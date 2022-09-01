Read full article on original website
Nicki Minaj Demands To Know Who’s Drake’s ‘Girlfriend’ During Intimate Queen Radio Interview
Nicki Minaj didn’t beat around the bush when talking with Drake on the premiere episode of Queen Radio on AMP, the new live radio app from Amazon. Towards the end of the conversation between Nicki, 39, and her longtime friend, she asked Drake, 35, point blank: “Okay, so — who’s your girlfriend?” Drake, who has been romantically connected to about everyone, didn’t wait long to respond. “I don’t have a girlfriend. You know that already,” said the “Staying Alive” rapper.
Willow Smith Speaks on Oscar Slap for First Time, Says It Rocked Her ‘Internal Demons’
Willow Smith finally spoke on her father’s infamous Oscar’s slap in March, in a Friday interview with Billboard. The 21-year-old rock star revealed that the slap itself didn’t elicit so much reaction from her as much as the aftermath of the scandal, compelling her to do inner work and face her own flaws. She shared with the outlet that the awards ceremony slap “didn’t rock me as much as my own internal demons.”
Fans Slam Nicki Minaj’s ‘Super Freaky Girl’ Performance at the 2022 VMAs: ‘Lackluster,’ ‘Lazy,’ and ‘Low Energy’
Fans are slamming Nicki Minaj's performance of "Super Freaky Girl" at the 2022 MTV VMAs as "lazy" and "lackluster."
Dame Dash Says Jay-Z Wasn’t A Better Roc-A-Fella Artist Than Kanye, “Jay-Z Does It For The Money”
Dame Dash still seems to have some ill will towards Jay Z, even almost 2 decades after their split. In a new interview, Dame revealed who he thought was the best rapper from Roc-A-Fella, and it wasn’t Jay-Z. The Roc-A-Fella co-founder recently appeared on the Podcast and Chill With...
Nicki Minaj Makes Rihanna Reference On New Song ‘Super Freaky Girl’: Listen
Nicki Minaj is back – again! Months after dropping a pair of songs with Lil Baby, Nicki restarted her comeback with her new song, “Super Freaky Girl.” The track features some racy lyrics, and the second verse ends with a reference to Rihanna. “Get me rocky ASAP, n****a, word to Rih,” Nicki sings. Interestingly, both Nicki and Rihanna have been romantically linked to Drake in the past.
Steve Harvey Says Kelis Messed Up A Potential Business Deal By Complaining About Beyoncé Sampling Her
Steve Harvey addressed the feud between Kelis and Beyoncé surrounding the brief “Milkshake” sample that has since been pulled from Bey’s new Renaissance album, on his radio show. “I don’t even understand,” Harvey said in response to Kelis’ issue with unknowingly being included on the album....
‘P-Valley’ Star Nicco Annan Addresses Lil Duval & Plies’ Offensive Comments About Show’s Same-Sex Scenes: ‘It’s Just Something That They Say For Clickbait’
'P-Valley' star Nicco Annan responds to Lil Duval and Plies' commentary about the hit show's same-sex scenes
Tamar Braxton’s New Rumored Boo Is Already Being Put On Blast
Tamar Braxton fueled dating rumors over the weekend after stepping out with a man who appears to be her new boyfriend. The singer/reality star seemingly confirmed her budding romance with alleged lawyer Jeremy “JR” Robinson. Braxton was filmed entering Sovereign Sweets in Atlanta on Saturday night to celebrate JR’s birthday.
Ne-Yo Tells Story About Ice-T Allowing Him to Grab Coco’s Butt
Ne-Yo says Ice-T once gave him permission to grab the famed buttocks of the Los Angeles rapper-actor's wife, Coco. On Tuesday (August 9), N.O.R.E. dropped a teaser for an upcoming Drink Champs episode featuring an interview with Ne-Yo. In the one-minute podcast trailer, the "You Got the Body" singer tells the story of a time when he "respectfully" asked Ice-T if Ne-Yo could fulfill a longtime goal of his at a Halloween party they both attended. Ne-Yo expressed interest in touching the legendary rapper's wife's rear end, to which both Ice and Coco willingly obliged.
Alicia Keys Responds With A Big 'WTF' After Fan Kisses Her During Vancouver Show (VIDEO)
Alicia Keys just responded to a viral video of her getting kissed by a fan smack on the cheek during her concert in Vancouver. She was performing for her Alicia + Keys World Tour at Rogers Arena on August 29 when she had a completely uncalled-for encounter with a fan.
Cardi B Has Officially Gotten Her First Face Tattoo
Several months after saying she was thinking about getting a face tattoo, Cardi B has finally done it. As noted by XXL, Cardi worked with tattoo artist Robinson De Los Santos on the new piece. On August 14, the artist shared a video of himself at work, painstakingly tattooing near Cardi's jawline.
Megan Thee Stallion Follows In Chris Brown's Footsteps With Up Close & Personal Meet & Greet
After spending countless months cooped up at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, music lovers are more than ready to get back out there and attend concerts put on by their favourite artists again, and some are even willing to dish out thousands of dollars to partake in meet and greets with their celebrity favourites.
Kanye West Will Not Face Charges For Allegedly Putting The Paws Of Yeezus On An Annoying Autograph Seeker
Kanye West will reportedly not be facing charges stemming from an altercations in Hollywood where he punched a fan.
‘Power Book II: Ghost’: 50 Cent Replaced T.I. With Method Man Because of Beef, According to Cast
Method Man stars in 'Power Book II: Ghost,' executive produced by 50 Cent. Some of the show's cast revealed that T.I. was originally up for the role, but 50 ultimately chose Method Man because of beef he had with T.I.
Hip-Hop Music Mogul Irv Gotti Says Receiving His $300 Million Deal Made Him ‘Cheaper’
Hip-hop music mogul Irv Gotti might be $300 million richer, but he’s also got 300 million more reasons to be stingy with his paper. The Murder Inc. co-founder recently dished on how life has changed after making $300 million by selling the master recording to Murder Inc, Page Six reports. Irv made $100 million for masters to music from his label that discovered acts like Ja Rule and Ashanti and another $200 million to produce movies and TV shows.
‘This Is Not A Joke’: Kanye West Refuses To Apologize For Selling Yeezy Clothing Out Of ‘Trash Bags’
Kanye West became frustrated after being questioned about his decision to sell his Yeezy Gap clothing line out ‘trash bags,’ Radar has learned.On Thursday, Kanye appeared for a quick interview with Fox News’ Eric Shawn at the Gap store in New York. Over the past couple of days, Kanye has been getting criticized after a photo of his clothing being sold out of oversized black bags went viral. “This is how they are selling Yeezy GAP. The sales associate said Ye got mad when he saw they had it on hangers and this is how he wanted it. They won’t...
Lori Harvey Rocks Daisy Dukes, High Heels & Yankee Hat At Dinner In LA: Photos
Looks like Lori Harvey isn’t letting her breakup with Michael B. Jordan keep her from having a good time! The model was spotted leaving celeb hotspot Catch in West Hollywood on Saturday, August 20 and it appeared like the recent split was the furthest thing from her mind. Rocking a pair of daisy dukes, high heels and a white crop top, Lori was every inch the single gal ready to mingle!
Gang in Real Life: These Rappers Went to Jail For Being Gangsters
Love it or hate it, certain sectors of rap music are solely predicated on being tough. It’s not just about the words you say, but the bravado in which you say them. Gangsta rap started in the 80s. Acts like Ice-T and NWA held no punches, skewing the genre with its no-holds-barred approach to rhyming […]
Kim ‘Gets Her F—king Ass Up and Works’ to do Damage Control Over That Viral Quote in New ‘Kardashians’ Trailer
Kim does damage control, Kris confuses Kourtney and Khloe, and Pete Davidson does not appear anywhere in the new trailer for Season Two of The Kardashians. The clip teases all sorts of storylines, from the hyper-real to the very real. In one moment, Kim is preparing to wear Marilyn Monroe’s “Happy Birthday Mr. President” dress to the Met Gala, while the next, Kylie is opening up about her ostensible struggles with postpartum depression. Though Davidson’s absence from the clip raises questions about whether this season will delve into his and Kim’s recent break-up, there’s no shortage of footage of Kourtney and...
