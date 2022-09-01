ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 10

Terri K
4d ago

Another murderer on the loose. I hope they catch him. Prayers for the victim and his family. 🙏❤

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

Carjacking suspect rams Detroit police car, crashes into tree while fleeing

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A carjacking suspect in Detroit is still missing after he rammed police officers in a stolen SUV before bailing from the vehicle and fleeing Sunday. Detroit police confirmed the suspect intentionally drove toward a police car that had attempted to box the driver in after he parked at a gas station.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Family pleads for justice for son fatally shot while pumping gas in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The last thing Dymaris Jones was doing when he was gunned down is fill up his car at a gas station in April. The 27-year-old had been at a location on Seven Mile when a black Dodge Charger pulled up next to him and a suspect wielding an assault rifle got out and fired several shots. Jones would die from his injuries.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
fox2detroit.com

Driver in I-94 roll-over crash fatally struck on highway while fleeing scene

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The driver of a vehicle that rolled over on I-94 was killed after being struck by another vehicle early Monday morning in Detroit. State police came on the chaotic scene around 1:20 a.m. on I-94 near Harper after receiving reports of a rollover crash. When they arrived, witnesses told officers that a woman had suffered a severe head injury and had been taken to a local hospital.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Detroit Police#Violent Crime#Fox#Ford Mustang
fox2detroit.com

Harper Woods teen charged after killing his mom and her boyfriend

HARPER WOODS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 19-year-old Harper Woods teen was charged after allegedly killing a 45-year-old woman and 52-year-old man on Friday. Demond Thomas Burgen Jr. was charged Sunday with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of felony firearm. Burgen Jr. was arraigned and was given a $1,000,000.00 cash bond.
HARPER WOODS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Oakland Press

Driver dies after being ejected through moon roof

A man from Brown City is dead, and his passenger injured, in a Pontiac crash early Sunday, Sept. 4. Brody Thompson, 20, was driving a 2010 Audi A5 northbound on Woodward, near Osmun Street, around 1:45 a.m. According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, Thompson struck a curb, causing his vehicle to leave the road.
BROWN CITY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man running from Detroit Police shot by woman after running onto her porch

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man who was running from Detroit Police is recovering in the hospital after running onto a woman's porch and being shot by the woman. Police were trying to pull over the car Thursday night after a hit-and-run but the 24-year-old refused to stop and led police on a slow-speed chase. It eventually ended on a homeowner's porch on Cherrylawn near Santa Clara in Detroit when he got out and started running.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy