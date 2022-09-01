Ask the Expert: Looking to make a difference in someone's life?

Nationally every year nearly 85,000 young adults 18-24 are added to the already growing 2 million homeless young adults living on our streets, in our shelters and in dangerous situations because they aren’t connected to a stable, caring family.

Connections Homes, a new non-profit that just opened its doors in the Dallas-Ft.-Worth area.

They are looking for mentors for young adults who have aged out of the foster care system.

This is the first-of-its-kind program in the state to pair young adults with mentoring families.

On Ask the expert, Janna Gardner joined the KRLD Afternoon News. She is the CEO of Connections Homes. She explains how kids in foster care who age out of the system tend to fall into the cracks as far as development and trying to transition into the adult world.

To learn more about Connections Homes, visit connectionshomes.org.