Los Angeles Evacuation Order Broadcast on TV in Error

By Dan Ladden-Hall
 4 days ago
As wildfires tore through California on Wednesday, the situation became even scarier for Los Angeles residents who saw an emergency evacuation notice appear on their TV screens. Scheduled programming was interrupted for viewers in Ventura County with a message that read: “Emergency alert system. A civil authority has issued an IMMEDIATE EVACUATION NOTICE for the following counties or areas.” The subsequent list included Los Angeles, Eastern North Pacific Ocean, and Port Conception to Guadalupe. But the Ventura Sheriff’s Department later tweeted to say the message was broadcast in error. Localized evacuations in northwestern Los Angeles county were carried out Wednesday amid the wildfire outbreaks. The false alarm comes after the public alert system at a nuclear power plant in New Hampshire needlessly told beachgoers to flee for their lives after “human error” messed up a routine test .

southeast
4d ago

hope the errors will minimize to 0 because at this point every such evacuation alerts have been false and I think many will agree that we will not know which one is the real alert. and that is a big issue ... who made the call tho? is it the same employee again? what happens to those making the false calls? idk

