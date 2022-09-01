ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Counties with the most seniors in Pennsylvania

(STACKER) — Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a...
Labor Day weekend; marijuana pardons; new farmers market: Good Morning, Pennsylvania

What you need to know today, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. High: 86; Low: 65. Sunny today; hot and mostly sunny this weekend. Harrisburg’s Kipona: The Kipona Festival in the capital will be held from Saturday-Monday, with artists, food, musical acts and kids’ programming. Sunday will have a laser light show at the river instead of fireworks. Police presence will be stepped up.
Who’s running for Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Doug Mastriano and Josh Shapiro are the nominees in the November 2022 Pennsylvania Governor’s race. Shapiro, who ran unopposed in the Democratic primary, currently serves as the commonwealth’s Attorney General. Mastriano, who ran in a crowded primary, is a State Senator representing Franklin County who received more than 40% of the […]
Exploring Gifford Pinchot State Park in Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA - If you are looking for a scenic, relaxing camping vacation, you can't go wrong with Gifford Pinchot State Park in PA. This state park offers a large campground, yurts, and cabins on the lakeshore. It is also home to several recreation facilities, including playgrounds, horseshoe pits, and two disc golf courses. There are also plenty of opportunities for biking and hiking. The park is open from mid-May to the end of September and has plenty to offer visitors.
Flood watch issued for parts of central Pa. through Tuesday

A slow moving system is bringing much-needed rain to central Pennsylvania, and along with it the possibility for flooding. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for Perry, Dauphin, Schuylkill, Lebanon and Cumberland counties. Flood watches are issued when conditions are favorable for flooding. Showers and thunderstorms are...
In search of Pennsylvania’s coldest places in the dog days of summer

PHILADELPHIA — In the midst of a brutal heat wave last month, my family went camping in tents and sleeping bags. We gathered around fire too. We do this for fun. There’s no middle ground with camping. Few say “it’s fine.” People, like me, love and obsess over it. It’s the one week each year where I tighten the bolts on family bonds. The bad internet connection helps. Some hate camping, and they like letting you know. I’d like to think that’s from one bad experience or a skunk/raccoon phobia. They’re campground mainstays.
Spotlight: Pennsylvania Dutch Handyman

Thanks to you, our business is growing! Because of the tremendous response to our service, we have been adding some very talented people to our team of craftsman. We now provide a complete line of home repair and remodeling services. So, if you need someone to coordinate a few smaller projects and would also like to get a free estimate on that larger project, please give us a call.
