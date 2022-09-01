ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Spring, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Source of the Spring

La Casita Pupuseria & Market Launches Food Truck

Long Branch pupusa purveyors La Casita Pupuseria & Market have launched a food truck, according to a post on the restaurant’s Instagram account. “La Casita Pupuseria is now on wheels!”, the Instagram post reads. “Book the LC food truck for events, festivals, and more. Make sure to follow and stay tuned on our socials to find out where the LC truck ends up next. Visit lacasitapupusas.com/contact to request more information on booking.”
GAITHERSBURG, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Silver Spring, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Government
City
Silver Spring, MD
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
State
Washington State
Silver Spring, MD
Society
Silver Spring, MD
Lifestyle
Local
Maryland Society
Source of the Spring

Takoma Park Folk Festival Celebrates Crafts and Music

Music defines the Takoma Park Folk Festival but it’s hardly the only attraction for the thousands of visitors who attend each year. This year’s festival, which will be held on Sept. 11 at Takoma Park Middle School, will offer works from 28 artists and crafters and the VisArts Studio in Rockville. Works in clay, fiber, glass, and wood will be available, as well as wide selections of jewelry, painting, and prints.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
Source of the Spring

Takoma Park Updates City’s Data Explorer

Takoma Park has updated the city’s Data Explorer to reflect information from the Census American Community Survey data for 2016-2020, officials announced. The site offers visualizations of selected data, “including the city’s demographics, racial and economic inequalities, and access to broadband internet among residents. All visualizations are interactive, letting interested residents go further in exploring Census data.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Thanksgiving#Linus Parade#Beauty Queens#Turkey#Dance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Parades
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Source of the Spring

Police: Silver Spring Teen Missing Since August 17

Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s help locating a Silver Spring teen who has been missing since August 17. Joann-Carla Metho was last seen on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, in the 2800 block of Strauss Terrace, MCPD said in a news release. Metho is approximately 5 feet, 6-inches tall, and weighs 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Source of the Spring

Silver Spring Teen Missing Since Sunday Morning

Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s help locating a Silver Spring teen who has been missing since Sunday morning. 16-year-old Adele Anderson was last seen at approximately 11:45 a.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of Byron Street in Silver Spring, MCPD said in a news release. Anderson is approximately 5 feet tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a purple t-shirt, jeans, and flip-flops.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Source of the Spring

Shalla Restaurant & Bar Is One of Tom Sietsema’s “7 Favorite Places to Eat Right Now”

The quality and diversity of the area’s restaurant scene continue to earn attention and accolades from local and national food media. Washington Post food critic Tom Sietsema has named Shalla Restaurant & Bar in downtown Silver Spring one of his 7 Favorite Places to Eat Right Now, giving high marks to the restaurant’s shint tibs and kitfo, ground tilapia with jalapeños, vegetable combination platter, and coffee ceremony:
SILVER SPRING, MD
Source of the Spring

K&B Bridals Now Open in Takoma Park

K&B Bridals, a boutique shop for wedding dresses, accessories, and more, has opened at 7324 Carroll Ave. in Takoma Park, according to an announcement from Main Street Takoma. This is the shop’s third location in Maryland; others are located in Bel Air and Hagerstown. Owners Bridget and Chris Moore...
TAKOMA PARK, MD
Source of the Spring

Cielo Rojo Featured in Washingtonian’s August Issue

The quality and diversity of the area’s restaurant scene continue to earn attention and accolades from local and national food media. Takoma Park’s Cielo Rojo — and their vegetarian menu — is featured in Washingtonian Magazine’s August issue cover story, titled “Meet the Restaurant Families Serving Up the Best Tacos in Washington“:
TAKOMA PARK, MD
Source of the Spring

Source of the Spring

Silver Spring, MD
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
664K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving Silver Spring & Takoma Park, MD

 https://www.sourceofthespring.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy