Cops arrest NYC assessor with Staten Island ties in overnight melee
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A New York City assessor with strong Staten Island ties was arrested late Saturday night in connection with a fight in Manhattan that left an “unintended” victim with injuries, according to police and law enforcement sources. Christopher Matusiewicz, 31, who works for the...
fox5ny.com
Bullet hits woman in neck on Williamsburg Bridge
NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating after a woman in a Manhattan-bound car was shot in the neck. Police, say it happened at around 11 p.m. on Saturday. The woman was a passenger in the car being driven over the Williamsburg Bridge when she and the driver heard a loud noise.
Bodycam video doesn’t show what led NYPD to kill man in the Bronx
New footage shows the moments before police officers shot and killed 25-year-old Rameek Smith in the Bronx. The footage does not show the entirety of the incident. [ more › ]
NYPD: Man hit with piece of wood, bitten in subway robbery
NEW YORK - Police say a man was hit with a piece of wood and bitten during a robbery at a Brooklyn subway station.It happened around 10 a.m. on Aug. 20 at the Fulton Street and Utica Avenue subway station in Bedford-Stuyvesant.According to police, a 40-year-old man was walking down the mezzanine level when someone approached him and hit him in the head and back with a piece of wood.The suspect then allegedly bit the man on his arm before grabbing his cellphone and running off.The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Man punched, stabbed in the Bronx over gas money: NYPD
CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was stabbed during a group attack at a gas station in the Bronx Saturday, police said on Monday. The 36-year-old victim, who was driving a car, pulled over at a gas station along Webster Avenue near East 168th Street a few minutes past 1 p.m. Inside his car […]
Three men shot, one fatally, outside Brooklyn NYCHA development
Three men were shot, one fatally, outside a Brooklyn NYCHA development early Monday, cops said. Shots rang out outside the Nostrand Houses on Batchelder St. near Avenue V in Sheepshead Bay about 12:10 a.m., police said. Calvin Kellman, 30, and a 28-year-old man were both shot in the chest while another 30-year-old man was shot in the right leg, police said. Kellman, who lived in the Nostrand ...
Man Beaten at NYC Train Station
NEW YORK, NY – The New York Police Department is searching for suspects who beat...
Source: Machete-wielding man on South Shore sought after report of attack on wife
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police were searching for an alleged, blade-wielding man overnight on the borough’s South Shore, following what authorities described as a domestic altercation. The incident unfolded around 1:40 a.m. inside a home on a typically quiet, residential street in Prince’s Bay, near the intersection of...
Four Shot in Greenpoint Section of Brooklyn
New York, NY – Four people were rushed to the hospital after a shooting in...
Man Robbed Inside NYC Subway Station
New York, NY – The New York City Police Department is investigating after a man...
Fatal Brooklyn NYCHA shooting: Man dead, 2 hurt in Sheepshead Bay
SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (PIX11) — One man was killed and two others wounded in a shooting at a public-housing development in Sheepshead Bay early Monday, according to police. Shots rang out on Batchelder Street near Avenue V in NYCHA’s Nostrand Houses around 12:15 a.m., striking the three victims, authorities said. Two men, 28 and 30, […]
NYCHA finds arsenic in water 2 weeks before tenants find out, report says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Traces of arsenic in tap water were discovered in the Jacob Riis Public Houses in the East Village section of Manhattan two weeks before tenants learned, The City reported. The discovery came after New York City Housing Authority managers learned that tests indicated traces of arsenic...
Police search for 3 men who hospitalized 24-year-old in brutal Bronx subway beating
Police are searching for three men who beat up a stranger on a Williamsbridge subway platform on Tuesday. The attackers were at the 219 Street 2 and 5 train station around 11:11 a.m.
2 hospitalized after Brooklyn high-rise fire
NEW YORK -- Electric scooters may be to blame for a high-rise fire in Brooklyn that sent two people to the hospital.It started just after noon Saturday on the 12th floor of a 13-story building in Crown Heights.The scooters, found near the door, filled the apartment with thick smoke.Firefighters forced their way in and found two people in the back of the apartment.Both were hospitalized after suffering smoke inhalation.One of the victims is said to be in critical condition.
Obese Rat Got Stuck in Busy Brooklyn Sidewalk
There are all kinds of things lying on city streets that you try to avoid stepping on. You don't want to step on dog feces, chewed bubble gum, needles and I guess when you are in Brooklyn you can add a rat's head to that list. According to the New...
Man charged with fatally shooting woman near Union Square: NYPD
GRAMERCY PARK, Manhattan (PIX11) – A Brooklyn man has been arrested for allegedly killing a 25-year-old woman in Manhattan right after she finished up work at a nearby IHOP, police said. Clarkson Wilson, 44, is accused of fatally shooting the woman at the corner of East 14th Street and Irving Place, about a block away […]
Brooklyn tenants sue NYCHA for year-long gas outage stemming from Hurricane Sandy damage
Over 50 residents of seven NYCHA public housing complexes on Coney Island are suing the public housing authority and other city agencies for continued issues stemming from Hurricane Sandy in 2012.
NYPD investigates death of man killed crossing Brooklyn highway
A man was fatally struck by a car as he tried to cross a Brooklyn highway, police said Saturday. Gamalier Reyes-De Los Santos, 40 was crossing the east-bound lanes of the Belt Parkway near Exit 9 in Sheepshead Bay about 11:30 p.m. Friday when a 2016 Toyota Corolla slammed into him, cops said. Responding officers found Reyes-De Los Santos, of the Bronx, sprawled out in the middle lane with ...
Man fatally electrocuted by third rail at Penn Station
A man was killed on Sunday morning when he touched the electrified third rail at Penn Station, according to police. The man was at LIRR Track 21 around 4:52 a.m. when he was electrocuted, officials said.
Shots fired in Stapleton on Saturday night
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Emergency personnel responded to reports of shots fired in Stapleton, Saturday night. The call came in just before 6:30 p.m., about shots fired in the vicinity of Broad Street and Tompkins Avenue, said an NYPD spokesperson. No injuries were reported, according to the spokesperson.
