Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Related
NEXT Weather: Labor Day could bring isolated storms before heavy rain moves through Philly region
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- On Sunday, areas north and west of Philadelphia will have the best chance of getting rain. Most of the region will remain dry. A cold front will slowly drop through the Philly area on Labor Day, which will lead to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms developing across the region, including the Lehigh Valley. These storms could hit the Philadelphia region by the afternoon on Monday, but the Poconos has the best chance of getting hit by rain.On Monday night, an area of low pressure will travel along the front and trigger heavy rainfall through Tuesday. Some parts of the Philly region could see 1 to 3 inches of rain.The steady rain could begin around 11 p.m. on Monday and last through Tuesday evening.The storms could cause flooding and slow treacherous commutes as kids head to school on Tuesday morning. As the front drops south of the Philly region on Tuesday, the rain will slowly taper off from west to east. The threat of heavy rain is both an inconvenience and danger, but it also may provide a much needed relief from the moderate to severe drought conditions across the region, especially South Jersey.
NBC Philadelphia
5 Boys Arrested After Gunshots in Center City Philadelphia
Five boys were arrested after someone opened fire in Center City Sunday afternoon, Philadelphia’s police commissioner said. Police officers posted in the area of 10th and Market streets also recovered two guns after running toward the shots when someone fired several bullets around 5:45 p.m., Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said.
phillyvoice.com
Philly, suburbs urged to conserve water during drought watch
Philadelphia residents should cut their water usage by 3 to 6 gallons each day until a newly-declared drought watch is lifted, Pennsylvania officials say. The same recommendations applies to people in Bucks, Delaware and Montgomery Counties. They're among 36 counties that have been placed under a drought watch by the Department of Environmental Protection due to dry conditions.
Some Center City Wawa locations close early due to dozens of young people ransacking stores: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Chaotic moments on Center City streets Saturday night forced some Wawa locations to shut down early. Philadelphia police say dozens of young people were ransacking convenience stores and hit a number of Wawa locations.On Saturday night, officers were seen on guard at 10th and Market Streets -- providing an extra layer of security for some businesses.Eyewitness News went to a handful of stores and confirmed they closed early.The location at 19th and Market Streets had a sign up that read: "Closed early due to police activity."CBS3 has been told there weren't any confirmed injuries. Police say some of those involved were taken into custody.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Philadelphia
1 Dead, 4 Injured in North Philly Labor Day Shooting
1 person died in a North Philadelphia shooting early Monday morning that injured four others, authorities said. The gunfire erupted around 1 a.m. on 8th and Russell streets in the Franklinville neighborhood, police said. Multiple shell casings were found circled at the scene. Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to...
Vine Street Expressway backflipper recalls plunge into brown floodwaters after Hurricane Ida
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One of the more memorable moments a year ago was the viral video of the Vine Street Expressway backflip. Philadelphia resident Justyn Myers took the plunge into the flooded, dirty water.Health officials were horrified and warned people to stay out of the water.Myers told Eyewitness News on Friday that he is a carpe diem kind of guy.One of his hobbies is cliff jumping, so when Myers saw the flooding, he decided to go for it.He asked passersby to record it."It's like I was never going to have this opportunity again. Stripped down to my boxers. I hit it," Justyn Myers said. "I put my clothes back on, I ran home and I showered immediately and then I went back to work.Myers said he tried to keep his mouth closed during the plunge into the brown water.He said he had no ill effects from the water.By the way, if you were wondering how he drove home without getting his car wet, well, he rode a motorcycle home.
PhillyBite
History and Culture of Manayunk
- Manayunk is a trendy neighborhood in Philadelphia, situated between the Schuylkill River and Wissahickon Valley Park. It was previously known as Flat Rock and was later called Manaiung, which is Lenape for "river." After the industrial revolution, the neighborhood experienced a decline but has seen a revival in recent years.
CBS News
Southeastern Pennsylvania has a new area code
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Southeastern Pennsylvania has a new area code on Friday. The new area code, 8-3-5, joins 6-1-0 and 4-8-4. The new digits will serve portions of suburban Philadelphia and the Lehigh Valley. The new area code is being activated earlier than planned. Current customers keep their existing area...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stunning views of Philadelphia in 2 of the best rooftop bars in the country
Two of Philadelphia's best rooftop bars just made a prestigious list of the nation's best rooftop bars. In a list, published by Big 7, they've ranked the top 50 rooftop bars in the United States. Two of those bars are right here in Philadelphia. But, honestly, I'm a little surprised...
fox29.com
Gunshots heard in Center City creates chaos as visitors attempt to flee; 5 juveniles in custody
CENTER CITY - Panic and chaos among people visiting Philadelphia's Fashion District Sunday evening as gunfire was heard at 9th and Market Streets, causing visitors to run. Officials said shots were heard just before 6 p.m. near 9th and Market Streets. Responding officers found shell casings in the rear alley...
Calif.-Based Chicken Franchise to Gain a Leg Up in Chester County
Dave's Fried Chicken, a national fast-food brand, is setting its sights on the Phila. collar counties. Hollywood-based Dave’s Hot Chicken — which quickly became popular for its Nashville-inspired chicken after it launched five years ago — is planning to nest at least eight locations in the Phila. region, including sites in Chester County and surrounding collar counties. Ryan Mulligan plucked this story for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Historic Chester Courthouse Faces Flooding Risk
Image via submitted photo. With climate change comes more severe weather and devastating floods that tend to go along with it. The nation’s floodplains are expected to grow by 45% by the end of the century from more severe weather.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PhillyBite
Best Italian Restaurants in Philadelphia
If you're looking for the best Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania, you've come to the right place. We'll cover Asiago's Italian Restaurant in Johnstown, Ristorante Pesto in Philadelphia, Gabriella Italian Restaurant in Harrisburg, and Savona in King of Prussia. All are top-notch establishments, and all have something special to offer. Asiago's...
penncapital-star.com
CHOP moves a center closer to W. Philadelphia community
PHILADELPHIA — A recent report on the health of families in the neighborhoods surrounding Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) ranked mental health as the No. 1 issue over all other health problems, according to the hospital. City Councilmember Jamie Gauthier, said she is not surprised: “If you think...
NBC Philadelphia
Philadelphia Tops Rudest Cities in U.S. List, Survey Finds
The “City of Brotherly Love” may be a misnomer, according to one recent survey naming Philadelphia the rudest city in America. Language-learning app Preply, which released the survey in August, found that Philadelphia residents rank the rudeness of the average local as a 6.43 out of ten, with Memphis, Tennessee (6.05) and New York City (6) trailing behind.
Phillymag.com
The Best Fall Festivals to Check Out This Season in Philly
Fall is coming, so mark your calendars to celebrate, eat and explore your way through Philly. It’s already September, which means school’s back in session, pumpkin spice lattes have the audacity to be sold already, and fall will soon be upon us. So get your sweaters out of storage and start marking your calendars for events sure to give you all the fall feels around town.
timespub.com
Spotlight: Pennsylvania Dutch Handyman
Thanks to you, our business is growing! Because of the tremendous response to our service, we have been adding some very talented people to our team of craftsman. We now provide a complete line of home repair and remodeling services. So, if you need someone to coordinate a few smaller projects and would also like to get a free estimate on that larger project, please give us a call.
19-year-old killed after argument in Philly restaurant drive-thru lane: police
An altercation in the drive-thru lane led to a fatal shooting Sunday afternoon, according to Philadelphia police. It took place just after 1:40 p.m. at Chick-A-Boom, located at the Global Gas Station on the 4600 block of Lancaster Avenue. A 19-year-old died after being shot eight times, police say. They...
NBC Philadelphia
3 Dead, Several Hurt During Another Violent Night in Philly
Three people were killed and several others hurt as gun violence continued to strike in Philadelphia overnight. The shootings took place across the city from Kingsessing to Tioga to Fairhill. Around 3:45 a.m., two men were shot near 52nd Street and Woodland Avenue in the Kingsessing neighborhood of Southwest Philadelphia,...
Megabus adds new bus service from Allentown to Philadelphia, 11 other cities
Starting Thursday, Megabus bus company is now offering service between Allentown and Philadelphia, part of a new partnership that will connect Queen City riders to 11 other cities in the state. Megabus is partnering with Fullington Trailways, and other stops include Williamsport, Lewisburg, Danville, Bloomsburg, Hazleton, Jim Thorpe, Beaver Meadows,...
Comments / 0