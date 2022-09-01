Read full article on original website
Parking challenge; Trump visit; cafe in the library: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. High: 81; Low: 68. Mostly cloudy. Kipona continues: The Kipona festival in Harrisburg will continue today with artists, food, musical acts and kids’ programming. Gas prices: People traveling today for will pay almost $1 less per gallon for gas...
Counties with the most seniors in Pennsylvania
(STACKER) — Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a...
Josh Shapiro bets tough message on crime, economy will outrun red wave in Pennsylvania
PHILADELPHIA, PA. – Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro is leaning into crime and the economy in his campaign for governor this year, even as other fellow Democrats find themselves playing defense on the issues. Shapiro, who has led nearly all public polling in the race, told Fox News Digital...
Pennsylvania high school football scores for Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022
Harrisburg vs Delaware Valley in high school football — Bethlehem Catholic 21, Pocono Mountain West 0. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Biden to attend Labor Day parade in Pa., his 3rd stop in the state in a week
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is making his third trip to Pennsylvania in less than a week and returning just two days after his predecessor, Donald Trump, staged his own rally there — illustrating the battleground state’s importance to both parties as Labor Day kicks off a nine-week sprint to crucial midterm elections.
This Pennsylvania Hike Leads to a Cave and Abandoned Mine
Pennsylvania is brimming with fun and interesting places to explore. No matter how many state parks and hikes you embark on, there's always something new to uncover within the Keystone State.
Labor Day weekend; marijuana pardons; new farmers market: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. High: 86; Low: 65. Sunny today; hot and mostly sunny this weekend. Harrisburg’s Kipona: The Kipona Festival in the capital will be held from Saturday-Monday, with artists, food, musical acts and kids’ programming. Sunday will have a laser light show at the river instead of fireworks. Police presence will be stepped up.
Vote for Pennsylvania’s high school football player of the week for games played Sept. 1-3
The second week of the high school football season in Pennsylvania featured some more big-time individual performances. Check out the list below and then vote in the poll at the bottom to let us know who you think Pennsylvania’s top player was for games played Sept. 1-3, sponsored by Renewal by Andersen of Central PA.
This Pennsylvania town is one of the best for fall festivities: study
September rolls around and everyone starts to cozy up to the fall vibes. If you’re looking for the perfect spot to traipse through fallen leaves in an oversized sweater, there’s one right here in Pennsylvania you can head to. SIMILAR STORIES: This place in N.J. is Airbnb’s most...
Royal Rangers earn aviation merit with help from central Pa. aviation clubs
A Royal Rangers Action Camp was held from Aug. 25-28 at a “base camp” provided by Crossroads Community Church in Mechanicsburg. It involved 21 Royal Rangers from Outposts in Pennsylvania, Delaware, New York, and other surrounding states. Events took place at Carlisle Airport and Capital City Airport. These...
Who’s running for Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022?
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Doug Mastriano and Josh Shapiro are the nominees in the November 2022 Pennsylvania Governor’s race. Shapiro, who ran unopposed in the Democratic primary, currently serves as the commonwealth’s Attorney General. Mastriano, who ran in a crowded primary, is a State Senator representing Franklin County who received more than 40% of the […]
We can thank the labor movement for many of the rights American workers enjoy | Fetterman
This long Labor Day Weekend was brought to you by, you guessed it, the labor movement. So were the two-day weekend, the eight-hour workday, and nearly every other workplace protection that we take for granted. But these rights were not given, they were won by the blood and sweat of...
Exploring Gifford Pinchot State Park in Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - If you are looking for a scenic, relaxing camping vacation, you can't go wrong with Gifford Pinchot State Park in PA. This state park offers a large campground, yurts, and cabins on the lakeshore. It is also home to several recreation facilities, including playgrounds, horseshoe pits, and two disc golf courses. There are also plenty of opportunities for biking and hiking. The park is open from mid-May to the end of September and has plenty to offer visitors.
Flood watch issued for parts of central Pa. through Tuesday
A slow moving system is bringing much-needed rain to central Pennsylvania, and along with it the possibility for flooding. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for Perry, Dauphin, Schuylkill, Lebanon and Cumberland counties. Flood watches are issued when conditions are favorable for flooding. Showers and thunderstorms are...
How did Pennsylvania’s top-ranked high school football teams fare on Friday, Sept. 2?
Below is a quick glance at how the state’s top-ranked football teams handled their business on the second Friday night of the season. PennLive will continue to update Friday and Saturday results when those games become final. CLASS 6A. Rank – Team – District – Record -- Result...
In search of Pennsylvania’s coldest places in the dog days of summer
PHILADELPHIA — In the midst of a brutal heat wave last month, my family went camping in tents and sleeping bags. We gathered around fire too. We do this for fun. There’s no middle ground with camping. Few say “it’s fine.” People, like me, love and obsess over it. It’s the one week each year where I tighten the bolts on family bonds. The bad internet connection helps. Some hate camping, and they like letting you know. I’d like to think that’s from one bad experience or a skunk/raccoon phobia. They’re campground mainstays.
Spotlight: Pennsylvania Dutch Handyman
Thanks to you, our business is growing! Because of the tremendous response to our service, we have been adding some very talented people to our team of craftsman. We now provide a complete line of home repair and remodeling services. So, if you need someone to coordinate a few smaller projects and would also like to get a free estimate on that larger project, please give us a call.
17 states, including Pa., weigh adopting California’s electric car mandate
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Seventeen states with vehicle emission standards tied to rules established in California face weighty decisions on whether to follow that state’s strictest-in-the nation new rules that require all new cars, pickups and SUVs to be electric or hydrogen powered by 2035. Under the Clean Air...
Pa. Health Dept. to give iodide tablets to residents near Peach Bottom Power Plant
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Health has announced they will be offering free potassium iodide (KI) tablets on Thursday Sept. 15 to residents who are within 10 miles of the state’s four active nuclear power plants, including Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station, located in York County.
