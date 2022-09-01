ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Comments / 35

extinct anon
3d ago

this article title makes it sound like she was doing shots on the dance floor when her water broke. she was feeling vague symptoms for a while, went to a dinner party, and left because she didn't feel well. then she went to the hospital where the doctor informed her she was in labor. ignorant comments on here "poor child" like why? dads there, moms healthy, baby is fine.

Reply(1)
8
Dougie
4d ago

I'm not a woman but I can't figure out how how the hell doesn't she know she was pregnant.

Reply(9)
25
Related
Tyla

Bride Gets Married A Week Early After Discovering Sister's Boyfriend Was Going To Propose On Her Wedding Day

A bride decided to get married a week earlier than planned after finding out her sister's boyfriend was going to propose on the very same day. The bride says her parents ended up revealing the plan to turn her wedding day into an engagement party for her sister – which she wasn't happy about, adding that it was presented as 'a matter of fact and it was decided', she said in an anonymous post on Reddit.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pain Relievers#Swimming
survivornet.com

‘Life of the Party’ Mom, 42, Mistook Her Months Of Coughing, Fatigue For ‘Long COVID:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer

Army wife Vickie Cooney, 42, assumed her lingering symptoms of cough and fatigue were from battling COVID a few months ago. Then she found out she had lung cancer. Shortly after her initial diagnosis, the mother-of-two, described as “the life and soul of any party,” learned even more tragic news, the cancer had already spread to her brain.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ninikitty

A 23-year-old MOTHER gave birth to babies that are BORN every 480 years…

https://media.emirates247.com/images/2013/05/00343412.jpgMother 23yrs!!. One amazing couple in the Czech Republic has a lot to be thankful for as they welcomed new babies into the world! Yes, BABIES. Plural. The couple, Alexandra and Antonin, already had one child already and were so excited when they learned a new addition was on its way! They soon found out that this new addition was actually twins, and since both parents had a history of twins in their families already, they will be carrying on the families tradition! While the Kinovas from the Czech town of Milovice were looking forward to welcoming a new addition to their family, they soon learned from their doctor that Alexandra was pregnant with not just one baby, but two. The lovely couple celebrated upon hearing the good news and began to prepare themselves to go from being a family of three to a family of five. But almost immediately, the doctor asked the couple if he could see them again, to re-diagnose.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The US Sun

I’m a restaurant owner and I’m furious after diners told a waitress she’s ‘not man enough’ to serve them & left £81 bill

A RESTAURANT owner has blasted “rude” diners who told a waitress she was “not man enough” to serve them and left without paying the bill. Bosses at the Mediterranean restaurant Exo Poli took to Facebook to describe the trio of people as “rude and confrontational” following their behaviour at the eatery in Shrewsbury, Shropshire.
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

Woman forced to put down five dogs after becoming first in UK to be diagnosed with ultra-rare disease

A heartbroken woman has been forced to put down her five family dogs after becoming the first person in the UK to be diagnosed with a rare infectious disease.Wendy Hayes, 61, was left with no choice but to euthanise her beloved pets after they contracted Brucella canis - a bacterial condition which causes aborted pregnancies, stillbirth, and inability to become pregnant - from a Belarusian rescue dog she was fostering.The infected dog, Moosha, had been with Wendy for just three days before she started aborting her puppies all over the home in a “horrific” experience that lasted 17 hours.Wendy...
PETS
Daily Mail

Young pregnant lawyer who died a day after a chicken sandwich put her in hospital vomiting and with severe back pain could've survived if she was given the right medication

When Annie O'Brien began suffering from severe back pain, a Melbourne emergency doctor should have known she needed antibiotics, medical experts say. Annie O'Brien would likely have survived a sepsis infection if she had been given antibiotics after arriving at a Melbourne hospital, medical experts have told an inquest. The...
HEALTH
Tyla

Tyla

24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow Tyla for the latest women's entertainment, viral videos, celebrity news & showbiz gossip.

 https://www.tyla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy