ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Tropical Depression 5 develops, NHC watching 3 areas of interest

By Laura Smith
CBS 17
CBS 17
 4 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–After a quiet start to the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane season, development is starting back up as we inch closer to peak season this month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iSJRr_0hdq4nFr00

The season peak usually happens around September 10th, but don’t let your guard down because nearly 80 percent of tropical cyclones form during the months of August, September, and October.

And the National Hurricane Center is watching three areas of interest as of the first day of September.

Tropical depression five developed early Wednesday morning in the north Atlantic and could become a tropical storm later on Thursday.

Regardless of development, the system is not expected to impact the United States.

Over the coming five days, several hundred miles east of the Leeward Islands, a tropical wave is likely to develop into a tropical system as showers and storms become better organized. The system is forecast to move slowly west-northwestward. We’ll have to keep an eye on this tropical wave.

Lastly, the NHC is also watching a tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic for potential development. There’s a 40 percent chance of development over the coming five days, but environmental conditions don’t appear to be favorable.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29n6Ec_0hdq4nFr00

Forecasters are predicting an above-normal hurricane season. NOAA believes we could see 14 to 20 named storms, of which 6 to 10 could become hurricanes. Three to five of those hurricanes could become major.

So far this year, we’ve had three tropical storms. The next named storm will be Danielle.

The end of the hurricane season will be November 30.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

First Hurricane of 2022 Season develops in Atlantic

RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) — Tropical Storm Danielle strengthened into a hurricane Friday morning — the first of an unusually quiet storm season. As of 11am, the storm’s maximum sustained winds were measured at 75 mph, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. The storm is centered about...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Tropical Storm Danielle Forms in Atlantic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The National Hurricane Center has upgraded Tropical Depression Five to Tropical Storm Danielle. Danielle is located in the Northern Atlantic and has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and is expected to strengthen into a minimal hurricane within the next three days. Tropical Storm Danielle...
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
Sports
City
Raleigh, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhc#Atlantic Hurricane#Tropical Cyclones#Tropical Depression 5#Noaa
cbs17

1 dead in Johnston County house fire near Four Oaks

FOUR OAKS, N.C. (WNCN) — Fire officials are investigating a deadly house fire that happened in Johnston County Sunday. The fire broke out Sunday morning at a mobile home in the 200 block of Spring Lake Road, east of Four Oaks and just off U.S. 701, officials said. One...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Sale closed in Raleigh $1.1 million for a detached house

A house built in 2007 located in the 1400 block of Banbury Road in Raleigh has new owners. The 4,509-square-foot property was sold on August 10, 2022 for $1,067,000, or $237 per square foot. The house sits on a 10,454 square foot lot. Additional houses have recently changed hands close...
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
wraltechwire.com

These four factors are changing the real estate market in the Triangle

Editor’s Note: Each Friday, WRAL TechWire takes a deep dive into the Triangle’s real estate markets, including the latest Triangle real estate market data and why the Triangle housing boom may be over – or not – the topics of this week’s reports. WRAL TechWire reporter Jason Parker, the author of the report and a licensed real estate agent in North Carolina, works with journalists from WRAL.com to track and present market data and report on how people are experiencing the region’s changing real estate markets. These special reports will use the category tag “Triangle Real Estate” or “Triangle Real Estate Market.”
WAKE COUNTY, NC
wine-searcher.com

Liquor Raids Lead to Scores of Arrests

A crackdown on liquor retailers in North Carolina led to a seried of raids that has some complaining of bullying, racism and unfair treatment. Last week, the Garner, North Carolina-based Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) agency found 21 businesses in violation of state laws. This is likely to include convenience stores and groceries as well as dedicated liquor retailers. Six firearms and 78 fake IDs were also seized. Twenty felony charges were among a total of 449 charges with the remainder being 261 alcohol-related charges and 80 that were drug related, according to a press release from ALE.
GARNER, NC
CBS 17

CBS 17

20K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy