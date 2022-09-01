Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shopliftingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Meeting Ernest Hemingway: Author Jim O'Kon RemembersDoc LawrenceAtlanta, GA
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Alex Lifeson and Geddy Lee perform Rush classics with Dave Grohl at Taylor Hawkins tribute show
The Rush royals played 2112 Part I: Overture, Working Man and YYZ, the latter of which Hawkins himself had performed with the pair during a Foo Fighters gig back in 2008. On Saturday (September 3), the first Taylor Hawkins tribute concert took place at London’s Wembley Stadium, with a formidable lineup of musicians joining forces to celebrate and commemorate the life of the late Foo Fighters drummer, who passed away earlier this year.
Guitar World Magazine
Tyler Bates talks recording and touring with Jerry Cantrell, and how the GuitarViol became a "primary color instrument" for his movie work
The prolific composer and guitarist on scoring 300, working with Rob Zombie, and tipping the hat to David Gilmour on Cantrell's latest solo album, Brighten. Tyler Bates is a wearer of many hats. The LA-based composer and guitarist is arguably best known for his film, television and video game soundtracks, having worked heavily on the music heard in big-budget productions like Guardians of the Galaxy, Conan the Barbarian and John Wick.
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Wolfgang Van Halen nail classic Van Halen tracks at Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins tribute show
Accompanied by Dave Grohl on bass, The Darkness's Justin Hawkins on vocals and session ace Josh Freese on drums, Wolfgang paid homage to his father Eddie with killer renditions of Hot For Teacher and On Fire. Foo Fighters gave their beloved late drummer Taylor Hawkins a massive, heart-warming send-off on...
Guitar World Magazine
Learn the slippery soloing style of Muddy Waters
This improvisation on the Muddy Waters classic, Rollin’ Stone takes electric blues back to the source and plants an almighty hook in an E minor pentatonic lick. Muddy Waters is widely revered as being one of the most important musical figures of all time and the “father of modern Chicago blues.” His great many recordings, spanning from 1941 to 1982, are among the most important and influential of all time.
Hillary Clinton Ditches Her Pantsuit For Powder Blue Gown In Rare Red Carpet Appearance At 2022 Venice Film Festival
Dressed to impress! Hillary Clinton made a rare red carpet appearance at the 2022 Venice Film Festival on Wednesday, August 31. The former Secretary of State was all smiles while posing for the cameras as she arrived for the debut of Noah Baumbach's film White Noise, starring Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig and Don Cheadle. As Hillary is not a regular attendee of international movie premieres, her appearance at the upscale entertainment event sparked confusion for fans. Some theorized her attendance may be connected to her and her daughter Chelsea's upcoming documentary detailing the inspiring life of Zarifa Ghafari, one of...
Guitar World Magazine
Them Crooked Vultures reunite for the first time in over a decade at Taylor Hawkins tribute show
Josh Homme, John Paul Jones and Dave Grohl, who took to the stage together for the first time in 12 years, performed an original track, and covered Queens of the Stone Age and Elton John. During Saturday’s Taylor Hawkins tribute concert, Foo Fighter frontman Dave Grohl unexpectedly reunited with his...
Guitar World Magazine
Guthrie Govan: why I love guitar instrumentals
The Aristocrats and Hans Zimmer virtuoso on the art of a good instrumental, the limitations of vocals, and his favorite examples of the genre. With the Aristocrats breaking cover with their breathtaking new collaborative album with Wojtek Lemański and the Primuz Chamber Orchestra, what better time to grab guitarist Guthrie Govan for a quick chat to unpack the majesty of the guitar instrumental?
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
Guitar World Magazine
Daredevil Pedals promises optimal tonal definition with germanium and silicon transistor-loaded Aces Hybrid Amplifier pedal
No frills boost pedal aims to deliver a blend of warm and biting tones via two tonally distinct transistors and a sole output knob. Chicago-based boutique pedal producer Daredevil Pedals has unveiled the Aces Hybrid Amplifier boost pedal, which utilizes both germanium and silicon transistors to harness “optimal tonal definition and response”.
