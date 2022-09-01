Read full article on original website
Calaveras Enterprise
Photo Gallery: AMA Varsity Football vs. Hughson (9/3/22) AMA lost to Hughson 28-8 Sept. 3 at Dorroh Field in Angels Camp. Photos by Guy Dossi.
mymotherlode.com
Labor Day Weekend Events In The Mother Lode
There are several events planned for Labor Day Weekend. The Dodge Ridge Mountain Bike Park will be open over the extended Labor Day Weekend, September 3-5, 2022. Efforts are being made to get 1.5 miles of an Intermediate Technical trail open by tomorrow. Mountain Bike rental bikes are available at the park or standard pedal mountain bikes and class 1 e-bikes under 60 pounds are allowed. There will also be yoga classes, scenic chairlift rides, disc golf, the Base Camp Bar & Grill will be open with games available to play, and live music on Saturday and Sunday. Details are in the event listing here.
From soap to hope: San Joaquin Delta College group provides students with essentials for success
STOCKTON, Calif. — Homelessness and food insecurity are a reality for many students at San Joaquin Delta College. In fact, the school says 42% of its students are food insecure, 31% are housing insecure, and 18% are homeless. A new service is launching on campus next week to help...
viatravelers.com
13 Fun & Best Things to Do in Roseville, California
Roseville, California, the largest city in Placer County, is located in northern California, where Route 65 and Interstate 80 intersect. Part of the larger Sacramento metropolitan area, Roseville is only 18 miles northeast of the California State Capitol building. Recently, Roseville has been named 21st in the best places to...
mymotherlode.com
Calaveras Announces Cooling Center Openings
Calaveras, CA– The heat wave has prompted Calaveras County to open Cooling Centers over the holiday weekend. Temperatures of 113 degrees are anticipated in parts of Calaveras County. Older adults, young children, people with chronic conditions, and people who are ill or on uncertain medications are seen as vulnerable to this kind of extreme heat.
Calaveras Enterprise
Calaveras High School valedictorian receives $20K Golden 1 scholarship
Garrett Hesser graduated at the top of his class at Calaveras High School in 2022, alongside his cousin Emma Alliende, who tied with him for the title of top valedictorian. Hesser was recently awarded a scholarship of $20,000, to be distributed over four years of his college education, from Golden 1 Credit Union, headquartered in Sacramento.
goldcountrymedia.com
Tempers flare as Colfax routs Galt in home opener
One word can describe Colfax High School’s performance Friday night: dominant. The host Falcons took the lead 38 seconds into the game and never looked back, coasting to a 55-13 victory over Galt (2-1). It started on the opening kickoff when Cannon Tomlin sent a pooch kick sky high...
Sacramento Magazine
46th Annual Historic Home Tour
Fans of period architecture and the city’s stately residential neighborhoods won’t want to miss Preservation Sacramento’s 46th Annual Historic Home Tour, which this year spotlights midtown’s architecturally rich Poverty Ridge historic district, once home to Joan Didion and the McClatchys. Take in docent-led tours of three residences in person and view three more online.
mymotherlode.com
Sonora Wildcats Win Close Battle Against Hilmar
The Sonora Wildcats’ season continues to heat up as they won a close game against the Hilmar Yellowjackets, 28-30, bringing the Wildcats to 2-1 this season (their sole loss being the overtime opener to Oakdale). The Wildcats were able to score the first points four minutes into the first...
mymotherlode.com
Mountains Lions Captured On Video In Sonora
Sonora, CA– A security camera captured a pair of Mountain Lions walking down a residential driveway. The location is on Highway 49 just past Columbia Way. This video footage has been submitted by Barbara Merline. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) has released some tips for safely...
visitstockton.org
A Trip Through Time in Stockton, California: Stockton's Theatres
When you say theatre in Stockton, you’re most likely thinking of either the Stockton Civic Theatre, the Bob Hope Fox Theatre, or the two Regal Cinema locations. However, did you know that there were EIGHT previous theatres in our city’s history that were each referred to as “The Stockton?”
CAL FIRE responding to Foresthill house fire
FORESTHILL, Calif. (KTXL) — CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (NEU) said they are responding to a fully-involved house fire in Foresthill that has spread to nearby vegetation. The home is located at Mosquito Ridge Road and Foresthill Road. CAL FIRE reported at 3:55 p.m. that the incident commander has requested additional air resources for spot fires […]
mymotherlode.com
Fire Severely Damages Home In Calaveras County
Burson, CA — Early this morning firefighters responded to a house fire in Burson. The fire ignited shortly before 2am on Burson Road. The Calaveras Consolidated Fire Department reports that the fire was located in the attic of the home, and it was also burning nearby vegetation, eventually consuming three acres. The homeowner was able to safely evacuate from the residence.
mymotherlode.com
More Containment Gained On Woods And Tower Fires
Sonora, CA — The Woods Fire that ignited in the Camp Hope area on Thursday evening is up to 80 percent containment and holding at 21 acres. CAL Fire reports that progress was made Friday in constructing and stabilizing control lines. All of the earlier evacuation orders have been lifted. Stockton Road remains closed from Ponderosa Way to Highway 108. There are only five engines and two hand crews still assigned to the incident and they will continue to mop up the existing fire activity. One structure was destroyed by the fire and another was damaged.
'The pain reaches to my soul': Family of man found dead in American River looking for answers
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Family members are looking for answers about a 29-year-old Oak Park man’s death after his body was found in the American River Wednesday. The man's mother, Reshema Washington, says she last heard from her son Syni Washington on Aug. 26, days after he celebrated his 29th birthday.
Injured coyote puppy rescued in Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Roseville Animal Control said that they received a call this week about a possible fox laying along Roseville Parkway in a gutter. When officers arrived they discovered the fox was actually a young coyote with an injured leg, according to animal control. The coyote was taken to a local wildlife rescue […]
KCRA.com
Package explodes in Amador County mailbox, sheriff says
AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. — A package exploded in an Amador County mailbox this weekend and started a small fire across the street, authorities said. The explosion happened on Saturday around 2:30 p.m. near Fiddletown Road and Hale Road, which is just east of the town of Fiddletown, the Amador County Sheriff's Office said in a release.
mymotherlode.com
Update: Firefighters Stop Forward Spread On Woods Fire
Update at 4:05 pm: The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s office has announced that all mandatory evacuation orders and warnings are now canceled. The road closure on Stockton Road from Ponderosa Way to Highway 108 will remain in place while fire crews continue to mop up. Additionally, the evacuation center at the Posse Grounds off Rawhide Road, and the Animal Shelter off of Victoria Way will be closing today.
mymotherlode.com
Fast Food Restaurant Going Up In Jamestown
Jamestown, CA — A new building is being constructed on Highway 108 in Jamestown that will soon house a fast-food chain restaurant. According to the Tuolumne County Community Development Department, a Taco Bell, with a drive-thru, is being built on a parcel situated between the Satellite Healthcare facility and Day-O Espresso, near the downtown district. We first reported on the planned project this past February.
