Have a Drink & Help Keep Rhinos From Going Extinct: Local Family-Owned Zoo Hosts Wine Tasting FundraiserDianna CarneyMendon, MA
A Massive Underground Bunker Buried in the Holyoke Range Was Built For a Dark PurposeYana BostongirlHolyoke, MA
Several Admit Mixed Feelings as Trader Joe's Sees 1st Unionized Store in MA, Many Fearing Recent Change is UnhelpfulDOPE Quick ReadsHadley, MA
From basketball to Tupperware, here are 25 amazing things Massachusetts has given the world
Massachusetts is home to some of the highest-rated universities and technology companies in the world, so it’s no surprise that the state has been home to plenty of innovation over the years. Many of the items you use every day came from here in Massachusetts, from sports to food...
One Weekend Only: Local Zoo Announces Discounted Admission for Massachusetts Residents
(MENDON, MA) Southwick's Zoo announced they will be hosting a discounted rate weekend for all Massachuetts residents and their guests! The family owned zoo stated on their website that "Massachusetts residents can enjoy $20 general admission for themselves and guests during MA weekend!"
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man who spends his days giving to community hits on $4,000,000 instant game ticket
If you believe in karma, this story may just be for you as a man who spends his days giving back to his community is now a millionaire. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Richard Bonanno has won a $4 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “4,000,000 Mayhem” $10 instant ticket game.
Food Stamps Schedule: Massachusetts SNAP Payments for September 2022
SNAP is run by the Department of Transitional Assistance (DTA) in Massachusetts, helping low-income households expand their food budget by sending out monthly benefits through the Massachusetts EBT...
Shaking Crab Cajun seafood restaurant is looking to expand to downtown Worcester
The Shaking Crab is looking to expand to Worcester. The Newton-based Cajun seafood chain is on the city’s License Commission agenda for Sept. 8. The restaurant’s address is listed as 556 Main St., Worcester, a renovated building across from the Hanover Theater owned by The Menkitti Group and marketed as restaurant, retail and office space.
Heading into primary day, several races expected to boost voter turnout
SPRINGFIELD — Several contested races, statewide and locally, are on the line Tuesday as Republicans and Democrats head to the polls for the Massachusetts primary elections. By the end of Tuesday, voters will have narrowed down the choices for a number of the state’s top offices, including governor and lieutenant governor, to one representative from each party. The primary election is the last step before Election Day on Nov. 8.
wrkf.org
Isaac Fitzgerald in 'Dirtbag, Massachusetts' (Rebroadcast)
“My parents were married when they had me, just to different people.”. This is the first line of writer Isaac Fitzgerald’s new memoir in essays, “Dirtbag, Massachusetts.”. As he stumbles through young adulthood, leaving his poor town in Massachusetts and his Catholic faith behind, Fitzgerald continues to feel...
Business Monday ETC: Sept. 5, 2022
Freedom Credit Union, in cooperation with ProShred Springfield, will offer free community shred day events on Sept. 10 and Oct. 15 at their Ludlow, Chicopee, Northampton and Greenfield branches. On Sept. 10, shredding will be offered from 9 to 10 a.m. at the 645 Center St. branch in Ludlow and...
A day trip to Massachusetts' North Shore
This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Day trip to Marblehead, Massachusettscarleealexandria.com. There’s nothing quite like the New England coastline. During my time in Boston to see my friend Olivia, we ventured on a day trip to explore Massachusetts’ North Shore.
New Report Reveals Best Sandwich Served In Massachusetts
A fluffy and beloved treat has been selected as the best sandwich in Massachusetts in a new report from Reader's Digest. The news outlet released its picks for the best sandwiches in all 50 states on Wednesday, Aug. 24. The fluffernutter, a sandwich made with peanut butter and marshmallow creme,...
Labor Day getaways for Massachusetts: Visit the oldest fair in the US, watch a schooner race and more
Summer may be waning down and you might be tempted to start pulling out those flannel shirts soon, but don’t fret, there is still time left for some end-of-summer fun in Massachusetts. For those left wondering what to do for Labor Day weekend, here are a few options fun...
Auditor candidates Chris Dempsey, Sen. Diana DiZoglio focus on transparency, transportation, federal spending in candidate questionnaires
Three candidates are running to replace outgoing State Auditor Suzanne Bump this fall — two Democrats and a single Republican — and the race has already seen its fair share of fireworks. The Democratic primary for state auditor has featured impassioned sparring between Chris Dempsey, a former assistant...
Massachusetts Lottery says scratch ticket, Keno sales are down
By Colin A. Young, State House News ServiceBOSTON, AUGUST 31, 2022 (State House News Service) - It's one month into fiscal year 2023 and the headline numbers look good for the Massachusetts Lottery, though the agency's head on Tuesday flagged two concerning trends that have cropped up and will warrant closer inspection going forward. Lottery sales were up $15.7 million in July and the agency posted a monthly estimated profit of $102.9 million compared to $96.2 million in July 2021. Interim Executive Director Mark William Bracken, in a report to the Lottery Commission, attributed the profit bump in part to...
Labor Day gas prices are the cheapest in this Massachusetts county; See average per gallon price per county
Gas prices throughout Massachusetts have fallen from the high prices seen earlier this year when they surged past an average of $5 a gallon in some counties. A report from AAA shows as of Sept. 5, the state average is $3.93 per gallon. But as always, prices vary by location and the county you’re fueling up in can make a big difference.
amherstindy.org
Opinion: Vote Yes On Question 1 In November To Make Amherst and Massachusetts More Livable￼
There are three potholes on my street, each about two to three feet wide and four or five inches deep. The PVTA 33 bus route that runs through my neighborhood comes once every 40 minutes, so to get from anywhere on the route to the grocery store or to the Amherst Survival Center by bus is often a several hour round trip. Preschool teachers and para-educators in Amherst and across the state make little more than the minimum wage. I know because I taught preschool for five years locally. In an age of climate catastrophe that is causing unprecedented heatwaves and extreme drought, only 23 of the 180 buses in PVTA’s fleet are electric vehicles. The railings on the bridge where Route 116 crosses Fort River down by Groff Park are completely rusted through in several places.
NECN
Here Are the Richest Private Schools in Mass. — and What They Charge
With an endowment of more than $1 billion, Andover prep school Phillips Academy has wealth that most colleges would envy. It also has a tuition price to match: $66,290 for boarding students, a price that’s often largely offset by financial aid. Phillips Andover may be an outlier in the...
kiiky.com
15 Highest-Paid Police Chief In Massachusetts
Every county in Massachusetts has its police chief. A chief of police is a person elected in the chain of command of a police department. As the police department’s general manager, the Chief of Police is in charge of strategic planning, administration, budgeting, and public relations. They handle the day-to-day running of the police department.
american-rails.com
Grafton & Upton Railroad Company
The earliest predecessor to the Grafton & Upton Railroad (reporting marks, GU) dates to the 1870s as a small line which served Grafton. The company was eventually organized into its current form during the late 1870s and established a connection at what would later become the New Haven Railroad. The...
10th annual Ride to Remember focuses on Western Mass. heroes
SPRINGFIELD — The 10th annual Ride to Remember on Saturday was very different from all others. But then its focus this year was different from all others. Instead of nearly 100 miles, this year’s Ride to Remember was 50 miles long. In previous years, it began in downtown...
People in Business: Sept. 5, 2022
Tricia Serio has been named provost and senior vice chancellor for academic affairs at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. She started her new position on July 18. Serio previously served as dean of the College of Natural Sciences and as associate chancellor for strategic academic planning. Serio joined UMass as...
