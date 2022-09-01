Read full article on original website
Blair Grad Stars in “Lord of the Rings” Prequel Series
Actress and Montgomery Blair High School graduate Cynthia Addai-Robinson stars in the new “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” series, which premiered Thursday on Amazon Prime. A series based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s books, “The Rings of Power” is set thousands of years before Peter Jackson’s Oscar-winning...
Takoma Park Folk Festival Celebrates Crafts and Music
Music defines the Takoma Park Folk Festival but it’s hardly the only attraction for the thousands of visitors who attend each year. This year’s festival, which will be held on Sept. 11 at Takoma Park Middle School, will offer works from 28 artists and crafters and the VisArts Studio in Rockville. Works in clay, fiber, glass, and wood will be available, as well as wide selections of jewelry, painting, and prints.
Takoma Park Updates City’s Data Explorer
Takoma Park has updated the city’s Data Explorer to reflect information from the Census American Community Survey data for 2016-2020, officials announced. The site offers visualizations of selected data, “including the city’s demographics, racial and economic inequalities, and access to broadband internet among residents. All visualizations are interactive, letting interested residents go further in exploring Census data.
Police Still Seeking to Identify Suspect in Fatal Shooting
Takoma Park Police are again asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in a July 16 fatal shooting at Advance Auto Parts. According to a news release, a cash reward of up to $10,000 is being offered to anyone that provides information leading to the arrest and/or the indictment of those responsible for the shooting.
Republic to Close in Takoma Park on September 4
Beloved Takoma Park raw bar Republic will close on September 4, according to an announcement on the restaurant’s Instagram account. The restaurant cited the pandemic, an expiring lease, and being unable to agree with the landlord on terms of a new lease as reasons for the closure. “It is...
Takoma Park to Hold Information Session, Caucus for City Office Candidates
The City of Takoma Park will hold an informational meeting for those interested in running for city office in the November election, according to the Takoma Insider newsletter. The meeting will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 7 p.m. via Zoom, and a link to the session will be...
Takoma Park Folk Festival Seeks Volunteers to Help Manage Event
The organizers of the 2022 Takoma Park Folk Festival are looking for people to join the all-volunteer staff to help manage and produce the festival, the group said. The festival returns this year as an in-person outdoor event. It will be held at the Takoma Park Middle School and Lee Jordan Field from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11.
UPDATE: Newell Street Streetery to be Discontinued, Reopened to Traffic
UPDATE: The county has edited the initial release to correct misinformation in the original. The Newell Street Streetery in Silver Spring will be discontinued and the street reopened to traffic after Labor Day, Department of Transportation officials announced. “Newell Street, managed by the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, will...
Java Nation to Open Fourth Location on Wayne Avenue
Java Nation will open its fourth coffee shop/café at 1010 Wayne Ave. in a space vacated by a deli, according to a construction permit posted on the door. The company operates outlets in Kensington, on Rockville Pike in North Bethesda, and in Kentlands in Gaithersburg. The company opened its...
Eater: Quarry House Tavern is an Affordable Dining Option
The quality and diversity of the area’s restaurant scene continue to earn attention and accolades from local and national food media. Eater has named Quarry House Tavern in downtown Silver Spring one of 16 Excellent and Affordable Dining Options in the D.C. area:. This is one of Silver Spring’s...
Police: Silver Spring Teen Missing Since August 17
Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s help locating a Silver Spring teen who has been missing since August 17. Joann-Carla Metho was last seen on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, in the 2800 block of Strauss Terrace, MCPD said in a news release. Metho is approximately 5 feet, 6-inches tall, and weighs 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt.
Silver Spring Teen Missing Since Sunday Morning
Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s help locating a Silver Spring teen who has been missing since Sunday morning. 16-year-old Adele Anderson was last seen at approximately 11:45 a.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of Byron Street in Silver Spring, MCPD said in a news release. Anderson is approximately 5 feet tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a purple t-shirt, jeans, and flip-flops.
Shalla Restaurant & Bar Is One of Tom Sietsema’s “7 Favorite Places to Eat Right Now”
The quality and diversity of the area’s restaurant scene continue to earn attention and accolades from local and national food media. Washington Post food critic Tom Sietsema has named Shalla Restaurant & Bar in downtown Silver Spring one of his 7 Favorite Places to Eat Right Now, giving high marks to the restaurant’s shint tibs and kitfo, ground tilapia with jalapeños, vegetable combination platter, and coffee ceremony:
K&B Bridals Now Open in Takoma Park
K&B Bridals, a boutique shop for wedding dresses, accessories, and more, has opened at 7324 Carroll Ave. in Takoma Park, according to an announcement from Main Street Takoma. This is the shop’s third location in Maryland; others are located in Bel Air and Hagerstown. Owners Bridget and Chris Moore...
Elrich Certified as Winner of Democratic Nomination for County Executive by 32 Votes
County Executive Marc Elrich has won the Democratic nomination for a chance at a second term by 32 votes over businessman David Blair. The county’s Board of Elections verified the election yesterday, following a recount requested by Blair after the initial results showed Elrich with a 35-vote lead. The...
Cielo Rojo Featured in Washingtonian’s August Issue
The quality and diversity of the area’s restaurant scene continue to earn attention and accolades from local and national food media. Takoma Park’s Cielo Rojo — and their vegetarian menu — is featured in Washingtonian Magazine’s August issue cover story, titled “Meet the Restaurant Families Serving Up the Best Tacos in Washington“:
