PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- On Sunday, areas north and west of Philadelphia will have the best chance of getting rain. Most of the region will remain dry. A cold front will slowly drop through the Philly area on Labor Day, which will lead to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms developing across the region, including the Lehigh Valley. These storms could hit the Philadelphia region by the afternoon on Monday, but the Poconos has the best chance of getting hit by rain.On Monday night, an area of low pressure will travel along the front and trigger heavy rainfall through Tuesday. Some parts of the Philly region could see 1 to 3 inches of rain.The steady rain could begin around 11 p.m. on Monday and last through Tuesday evening.The storms could cause flooding and slow treacherous commutes as kids head to school on Tuesday morning. As the front drops south of the Philly region on Tuesday, the rain will slowly taper off from west to east. The threat of heavy rain is both an inconvenience and danger, but it also may provide a much needed relief from the moderate to severe drought conditions across the region, especially South Jersey.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO