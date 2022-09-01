Read full article on original website
Terri K
4d ago
Another murderer on the loose. I hope they catch him. Prayers for the victim and his family. 🙏❤
Reply(1)
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pitbull gives metro Detroit everything on Can't Stop Us Now tourAndrew RothClarkston, MI
Detroit Police Seeking Help From Public Identifying Woman Killed Over Weekend In Random Shooting SpreeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ EmailZack LoveBeaufort County, SC
Why Right to Counsel Detroit Is a Good Model for AmericaAron SolomonDetroit, MI
Related
fox2detroit.com
Carjacking suspect rams Detroit police car, crashes into tree while fleeing
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A carjacking suspect in Detroit is still missing after he rammed police officers in a stolen SUV before bailing from the vehicle and fleeing Sunday. Detroit police confirmed the suspect intentionally drove toward a police car that had attempted to box the driver in after he parked at a gas station.
fox2detroit.com
Family pleads for justice for son fatally shot while pumping gas in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The last thing Dymaris Jones was doing when he was gunned down is fill up his car at a gas station in April. The 27-year-old had been at a location on Seven Mile when a black Dodge Charger pulled up next to him and a suspect wielding an assault rifle got out and fired several shots. Jones would die from his injuries.
fox2detroit.com
16-year-old Ja'Miyah identified as third victim in last Sunday's random shooting spree
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - 16-year-old Ja'Miyah Lawrence was identified by her mom as the Jane Doe victim of last Sunday's quadruple shooting. Four people were shot; three of them fatally during a randomly targeted shooting. Ja'Miyah was tragically killed around 5:30 a.m. last Sunday in the area of Margareta...
Authorities believe alcohol, speed were factors in Pontiac crash that killed young man, injured 18-year-old passenger
A young man is dead and a woman is hospitalized after a single-car crash in Pontiac early Sunday morning. Officials believe alcohol and speed played a role in the crash that killed 20-year-old Brody Thompson of Brown City, Mich.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Girl, 16, identified as last victim in random Detroit shooting spree
A 16-year-old girl has been identified as the final victim of a random shooting spree that left three people dead and another wounded a week ago Sunday on Detroit's north side. The Detroit Police Department confirmed that the previous unidentified victim is Ja'Miyah Lawrence after she was identified by her...
fox2detroit.com
Driver in I-94 roll-over crash fatally struck on highway while fleeing scene
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The driver of a vehicle that rolled over on I-94 was killed after being struck by another vehicle early Monday morning in Detroit. State police came on the chaotic scene around 1:20 a.m. on I-94 near Harper after receiving reports of a rollover crash. When they arrived, witnesses told officers that a woman had suffered a severe head injury and had been taken to a local hospital.
fox2detroit.com
20-year-old man killed after being ejected during crash on Woodward Ave.
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A driver is dead, and his passenger is hospitalized following a crash in Pontiac Sunday morning. Police say Brody Thompson, 20, of Brown City, was driving a 2010 Audi A5 northbound on Woodward Avenue near Osmun Street at around 1:45 a.m when the crash occurred.
Detroit News
Oakland County sheriff: Man killed after he was partially ejected from tumbling car
Pontiac — A 20-year-old Brown City man was killed instantly Sunday when he lost control of his car and rolled it over, his upper torso hanging from the open moon roof of the tumbling vehicle until it came to rest on top of him, sheriff's officials said. Brody Thompson...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox2detroit.com
Harper Woods teen charged after killing his mom and her boyfriend
HARPER WOODS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 19-year-old Harper Woods teen was charged after allegedly killing a 45-year-old woman and 52-year-old man on Friday. Demond Thomas Burgen Jr. was charged Sunday with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of felony firearm. Burgen Jr. was arraigned and was given a $1,000,000.00 cash bond.
Decomposed body found in alley on Detroit's westside, police say
Detroit police confirm a decomposed body was found Sunday morning in an alley near Colfax Street on Detroit's westside.
Police confirm 1 dead from shooting standoff in Harper Woods was suspect's mother
Authorities confirmed two fatalities during a barricaded situation in Harper Woods on Friday, with one victim identified as the suspect’s 45-year-old mother.
fox2detroit.com
Crime Stoppers offering reward for helping in arresting 27-year-old's killer
Dymaris Jones was pumping gas in Detroit when he was gunned down last April. The suspect behind the shooting remains missing as family plead with the public to help bring him to justice.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
24-year-old man fleeing from Detroit police shot by homeowner on her porch
A suspect running from police Thursday evening was shot after he stopped on a porch and the homeowner open fired. Detroit police said to FOX 2 that the incident started as a crash investigation the night of Sept. 1 when officers attempted to pull
The Oakland Press
Driver dies after being ejected through moon roof
A man from Brown City is dead, and his passenger injured, in a Pontiac crash early Sunday, Sept. 4. Brody Thompson, 20, was driving a 2010 Audi A5 northbound on Woodward, near Osmun Street, around 1:45 a.m. According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, Thompson struck a curb, causing his vehicle to leave the road.
fox2detroit.com
'I'll never understand' family mourns death of Detroit man killed in random shooting
DETROIT (FOX 2) - "He had a heart of gold." 28-year-old Chayne Lee was one of three victims shot and killed last Sunday morning. The gunman randomly targeted people he saw that day. "He was a beautiful person, goofy he was just goofy, silly, make you laugh," said Myah Lee,...
Commerce Township teen missing for two weeks found in Detroit
A missing 15-year-old girl was reunited with her family after she was found by police in northwest Detroit. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said detectives were able to track down Laken Elezabeth Lewis on Saturday after she went missing
fox2detroit.com
Detroit shooting spree: Jane Doe victim identified as missing 16-year-old girl, police say
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police said that a victim they were trying to identify after Sunday's random shooting spree was a 16-year-old girl. Police haven't released the name of the teen. She was killed around 5:30 a.m. in the area of Margareta and Wyoming. A sketch was released Wednesday,...
fox2detroit.com
Man running from Detroit Police shot by woman after running onto her porch
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man who was running from Detroit Police is recovering in the hospital after running onto a woman's porch and being shot by the woman. Police were trying to pull over the car Thursday night after a hit-and-run but the 24-year-old refused to stop and led police on a slow-speed chase. It eventually ended on a homeowner's porch on Cherrylawn near Santa Clara in Detroit when he got out and started running.
Barricaded gunman in custody after alleged dispute over loud music leads to over a dozen shots fired in Detroit
Shell casings litter the ground in West Detroit as police continue to investigate a dispute between two men that erupted into multiple shots fired, WWJ’s Charlie Langton reports.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police looking for man accused of fatally shooting another from car
DETROIT – Police are looking for help locating a man accused of fatally shooting another last week in Detroit. Detroit police are looking for Demetrius Johnson, 26, who is said to be involved in a fatal shooting that occurred on Friday, Aug. 26. According to authorities, at about 9:53...
Comments / 10