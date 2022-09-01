Read full article on original website
Busy travel weekend at Orlando International Airport underway
Orlando, Fla. - Orlando International Airport is busy this Labor Day weekend as people enjoy the unofficial end of summer. Officials with Orlando International Airport say 764,600 people were expected to travel through the airport during the Labor Day travel period, which is a nearly 20% increase from last year. The airport was busy with travelers on Sunday.
'Grateful': All the beagles brought to Orlando from breeding facility adopted
Orlando, Fla. - All the beagles brought to an Orlando shelter from a mass breeding facility have been adopted. The Humane Society of the United States says on Thursday they finally rescued the last group of the 4,000 dogs found at a mass breeding facility in Virginia, and they are now all on their way to finding their forever homes.
Orlando airport passport mix-up delays 7-year-old's trip back home
ORLANDO, Fla. - The family of a 7-year-old boy said his trip back home to Jamaica was delayed after an airport worker switched his passport with another child. "My passport got switched," said 7-year-old Kyle Martin. He said he is happy to head back home to Jamaica, and he was supposed to fly home yesterday but had the wrong passport.
Man on the run after allegedly pulling gun during a fight at a high school football game
DELAND, Fla. - Police are looking for a man after he allegedly pulled a gun out during a fight as they were breaking it up. DeLand police during the football game Friday night at DeLand High School a fight broke out involving 19-year-old Jayvion Barthel, 22-year-old Jake Ross and others. According to police, the fight stemmed from an ongoing dispute in the Spring Hill area.
Tropical Storm Earl forecast to be season's first major hurricane
ORLANDO, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center continues to track Tropical Storm Earl and Hurricane Danielle in the Atlantic as the peak of hurricane season nears on Sept. 10. Earl is located south of Bermuda and is moving toward the north-northwest near 5 mph. A turn toward the north at a slightly faster forward speed is expected later on Monday.
Halloween Horror Nights begins at Universal Orlando: 8 tips you need to know
ORLANDO, Fla. - The blood-curdling screams are back at Universal Orlando: Halloween Horror Nights officially kicks off on Friday. The popular scare fest, now in its 31st year, promises an unforgettable night of terror featuring the top names in horror and pop culture "alongside a host of original abominations that spawn disturbing twists on Halloween traditions in 10 eerily immersive haunted houses and five scare zones." This year, Halloween Horror Nights will run during a record-breaking 43 select nights through October 31.
Volusia County Beach Patrol shares Labor Day safety tips
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Arman Willabay says he knows what it's like getting caught in a rip current. "It was terrifying yeah," he said, "people had to come out on a boat and get us. We were 3/4 of a mile out!" It's situations like his that Volusia County Beach...
Man accused of raping Florida woman in her home arrested after Crimeline top
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Police have located and arrested a man who reportedly sexually assaulted a Florida woman in her bedroom on June 4 after receiving a Crimeline tip. Karland Gillens, 46, was arrested on charges of armed sexual battery, false imprisonment with a weapon, and armed burglary according to the Orlando Police Department.
Owner of one of the planes that flipped at Orlando Executive Airport speaks on deadly incident
ORLANDO, Fla. - The owner of a Cessna that flipped over yesterday at Orlando Executive Airport (ORL) says they're stunned by what happened, and just trying to figure out their next steps. FOX35 is still working to learn more details about the victims of yesterday's accident. Cell phone video showed...
Man arrested for stalking a 6-year-old girl in Deltona
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla - A man was arrested, accused of aggravated stalking of a 6-year-old girl after witnesses say he made several inappropriate comments over the course of eight months. Deputies say close to a dozen people came forward and reported his behavior, which included 11 such incidents dating back...
UCF Police warn about online predators asking for inappropriate photos
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - UCF Police sent out an alert describing a recent crime trend. The department says it has received reports of online predators posing as young women, convincing young men to send inappropriate pictures. Then, police say the scammers threaten to send the photos to friends and family...
Adult, 2 juveniles shot while riding in car in Brevard County, deputies say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A gunman is at large after shooting an adult and two juveniles while they were riding in a vehicle in Brevard County, according to investigators. The shooting happened on Saturday night around 10 p.m. in unincorporated Cocoa at Burnett Road and State Road 50. "Upon arrival,...
Fire Department: Car catches fire after crash on interstate
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Firefighters rush to put out a car fire after a crash on Interstate 4. The Orlando Fire Department said the crash happened sometime this morning on I-4, near Universal. One car got engulfed by flames, but no one was injured.
Man, woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide at Orlando apartment complex, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Police have identified the man and woman found dead inside an Orlando apartment on Friday. Orlando police believe Eric Jeffery Duncan, 39, killed Emilys Jossys Alfonzo Moreno, 39, in the home at 5022 Savannah River Way. Officers arrived to the gated Park Central community around 6:30 p.m. for a well-being check where they found the bodies inside a home.
