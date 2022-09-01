ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbridge Family Mourns Unimaginable Loss Of 2-Year-Old Son

By AJ Goldbloom
 4 days ago

A family in Woodbridge is currently suffering through one of the most difficult experiences: the loss of a child.

Roy Lee was born in December 2019 and passed away unexpectedly on August 26, a GoFundMe page for the family said.

"Roy was a very happy handsome boy that was loved by so many friends and family. He touched the lives of so many people."

At only two years old, Roy made a lasting impact on his family and anyone who met him, the page said.

The fundraising page was started to financially support Roy's parents, Marilyn and Gabriel, and the rest of the family during this heartbreaking time.

The GoFundMe page had raised over $7,000 of their $30,000 goal as of September 1.

Click here to donate to Roy's family in his memory.

Woodbridge, CT
