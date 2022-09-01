ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

CBS Philly

NEXT Weather: Labor Day could bring isolated storms before heavy rain moves through Philly region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- On Sunday, areas north and west of Philadelphia will have the best chance of getting rain. Most of the region will remain dry. A cold front will slowly drop through the Philly area on Labor Day, which will lead to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms developing across the region, including the Lehigh Valley. These storms could hit the Philadelphia region by the afternoon on Monday, but the Poconos has the best chance of getting hit by rain.On Monday night, an area of low pressure will travel along the front and trigger heavy rainfall through Tuesday. Some parts of the Philly region could see 1 to 3 inches of rain.The steady rain could begin around 11 p.m. on Monday and last through Tuesday evening.The storms could cause flooding and slow treacherous commutes as kids head to school on Tuesday morning. As the front drops south of the Philly region on Tuesday, the rain will slowly taper off from west to east. The threat of heavy rain is both an inconvenience and danger, but it also may provide a much needed relief from the moderate to severe drought conditions across the region, especially South Jersey. 
NBC Philadelphia

5 Boys Arrested After Gunshots in Center City Philadelphia

Five boys were arrested after someone opened fire in Center City Sunday afternoon, Philadelphia’s police commissioner said. Police officers posted in the area of 10th and Market streets also recovered two guns after running toward the shots when someone fired several bullets around 5:45 p.m., Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said.
phillyvoice.com

Philly, suburbs urged to conserve water during drought watch

Philadelphia residents should cut their water usage by 3 to 6 gallons each day until a newly-declared drought watch is lifted, Pennsylvania officials say. The same recommendations applies to people in Bucks, Delaware and Montgomery Counties. They're among 36 counties that have been placed under a drought watch by the Department of Environmental Protection due to dry conditions.
CBS Philly

Some Center City Wawa locations close early due to dozens of young people ransacking stores: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Chaotic moments on Center City streets Saturday night forced some Wawa locations to shut down early. Philadelphia police say dozens of young people were ransacking convenience stores and hit a number of Wawa locations.On Saturday night, officers were seen on guard at 10th and Market Streets -- providing an extra layer of security for some businesses.Eyewitness News went to a handful of stores and confirmed they closed early.The location at 19th and Market Streets had a sign up that read: "Closed early due to police activity."CBS3 has been told there weren't any confirmed injuries. Police say some of those involved were taken into custody.
NBC Philadelphia

1 Dead, 4 Injured in North Philly Labor Day Shooting

1 person died in a North Philadelphia shooting early Monday morning that injured four others, authorities said. The gunfire erupted around 1 a.m. on 8th and Russell streets in the Franklinville neighborhood, police said. Multiple shell casings were found circled at the scene. Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to...
CBS Philly

Vine Street Expressway backflipper recalls plunge into brown floodwaters after Hurricane Ida

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One of the more memorable moments a year ago was the viral video of the Vine Street Expressway backflip. Philadelphia resident Justyn Myers took the plunge into the flooded, dirty water.Health officials were horrified and warned people to stay out of the water.Myers told Eyewitness News on Friday that he is a carpe diem kind of guy.One of his hobbies is cliff jumping, so when Myers saw the flooding, he decided to go for it.He asked passersby to record it."It's like I was never going to have this opportunity again. Stripped down to my boxers. I hit it," Justyn Myers said. "I put my clothes back on, I ran home and I showered immediately and then I went back to work.Myers said he tried to keep his mouth closed during the plunge into the brown water.He said he had no ill effects from the water.By the way, if you were wondering how he drove home without getting his car wet, well, he rode a motorcycle home.
PhillyBite

History and Culture of Manayunk

- Manayunk is a trendy neighborhood in Philadelphia, situated between the Schuylkill River and Wissahickon Valley Park. It was previously known as Flat Rock and was later called Manaiung, which is Lenape for "river." After the industrial revolution, the neighborhood experienced a decline but has seen a revival in recent years.
CBS News

Southeastern Pennsylvania has a new area code

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Southeastern Pennsylvania has a new area code on Friday. The new area code, 8-3-5, joins 6-1-0 and 4-8-4. The new digits will serve portions of suburban Philadelphia and the Lehigh Valley. The new area code is being activated earlier than planned. Current customers keep their existing area...
VISTA.Today

Calif.-Based Chicken Franchise to Gain a Leg Up in Chester County

Dave's Fried Chicken, a national fast-food brand, is setting its sights on the Phila. collar counties. Hollywood-based Dave’s Hot Chicken — which quickly became popular for its Nashville-inspired chicken after it launched five years ago — is planning to nest at least eight locations in the Phila. region, including sites in Chester County and surrounding collar counties. Ryan Mulligan plucked this story for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

Best Italian Restaurants in Philadelphia

If you're looking for the best Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania, you've come to the right place. We'll cover Asiago's Italian Restaurant in Johnstown, Ristorante Pesto in Philadelphia, Gabriella Italian Restaurant in Harrisburg, and Savona in King of Prussia. All are top-notch establishments, and all have something special to offer. Asiago's...
penncapital-star.com

CHOP moves a center closer to W. Philadelphia community

PHILADELPHIA — A recent report on the health of families in the neighborhoods surrounding Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) ranked mental health as the No. 1 issue over all other health problems, according to the hospital. City Councilmember Jamie Gauthier, said she is not surprised: “If you think...
NBC Philadelphia

Philadelphia Tops Rudest Cities in U.S. List, Survey Finds

The “City of Brotherly Love” may be a misnomer, according to one recent survey naming Philadelphia the rudest city in America. Language-learning app Preply, which released the survey in August, found that Philadelphia residents rank the rudeness of the average local as a 6.43 out of ten, with Memphis, Tennessee (6.05) and New York City (6) trailing behind.
Phillymag.com

The Best Fall Festivals to Check Out This Season in Philly

Fall is coming, so mark your calendars to celebrate, eat and explore your way through Philly. It’s already September, which means school’s back in session, pumpkin spice lattes have the audacity to be sold already, and fall will soon be upon us. So get your sweaters out of storage and start marking your calendars for events sure to give you all the fall feels around town.
timespub.com

Spotlight: Pennsylvania Dutch Handyman

Thanks to you, our business is growing! Because of the tremendous response to our service, we have been adding some very talented people to our team of craftsman. We now provide a complete line of home repair and remodeling services. So, if you need someone to coordinate a few smaller projects and would also like to get a free estimate on that larger project, please give us a call.
NBC Philadelphia

3 Dead, Several Hurt During Another Violent Night in Philly

Three people were killed and several others hurt as gun violence continued to strike in Philadelphia overnight. The shootings took place across the city from Kingsessing to Tioga to Fairhill. Around 3:45 a.m., two men were shot near 52nd Street and Woodland Avenue in the Kingsessing neighborhood of Southwest Philadelphia,...
