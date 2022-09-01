Tropical Depression 5 develops, NHC watching 3 areas of interest

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–After a quiet start to the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane season, development is starting back up as we inch closer to peak season this month.

The season peak usually happens around September 10th, but don’t let your guard down because nearly 80 percent of tropical cyclones form during the months of August, September, and October.

And the National Hurricane Center is watching three areas of interest as of the first day of September.

Tropical depression five developed early Wednesday morning in the north Atlantic and could become a tropical storm later on Thursday.

Regardless of development, the system is not expected to impact the United States.

Over the coming five days, several hundred miles east of the Leeward Islands, a tropical wave is likely to develop into a tropical system as showers and storms become better organized. The system is forecast to move slowly west-northwestward. We’ll have to keep an eye on this tropical wave.

Lastly, the NHC is also watching a tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic for potential development. There’s a 40 percent chance of development over the coming five days, but environmental conditions don’t appear to be favorable.

Forecasters are predicting an above-normal hurricane season. NOAA believes we could see 14 to 20 named storms, of which 6 to 10 could become hurricanes. Three to five of those hurricanes could become major.

So far this year, we’ve had three tropical storms. The next named storm will be Danielle.

The end of the hurricane season will be November 30.

