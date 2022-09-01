Sonora, CA — The Woods Fire that ignited in the Camp Hope area on Thursday evening is up to 80 percent containment and holding at 21 acres. CAL Fire reports that progress was made Friday in constructing and stabilizing control lines. All of the earlier evacuation orders have been lifted. Stockton Road remains closed from Ponderosa Way to Highway 108. There are only five engines and two hand crews still assigned to the incident and they will continue to mop up the existing fire activity. One structure was destroyed by the fire and another was damaged.

CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO