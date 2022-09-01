ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australia

Grattan on Friday: Should Anthony Albanese keep his word on the Stage 3 tax cuts?

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
TheConversationAU
TheConversationAU
 4 days ago

The final, mega stage of the Coalition’s tax cuts, worth more than $240 billion over a decade, is now in the gun sights of many critics, who are calling for Anthony Albanese to dump his promise to deliver it.

This week Greens leader Adam Bandt, releasing an analysis of the distributional impacts prepared by the independent Parliamentary Budget Office, said the tax cuts “cost a fortune, and the wealthiest 20% get close to 80% of the money”.

Bandt said they would “turbocharge inequality” and widen the gender pay gap. The benefit for women is half that for men, because women earn less. Over the decade men would get $160.6 billion, while women would get $82.9 billion.

Independent senator David Pocock, from the ACT, on whose vote Labor is expected often to rely when there is contested legislation, said “things have changed a lot since these [tax cuts] were legislated”, and suggested better ways some or all the money could be used.

But Albanese, answering questions on Labor’s 100 days anniversary on Monday, reaffirmed he had no plans to try to un-legislate the tax cuts – although some commentators felt he was leaving a smidgeon of wriggle room.

The cuts were announced in Scott Morrison’s final budget as treasurer in 2018, and tweaked in 2019, with Stage 3 commencing in mid-2024. The part of Stage 3 that benefits most taxpayers cuts the rate that applies to incomes over $45,000 from 32.5 cents in the dollar to 30 cents. The bigger part extends that 30 cent rate all the way up to $200,000, abolishing an entire rung of the tax ladder.

For high earners, the part of their income that was taxed at 37 cents will be taxed at 30, as will income above $180,000 that was taxed at 45 cents. The 45 cent threshold will cut in above $200,000.

Read more: Government to legislate for multi-employer bargaining, strengthening push for wage increases

The argument about the cuts is a mishmash of economics and politics. It’s been so since the start, although circumstances have deepened the dilemmas surrounding them.

Labor voted for Stage 3, using as justification that it was part of a package containing relief in earlier years for those on lower incomes, but also for political reasons. The decision was in line with Labor’s small-target strategy. This was underlined by the fact the then-opposition didn’t propose to repeal the cuts or make changes if it won the election. Indeed, quite the opposite.

Although these cuts, legislated before COVID, had many critics at the time, the case against them increased with the budgetary hit imposed by the pandemic. That transformed the landscape.

Independent economist Saul Eslake says: “From the standpoint of economic management, the main argument for abandoning or deferring [them] is that the medium-term budget outlook is now very different from when those tax cuts were proposed and legislated.

"At that time, the budget was projected to be in surplus throughout the 2020s, and net debt reduced to zero by the end of the decade. Now, deficits are projected to continue as far as the eye can see, and net debt to continue growing in dollar terms into the early 2030s.

Read more: Word from The Hill: Albanese announces more than $1 billion in federal-state TAFE funding

"It’s understandable that the government feels bound to honour the pledges it made But that would seem to make inevitable that, sooner or later, the government will need to look for other means of raising additional revenues in order both to meet the electorate’s expectations for higher spending in disability, aged and health care, and to put the budget on a more sustainable medium-term path,” Eslake says.

Ditching the tax cuts on the grounds of changed circumstances would have two clear Labor precedents.

Bob Hawke promised tax cuts before the 1983 election. Then, on the basis of discovering an unannounced $9.6 billion deficit when he reached office, the promise was quickly buried.

Years later the Labor government, then under PM Keating, legislated tax relief before the 1993 election. It boasted the cuts were L.A.W. Post-election, the second round of these was scrapped.

Hawke, riding a tide of honeymoon popularity and making a convincing case, wasn’t damaged by his broken promise – which was just that, a promise, not something set in law. Keating, who had just enjoyed one of those miracle election wins but was at the fag end of Labor’s term, suffered serious harm.

Read more: Treasurer Chalmers on boosting migration and a 'resilience' budget

Since the Hawke and Keating days, voters have become more distrustful of politicians, and the political danger in breaking undertakings has increased.

If Albanese wanted to repeal or change the tax cuts, he would have the Senate numbers to do so, with the Greens and Pocock. But trashing an election pledge would have major implications for his credibility.

At the 2025 election, opponents would have the argument that Albanese’s word could not be trusted. With his eye already on a second term, he has to think of the long game.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers made two defences of the tax cuts this week. He challenged the argument they were just for the rich. And he maintained that scrapping them would not address current budgetary problems.

“It’s important to remember that these tax cuts kick in at $45,000. For a lot of Australians with quite modest incomes, they will be getting an additional tax cut in stage three - we shouldn’t lightly dismiss that,” Chalmers said.

Read more: Summits old and new: what was Bob Hawke's 1983 National Economic Summit about?

(The benefit accruing to a taxpayer earning between $45,000 and $60,000 is small, no more than $375 a year, which is much less than the recently abolished tax offset of up to $1,500 – meaning that, taken together, the changes will leave some low to middle earners worse off.)

Chalmers also made the point that “even if a government were to tweak those Stage 3 tax cuts, they don’t come in for another couple of years.

"So they have absolutely no bearing on some of these challenges that we’re dealing with right now."

Of course the fact the tax cuts don’t start until mid-2024 of itself gives the government latitude to change its position, and allows for sustained lobbying.

In today’s uncertain conditions, that’s an eternity in policy terms.

But the passage of time also imposes constraint. The closer a government gets to an election, the harder it becomes to take risky decisions. Especially decisions that go to the question of trust.

Michelle Grattan does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organisation that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

This article is from The Conversation AU, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationAU

Albanese announces more than $1 billion in federal-state TAFE funding

As well as her interviews with politicians and experts, Politics with Michelle Grattan includes “Word from The Hill”, where she discusses the news with members of The Conversation’s politics team. In this podcast, Politics and Society editor Amanda Dunn and Michelle canvass the start of the jobs summit – at which Anthony Albanese announced a package of more than $1 billion in federal-state funding for TAFE places. They also discuss the government’s continued commitment to the Stage 3 tax cuts, national cabinet’s easing of COVID restrictions, and the inquiry into Scott Morrison’s multi ministries. Michelle Grattan does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organisation that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.
POLITICS
TheConversationAU

Government to legislate for multi-employer bargaining, strengthening push for wage increases

The government will bring in early legislation for multi-employer bargaining and a range of other changes to the industrial relations system. Workplace Relations Minister Tony Burke announced the reforms the government will make immediately, at the end of the jobs summit’s Thursday sessions on industrial relations They include making the Better Off Overall Test (BOOT) simple, flexible and fair. Burke said consultations on the various measures would begin next week. He plans to introduce the legislation this year. The government is taking advantage of the summit’s momentum to launch some major changes to the wage-fixing system, arguing that it looks...
POLITICS
TheConversationAU

Treasurer Chalmers on boosting migration and a 'resilience' budget

For Treasurer Jim Chalmers, this week’s jobs and skills summit is the prelude to what will be his main game, the October budget. The summit, to be held in Canberra on Thursday and Friday, still has many moving parts, notably in the intense debate we’re hearing about what changes should be made to the wages system. But Chalmers can already welcome “a broad appetite” for raising permanent migration from the present cap of 160,000. “We’ve got these skills and labour shortages running rampant through our economy,” he says. “So we need to move on this front, as well as...
HOUSING
TheConversationAU

Victorian Newspoll gives Labor big lead three months before election

The Victorian election will be held in three months, on November 26. A Victorian state Newspoll, conducted August 22-25 from a sample of 1,027, gave Labor a 56-44 lead (57.3-42.7 at the 2018 election). Primary votes were 41% Labor (42.9% at election), 36% Coalition (35.2%), 13% Greens (10.7%) and 10% for all Others (11.2%). Labor Premier Daniel Andrews had a 54% satisfied and 41% dissatisfied rating, for a net approval of +13, while Liberal leader Matthew Guy was at 49% dissatisfied, 32% satisfied (net -17). Andrews led Guy as better premier by 51-34. Newspoll figures are from...
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Morrison
Person
Adam Bandt
Person
Bob Hawke
Person
Jim Chalmers
Person
Michelle Grattan
Person
Anthony Albanese
TheConversationAU

Why unions and small business want industry bargaining from the jobs summit – and big business doesn't

This article is part of The Conversation’s series looking at Labor’s jobs summit. Read the other articles in the series here. The trade union movement’s push to reform Australia’s enterprise bargaining system looks set to be a major issue at this week’s Jobs and Skills Summit. The Australian Council of Trade Unions’ plan for sectoral or industry-level bargaining was outlined by secretary Sally McManus last week: The way we’d see it working is that, where it makes sense to have multi-employer bargaining, both the workers’ representatives and the employers sit down and negotiate across their sector. Innes Willox, chief executive of Australian Industry Group,...
LABOR ISSUES
TheConversationAU

A fast fix for the jobs summit: let retirees work without docking their pension

This article is part of The Conversation’s series looking at Labor’s jobs summit. Read the other articles in the series here. With historically low unemployment and “we’re hiring” signs all over the place, there’s an understandable push for more skilled migrants. There’s a session on it at the jobs summit on Friday morning. But there’s a quicker fix: an untapped source of hundreds of thousands of skilled workers, who are already in the country, many of whom would like to work but would be penalised for it. Age pensioners who earn more than a minimal amount from paid work (A$490 a fortnight for...
IMMIGRATION
TheConversationAU

Feeling that fiscal drag? Why you could be worse off even if your pay has gone up

Tax has again become an election issue, more than 12 months before voters go to the polls. Part of the current debate centres around tax brackets and whether the current cut-off points are fair. New Zealand’s income tax system uses progressive rates. Higher slices of income are taxed at higher rates. Every dollar earned up to NZ$14,000 is taxed at 10.5%. Income above that level is progressively taxed higher until the final tax rate of 39% applies to every dollar earned over $180,000. “Fiscal drag”, sometimes known as “bracket creep”, occurs when an increase in a taxpayer’s income takes their highest...
INCOME TAX
TheConversationAU

John Howard calls for 'a sense of balance', but can he help the Liberal Party find it?

When stories about former Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s secret ministerial roles emerged, John Howard was called on by all and sundry for comment. For some, Howard represents stability, convention and commonsense liberalism, a Menzies in our own time. (It is a parallel Howard has carefully cultivated). But as it happened, Howard was available for comment (reluctantly, it seemed) because he was out promoting his new book, A Sense of Balance, published with HarperCollins Australia. That book offers Howard a powerful platform on which to speak about contemporary politics, national identity, and the state of the modern Liberal Party. Balancing act The essence of...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Cuts#Budget Deficits#Tax Relief#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Greens#Bandt#Labor
TheConversationAU

Foreign policy and the Albanese government’s first 100 days

The government of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has just reached 100 days, a time to assess its performance. Looking at foreign policy, the question is whether there has been continuity or change from the policies of prior governments. The correct answer is usually both. Commentators will rightly say there has been great continuity on international policy with no revolutionary change in direction. As Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong recently said, I have made clear that our national interests, our strategic policy settings haven’t changed – but obviously the government has, and how the government approaches engaging with the world and...
POLITICS
TheConversationAU

View from The Hill: Summit triggers immediate action and elevates gender equality

This article is part of The Conversation’s series looking at Labor’s jobs summit. Read the other articles in the series here. The jobs and skills summit, which concluded on Friday, has been a highly-managed exercise by the Albanese government in maximising policy and political productivity. The government went into the meeting knowing, broadly, the key initiatives it intended to announce out of it. Most importantly, this included plans for changes to the industrial relations system to try to get wages moving, and for a higher migrant intake to ease the acute labour shortages. At the end of a day and a...
SOCIETY
TheConversationAU

First Nations workers are everywhere. The jobs summit must tackle Indigenous-led employment policy too

This article is part of The Conversation’s series looking at Labor’s jobs summit. Read the other articles in the series here. On the eve of the federal government’s jobs and skills summit, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander workers, union representatives, peak bodies and researchers gathered in Canberra this week to ask some critical questions. Now we have a new government and a new policy environment, what do First Nations people want around work and work policy? And how do we ensure Indigenous-led policy is a feature of the mainstream employment landscape? This symposium was hosted by the First Nations Employment Alliance (which...
JOBS
TheConversationAU

Who is Liz Truss, the new UK prime minister?

The United Kingdom now has its third ever female prime minister. Liz Truss was elected as leader by grassroots members of the Conservatives to lead the party – and hence the nation – on a platform that positioned her as the continuity candidate from Boris Johnson. This result will be celebrated on all sides of British politics. Members of the Conservative party – the approximately 180,000 people who elected the new leader – will be delighted that the continuity candidate got over the line. Similarly, strategists for the opposition parties – Labour, the Liberal Democrats and the Scottish National Party – will...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Australia
TheConversationAU

As the jobs summit talks skills – we predict which occupations will have shortages and surpluses in the next 2 years

This article is part of The Conversation’s series looking at Labor’s jobs summit. Read the other articles in the series here. Skills shortages are set to be a key theme at this week’s jobs summit. With the unemployment rate at its lowest level in a generation, employers and consumers are looking for solutions. To understand where the shortages are, researchers can survey employers or count the number and duration of job vacancies. These methods are useful for establishing where shortages exist, but not so helpful in anticipating where new shortages might emerge. At Victoria University we have created a model-based analysis in...
JOBS
TheConversationAU

When you change jobs, you get more pay – but the increase is less than it used to be

This article is part of The Conversation’s series looking at Labor’s jobs summit. Read the other articles in the series here. We are changing jobs less, an observation that has been offered as an explanation for why pay increases remain low. The proportion of Australians switching jobs per year has fallen from 12.8% in the mid-1990s to 9.5%, after hitting a low of 7.5% in the year to February 2021. We are unable to say why, but we are able to present new information from the Melbourne Institute’s monthly survey of consumer attitudes, sentiments and expectations on what happens to their pay and...
JOBS
TheConversationAU

An idea for the jobs summit: axing the 'business investment' visa would save Australia $119 billion over three decades

This article is part of The Conversation’s series looking at Labor’s jobs summit. Read the other articles in the series here. With the Albanese government facing difficult challenges on many fronts in the lead-up to the summit, one decision should be straightforward. It’s axing the so-called Business Investment and Innovation Program, which offers permanent visas to migrants that establish businesses or invest in Australia. The Business Investment and Innovation Program is one of a number of programs offered in the skilled stream, along with employer-sponsored visas, skilled independent visas, state and territory nominated visas, and global talent and distinguished talent visas. It accounted...
JOBS
TheConversationAU

Why we should not rush to raise the age of criminal responsibility in Australia

The “raise the age” campaign seeks to raise the age of criminal responsibility in Australia so that a person under the age of 14 years isn’t criminally responsible for any act or omission they commit. Such a move has been mirrored by proposed legislative bills in various states. But is raising the age of criminal responsibility justified, and what are the implications if we do? The current state of legislation in Australia Currently in Australia, the Commonwealth and all states and territories set the minimum age of criminal responsibility at ten. Separate to this, the “doli incapax” presumption is available in all states and territories....
AUSTRALIA
TheConversationAU

Labor's biodiversity market scheme needs to be planned well – or it could lead to greenwashing

Businesses and philanthropic organisations are looking to invest in projects to protect and restore nature. We need to make this easier. Which major political party’s minister said this? If you guessed Labor, correct – it was environment minister Tanya Plibersek last week. But the phrase is strikingly similar to one made by the Coalition’s David Littleproud. In fact, Labor’s proposed biodiversity market borrows heavily from the previous government’s approach. In brief, landholders would be able to buy and sell biodiversity certificates. A farmer seeking to clear land could buy a certificate created by another farmer who has restored native vegetation elsewhere....
AGRICULTURE
TheConversationAU

Mental wealth and jobs: without it, we're just pouring water into a leaking bucket

This article is part of The Conversation’s series looking at Labor’s jobs summit. Read the other articles in the series here. Australia has more qualified teachers and nurses than at any point in its history. There is no “shortage” of these skills. The problem is that within five years of gaining their qualification, as many as one in four nurses and a similar proportion of teachers have decided to do something else. The dropout rate is intensifying. Between 2016 and 2021 the proportion of nurses registered but not working in the profession rose by 63% nationally. In Victoria it was 85%....
MENTAL HEALTH
TheConversationAU

Democracies are fragile. Australians must act urgently to safeguard ours

The solicitor-general’s recent finding that former Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s furtive accrual of ministerial portfolios “fundamentally undermined” the principles of responsible government has drawn attention to the precarity of democracy. In seeking to safeguard our democracy, we must consider the extent to which Australians’ long-standing apathy about our democratic system allowed Morrison to treat it with such contempt. Democracy is under threat around the world. Donald Trump’s autocratic populism and the attempted coup at the Capitol in January 2021 are familiar to Australians, but so-called “strongmen” have been white-anting democratic conventions in countries including the Philippines, Turkey, Hungary, Poland, Venezuela and...
POLITICS
TheConversationAU

How the jobs summit shifted gender equality from the sidelines to the mainstream

The last time an Australian government hosted a national jobs summit, only one woman was present. It was 1983, and that woman was Susan Ryan, a minister in the Hawke government and the trailblazing architect of the Sex Discrimination Act. Fast forward 39 years to the 2022 Jobs and Skills Summit, and half of all participants and presenters were women. After the opening keynote address from economist Danielle Wood, the first panel session was dedicated to equal opportunities and pay for women. The scheduling was intentional, signalling the seriousness with which the government views the issue, and setting the stage for a...
SOCIETY
TheConversationAU

TheConversationAU

Melbourne, FL
30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The Conversation is an independent source of news and views, sourced from the academic and research community and delivered direct to the public. Our team of professional editors work with university, CSIRO and research institute experts to unlock their knowledge for use by the wider public. Access to independent, high-quality, authenticated, explanatory journalism underpins a functioning democracy. Our aim is to allow for better understanding of current affairs and complex issues. And hopefully allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversations.

 https://theconversation.com/au

Comments / 0

Community Policy