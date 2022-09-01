ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Viviano’s moves to bigger space in Fenton

Viviano’s Festa Italiano in Fenton has moved, but not very far. The grocery, cafe and deli moved to 55 Fenton Plaza in June. It operated for 18 years out of a nearby space in the same retail complex, at 62 Fenton Plaza, but closed up shop there in April, which allowed Aldi to expand into the old space, said Michael Viviano, co-owner of the Viviano business.
FOX2Now

Get $10 off Labor Day Uber rides with this code

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Anheuser-Busch and Mothers Against Drunk Driving want to make sure you make it home safe following your Labor Day holiday celebrations. They’ve teamed up with Uber to continue the “decide to ride” campaign. Just use the code “DTR Labor Day” to get...
FOX2Now

Mvstermind to perform at Frizz Fest 2022

ST. LOUIS – Homegrown hip-hop artist Mvstermind will perform at Frizz Fest 2022. He was also just named Director of Musical Experience for St. Louis City SC. Frizz Fest celebrates naturally-curly hair for women and men. 2022 Frizz Fest. Saturday, September 17. Noon – 6 p.m. CDT. Tower...
FOX2Now

What are you doing about it? Charity walk, blood drive, Beauty Buzz

ST. LOUIS – Let’s see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in What You Are Doing About It. The gentlemen of Tau Kappa Epsilon, Delta-Zeta Chapter need help to heal sick kids. They are hosting a run and walk fundraiser. Donations will go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The hospital helps families afford cancer treatment for their kids and shares research results with other facilities.
FOX 2

Final leg of Gateway Cup bike race happening today

ST. LOUIS – The fourth and final leg of the Gateway Cup starts Monday in the historic Benton Park neighborhood. Monday’s rain could present a challenging obstacle for some riders, but the Benton Park Classic race itself is geared to test rider’s stamina and speed. The fourth race of the Gateway Cup happens Monday. It’s […]
KMOV

Hyundai to sell security kits to deal with problem of thefts

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Hyundai issued a statement Friday addressing car thefts of its vehicles nationwide. The car supplier said security kits will be available in October. Hyundai Motor America is concerned about the recent rise in auto thefts of certain Hyundai model vehicles. While all of our vehicles meet or exceed Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards, unfortunately, our vehicles have been targeted in a coordinated effort on social media. Criminals are targeting our vehicles without engine immobilizers. Immobilizers became standard on all vehicles produced after November 1, 2021.
FOX2Now

How to keep pests out of your home as the seasons change

ST. LOUIS – Fall is coming and as it starts getting colder outside, the critters will try to get into your house because it’s warm in there. It’s just what happens in the summertime when it’s really hot outside and they like the coolness inside. Jay Everitt from Rottler Pest Solutions explained some ways to keep the pests outside. Click here for more information.
FOX2Now

Gifted Graves LLC beautifies forgotten grave sites

ST. LOUIS – A local woman helps the living while honoring departed loved ones with Gifted Graves. Tianna Smith shared how her faith led her to entrepreneurship. She offers beautification and decoration for graves, so families can find comfort. Click here for more information.
FOX 2

Team Ambition offers opportunity through wrestling

ST. LOUIS — Legends of wrestling once flocked to St. Louis for some of the sports greatest events. Team Ambition is hoping to help bring back those moments to the group’s city. “This place has such a rich history in wrestling,” Team Ambition founder Davey Richards said. Richards has his own rich history as well. […]
myleaderpaper.com

Eureka woman loses $800 in rental scam

A 27-year-old Eureka woman reportedly was scammed out of $800 when she tried to rent a house on Randall Street in St. Louis that someone had advertised as available on Craigslist. However, the real estate agent handling the property told investigators the man the woman spoke to about renting the home was not the owner, Eureka Police reported.
