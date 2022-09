A Staten Island ice cream truck driver pulled a 10-year-old girl into his vehicle and drove off with her Sunday, but the little victim managed to escape, according to police. The girl was walking to a deli when the man stopped and approached her on Harbor Road and Forest Avenue in Mariners Harbor sometime in the afternoon, cops said. He then grabbed her by the wrist and forced her into the truck.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO