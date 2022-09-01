ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Ask the Expert: Looking to make a difference in someone's life?

By David Rancken, Kristin Diaz
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q2hYX_0hdq6CrW00

Nationally every year nearly 85,000 young adults 18-24 are added to the already growing 2 million homeless young adults living on our streets, in our shelters and in dangerous situations because they aren’t connected to a stable, caring family.

Connections Homes, a new non-profit that just opened its doors in the Dallas-Ft.-Worth area.
They are looking for mentors for young adults who have aged out of the foster care system.

This is the first-of-its-kind program in the state to pair young adults with mentoring families.

On Ask the expert, Janna Gardner joined the KRLD Afternoon News. She is the CEO of Connections Homes. She explains how kids in foster care who age out of the system tend to fall into the cracks as far as development and trying to transition into the adult world.

To learn more about Connections Homes, visit connectionshomes.org.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Society
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Make A Difference#Foster Parents#Connections Homes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
34K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy