Flood watch issued for parts of central Pa. through Tuesday
A slow moving system is bringing much-needed rain to central Pennsylvania, and along with it the possibility for flooding. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for Perry, Dauphin, Schuylkill, Lebanon and Cumberland counties. Flood watches are issued when conditions are favorable for flooding. Showers and thunderstorms are...
This Pennsylvania town is one of the best for fall festivities: study
September rolls around and everyone starts to cozy up to the fall vibes. If you’re looking for the perfect spot to traipse through fallen leaves in an oversized sweater, there’s one right here in Pennsylvania you can head to. SIMILAR STORIES: This place in N.J. is Airbnb’s most...
Parking challenge; Trump visit; cafe in the library: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. High: 81; Low: 68. Mostly cloudy. Kipona continues: The Kipona festival in Harrisburg will continue today with artists, food, musical acts and kids’ programming. Gas prices: People traveling today for will pay almost $1 less per gallon for gas...
Pa. teen dies in ATV crash: reports
An 18-year-old male died after crashing his ATV, according to a story from KDKA. According to a report from the Allegheny County Medical Examiner, Shane Wardropper, of Moon Twp., died after he struck a fixed object on the train tracks on Elizabeth Street in Robinson. The accident happened just before...
Pennsylvania high school football scores for Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022
Harrisburg vs Delaware Valley in high school football — Bethlehem Catholic 21, Pocono Mountain West 0. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Royal Rangers earn aviation merit with help from central Pa. aviation clubs
A Royal Rangers Action Camp was held from Aug. 25-28 at a “base camp” provided by Crossroads Community Church in Mechanicsburg. It involved 21 Royal Rangers from Outposts in Pennsylvania, Delaware, New York, and other surrounding states. Events took place at Carlisle Airport and Capital City Airport. These...
17 states, including Pa., weigh adopting California’s electric car mandate
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Seventeen states with vehicle emission standards tied to rules established in California face weighty decisions on whether to follow that state’s strictest-in-the nation new rules that require all new cars, pickups and SUVs to be electric or hydrogen powered by 2035. Under the Clean Air...
We can thank the labor movement for many of the rights American workers enjoy | Fetterman
This long Labor Day Weekend was brought to you by, you guessed it, the labor movement. So were the two-day weekend, the eight-hour workday, and nearly every other workplace protection that we take for granted. But these rights were not given, they were won by the blood and sweat of...
Biden to attend Labor Day parade in Pa., his 3rd stop in the state in a week
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is making his third trip to Pennsylvania in less than a week and returning just two days after his predecessor, Donald Trump, staged his own rally there — illustrating the battleground state’s importance to both parties as Labor Day kicks off a nine-week sprint to crucial midterm elections.
Vote for Pennsylvania’s high school football player of the week for games played Sept. 1-3
The second week of the high school football season in Pennsylvania featured some more big-time individual performances. Check out the list below and then vote in the poll at the bottom to let us know who you think Pennsylvania’s top player was for games played Sept. 1-3, sponsored by Renewal by Andersen of Central PA.
DUI motorcycle crash kills man on Dauphin County road, not hit-and-run
One man died in a motorcycle crash in West Hanover Township, Dauphin County last night, according to State Police. Thomas Toolan, 35, of Lebanon was driving his 2008 Harley-Davidson east on the 7600 block of Allentown Boulevard “at a suspected high speed” when he drifted onto the right shoulder and struck the guide rail, state police said.
GOP momentum slips as fall sprint to Election Day begins
NEW YORK (AP) — The possibility of a great red wave still looms. But as the 2022 midterm elections enter their final two-month sprint, leading Republicans concede that their party’s advantage may be slipping even as Democrats confront their president’s weak standing, deep voter pessimism and the weight of history this fall.
Trump paints FBI, justice department as ‘vicious monsters’ in Pa. rally, hints at 2024 run
Donald Trump came to northeastern Pennsylvania in his role as political kingmaker on Saturday night. But he seemed far more intent on advancing his own return to power in a talk that sounded more and more like a campaign speech as it stretched on for nearly two hours. The packed...
Man drops suit that accused two Pa. troopers of wrongfully seizing silver bullion coins, cash
WILLIAMSPORT-A New York man has withdrawn his federal lawsuit in which he accused two state troopers of wrongfully seizing $36,000 in cash, eight cases of silver bullion coins and two boxes of silver coins. A serious illness in the family would have made it difficult for Michael G. Schifter of...
Man pleads not criminally responsible in 3 deaths at Maryland workplace
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) — The West Virginia man charged with killing three coworkers at a western Maryland machine shop and then wounding a responding state trooper has pleaded not criminally responsible for mental reasons, according to court records. Joe Louis Esquivel, 23, of Hedgesville, West Virginia, is charged with...
Former N.J. coach of the year found dead was person of interest in girlfriend’s death, police say
A well-known softball coach was found dead Friday in an apparent suicide, days after his girlfriend was discovered killed in their Burlington County home, authorities announced. The man — preliminarily identified as 53-year-old Peter Lestician — was a person of interest in the homicide of Sheila Maguire, according to a...
Rep. Perry, this is how I see it | PennLive letters
I am responding to the “As I See It” by U.S. Rep. Scott Perry in a recent Sunday’s paper and here is my “As I See It.” Rep. Perry speaks of the overreach of government. This is by the person who on January 6th tried to block the vote of citizens of Pennsylvania.
Pa. mom sentenced for role in beating death of her 3-year-old daughter
SUNBURY-A Northumberland County woman whose 3-year-old daughter died from violent abuse has been sentenced to 12 to 25 years in state prison. Samantha Jo Delcamp, 26, said nothing and showed no emotion Friday when sentenced by county Judge Charles H. Saylor. She had been found guilty in May of involuntary...
President Biden has called Americans to unite to save democracy; each one of us must answer the call | PennLive Editorial
President Joe Biden came to Pennsylvania to deliver one of the most important speeches of his presidency. He did it at our historic Independence Hall to try to unite a nation embroiled in a potentially catastrophic ideological war against itself. He was right to do so. An American president has...
