing several firearm dealers last week.The North Richland Hills and Fort Worth Police Departments are working with the ATF to capture the four people responsible for stealing 11 guns from firearms dealers between Aug. 28 and Aug. 31.In each case, four masked individuals drove up to the stores in a dark-colored pickup truck and tried to break in through a window. One of the suspects wore a particularly distinctive mask during...
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX
fox4news.com

Shooting at Irving Mall being investigated by police

IRVING, Texas - Police are investigating a shooting at Irving Mall Sunday afternoon. The shooting happened at about 4 p.m., and officers are on scene. No victims or suspects have been found by police. Shell casings were found near the food court, police said. No further details have been released...
IRVING, TX
fox4news.com

Girl shot during fight in Dallas motel room

DALLAS - A girl was shot while in a Far North Dallas motel room early Sunday morning. Police said this shooting happened just after midnight, at the Red Roof Inn in the 13600 block of N. Central Expressway, near Spring Valley Road. Investigators said the juvenile victim and shooter were...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Motorcyclist injured in crash on 635 in Dallas

DALLAS - Part of a Dallas highway was closed for hours Saturday night while first responders investigated a crash involving a motorcycle and two cars. Police said the crash happened just before 9:30 p.m., along 635, near Royal Lane in the Lake Highlands area of Dallas. The motorcycle driver was...
DALLAS, TX
sungazette.news

Police: Texan charged after verbal altercation turns physical

On Aug. 29 at 7 p.m., individuals known to each other became involved in a verbal dispute in the 2100 block of Clarendon Boulevard that turned physical when the suspect allegedly stole the wallet and phone of a victim, Arlington police said. During the incident, the suspect allegedly stabbed the...
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

Suspect arrested for multiple offenses in Garland and Mesquite

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Garland and Mesquite police are asking for the public's help, if they were approached by Justin Dejohn Smith.Police said he physically and sexually assaulted several women the past two weeks and has since been arrested.In broad daylight on Aug. 23, police say Smith came to an apartment community on Duck Creek Road in Garland, knocked on a woman's door and when she answered, Smith went inside and physically and sexually assaulted her. Then police said he stole several items and took the victim's car. The next day in Mesquite at an apartment complex in the 2700 block...
MESQUITE, TX
fox4news.com

Pool cleaners are a new target for thieves, according to police

SOUTHLAKE, Texas - Southlake Police arrested a man who they believe stole at least 5 pool cleaners. Around 3:30 Wednesday morning officers pulled over a white Nissan Sentra for having an expired temporary tag. Officers say the driver claimed he had just gotten the two soaking wet pool cleaners he...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas man accused of attacking multiple women over 5-day stretch arrested in Mesquite

GARLAND, Texas - Police in Garland and Mesquite say the same man attacked three women over the course of a week. One of the victims says he broke into her home and raped her. Justin Dejohn Smith, 39, is facing aggravated kidnappings, aggravated sexual assault, and aggravated robbery charges in Garland and attempted murder, evading arrest and unlawful restraint in Mesquite. Police worry there may be more victims out there.
MESQUITE, TX
fox4news.com

Deep Ellum shooting leaves 20-year-old dead

DALLAS - A 20-year-old man is dead after being shot in Deep Ellum early Saturday morning. The shooting happened just after 1:15 a.m., in the 2800 block of Clover Street. Officers were flagged down at Commerce Street and Malcolm X Boulevard about the shooting, and they found the victim on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Shooting in Dallas Leaves 1 Dead, Gunman at Large: Police

A man is dead following a shooting that happened in Dallas early Saturday morning, police say. At approximately 1:17 a.m., officers were flagged down regarding a shooting at Malcolm X Boulevard and Commerce Street. Upon arrival, officers found a 20-year-old male lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. According...
DALLAS, TX
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
34K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy