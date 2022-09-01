ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

MassLive.com

Heading into primary day, several races expected to boost voter turnout

SPRINGFIELD — Several contested races, statewide and locally, are on the line Tuesday as Republicans and Democrats head to the polls for the Massachusetts primary elections. By the end of Tuesday, voters will have narrowed down the choices for a number of the state’s top offices, including governor and lieutenant governor, to one representative from each party. The primary election is the last step before Election Day on Nov. 8.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wrkf.org

Isaac Fitzgerald in 'Dirtbag, Massachusetts' (Rebroadcast)

“My parents were married when they had me, just to different people.”. This is the first line of writer Isaac Fitzgerald’s new memoir in essays, “Dirtbag, Massachusetts.”. As he stumbles through young adulthood, leaving his poor town in Massachusetts and his Catholic faith behind, Fitzgerald continues to feel...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Business Monday ETC: Sept. 5, 2022

Freedom Credit Union, in cooperation with ProShred Springfield, will offer free community shred day events on Sept. 10 and Oct. 15 at their Ludlow, Chicopee, Northampton and Greenfield branches. On Sept. 10, shredding will be offered from 9 to 10 a.m. at the 645 Center St. branch in Ludlow and...
CHICOPEE, MA
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Lottery says scratch ticket, Keno sales are down

By Colin A. Young, State House News ServiceBOSTON, AUGUST 31, 2022 (State House News Service) - It's one month into fiscal year 2023 and the headline numbers look good for the Massachusetts Lottery, though the agency's head on Tuesday flagged two concerning trends that have cropped up and will warrant closer inspection going forward. Lottery sales were up $15.7 million in July and the agency posted a monthly estimated profit of $102.9 million compared to $96.2 million in July 2021. Interim Executive Director Mark William Bracken, in a report to the Lottery Commission, attributed the profit bump in part to...
amherstindy.org

Opinion: Vote Yes On Question 1 In November To Make Amherst and Massachusetts More Livable￼

There are three potholes on my street, each about two to three feet wide and four or five inches deep. The PVTA 33 bus route that runs through my neighborhood comes once every 40 minutes, so to get from anywhere on the route to the grocery store or to the Amherst Survival Center by bus is often a several hour round trip. Preschool teachers and para-educators in Amherst and across the state make little more than the minimum wage. I know because I taught preschool for five years locally. In an age of climate catastrophe that is causing unprecedented heatwaves and extreme drought, only 23 of the 180 buses in PVTA’s fleet are electric vehicles. The railings on the bridge where Route 116 crosses Fort River down by Groff Park are completely rusted through in several places.
AMHERST, MA
kiiky.com

15 Highest-Paid Police Chief In Massachusetts

Every county in Massachusetts has its police chief. A chief of police is a person elected in the chain of command of a police department. As the police department’s general manager, the Chief of Police is in charge of strategic planning, administration, budgeting, and public relations. They handle the day-to-day running of the police department.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
american-rails.com

Grafton & Upton Railroad Company

The earliest predecessor to the Grafton & Upton Railroad (reporting marks, GU) dates to the 1870s as a small line which served Grafton. The company was eventually organized into its current form during the late 1870s and established a connection at what would later become the New Haven Railroad. The...
GRAFTON, MA
MassLive.com

People in Business: Sept. 5, 2022

Tricia Serio has been named provost and senior vice chancellor for academic affairs at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. She started her new position on July 18. Serio previously served as dean of the College of Natural Sciences and as associate chancellor for strategic academic planning. Serio joined UMass as...
AMHERST, MA
