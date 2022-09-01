Read full article on original website
brproud.com
BREC: Beat the Monday blues with a spot of tea and a sprinkle of creativity
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)- Monday is not often viewed as a beloved, favorite day of the week. In fact, a 2021 LinkedIn survey revealed that 66 percent of those asked viewed Mondays with dread. But when a person schedules something fun on Mondays, their perception of the “dreaded” start of...
theadvocate.com
Crawfish cakes with poached eggs, pumpkin cookies and BLT sandwich: Best things we ate this week
I have been a fan of French Truck's New Orleans iced coffee for years. Despite all of that caffeine, I have somehow been sleeping on this Government Street coffee shop's lunch menu. Maybe it's their relatively new light-up menu or my colleague Leah Vann recently posting pictures of her working lunch from French Truck, but I finally tried it.
brproud.com
The rumors were wrong, McDonald’s is not bringing back breakfast all day
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – There are thousands of restaurants in the capital area that feature a variety of beloved local favorites. But for some reason, there are those afternoons when the only thing a hungry Louisianan wants is an Egg McMuffin or Sausage Biscuit from McDonald’s. There...
brproud.com
Set sail this Labor Day with the USS Kidd Memorial Museum
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) –– With many people off of work and most places closed for the Labor Day holiday, the USS Kidd is a great option to get out and learn something new. The Museum is rolling out a new traveling exhibit called “Fur, Feathers, and Fidelity.”...
wbrz.com
One night only: WBRZ caught up with the Bella Noche viral video stars in a story only seen on TV
BATON ROUGE - In the years since a news story on WBRZ made them viral sensations, Hazel London and Jerhonda Henderson have made the most of their internet stardom. “Yes, that’s me,” London recalls of having to deal with social media celebrity status. “We’ve met some famous people,” she added in an interview with Chris Nakamoto.
brproud.com
Community reacts to closure of BBQ restaurant in Livingston Parish
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – In January of 2020, Smokin’ Aces BBQ opened in Denham Springs. Fast-forward a little two and a half years and the well-known restaurant has closed its doors. The message came via social media last week and it pointed out how the BBQ spot...
brproud.com
Series of events being held in Capital City ahead of LSU/SU matchup
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRProud) – It’s the matchup everyone has been waiting on! On September 10, LSU is hosting Southern for the first time in history. Terral Jackson Jr, a local business man and entrepreneur and LaMont Cole serving as Mayor Pro Tempore of the city of Baton Rouge, have formed The Bigger Than A Game LLC to celebrate this occasion by hosting a series of events surrounding the game to celebrate our city and state. Both have ties to LSU and Southern University.
‘No, I’m not a cat person, except this one’: Mike the Tiger’s longtime vet reminisces about his famous patients
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - You might not know his name, but you definitely know his most famous patient. After 26 years caring for the state’s most famous cat, Dr. David Baker is retiring as LSU’s Mike the Tiger’s personal physician. The doctor makes his rounds at...
WAFB.com
Heart of Louisiana: Farmers Market Jam
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you want to experience a farmers market with a big dose of cajun music and culture, then you need to head to Lafayette. Local farms, cooks, and artisans have been selling their wares to the beat of live cajun music for nearly a decade.
inregister.com
From traditional to anything but, the home of Mike and Lexie Polito is a study in going bold
When Lexie and Mike Polito stepped out of their New York City cab on a cold night in January of 2018, they were met with a rainbow. The window displays of Bergdorf Goodman that line iconic Fifth Avenue had been transformed, displaying the bright works of New Orleans artist Ashley Longshore. The couple, along with friends Katia Mangham and Kim Wampold as well as celebrities like Blake Lively and Christian Siriano, were there to celebrate the colorful collaboration between Longshore and the store, which marked the first of its kind for a solo female artist.
theadvocate.com
Northside Lafayette grocery stores have disappeared. Here’s a plan to bring them back
Trincella Bonnet grew up feeding her neighborhood. Her father’s store, Bonnet’s, sold meat and fresh produce on the Northside long before Lafayette city limits flung southward, leaving historic neighborhoods like hers behind. Back then, family grocery stores dominated the landscape and drove local commerce in North Lafayette, Bonnet...
Food truck park in Lafayette set to open in 2023
A new family-owned food truck park, called Parc De Oaks, is set to open in Lafayette.
louisianaradionetwork.com
Southwest Louisiana Zydeco Music Festival returns to Opelousas Saturday
After a two-year break due to COVID, the Original Southwest Louisiana Music Festival returns to Opelousas Saturday. Festival executive director Lena Charles says Zydeco gained popularity with poor farm workers as a way to boost their spirits after a long day in the fields. She says it has the same effect today.
Man reaches wit’s end with litter around his home, asks WAFB for help
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man who’s tired of an area near his house becoming a dumping ground turned to law enforcement for help. “It’s been a problem ever since I’ve been back here,” said Sid Culbertson who reached out to WAFB for help. Culbertson...
brproud.com
Monday Morning Forecast: Light showers this Labor Day
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Another day of showers in the afternoon with a few spots seeing storms in the late afternoon. The stalled-out front keeps this pattern for us for the next couple of days. Temperatures are staying cooler thanks to the cloud cover and showers. Highs are staying in the mid 80s.
brproud.com
Donate blood, receive mystery gift in New Roads
NEW ROADS, La. (BRPROUD) – Those who donate blood at Pointe Coupee Chamber of Commerce’s blood drive will receive a mystery gift. Donors can receive free pizza or ice cream vouchers, t-shirts, or gift cards when they give blood at The Blood Center Bus in New Roads. The blood drive will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 2. The mobile blood drive will be located at 211 West Main Street.
More films, job opportunities coming to Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge’s filmmakers are making major moves in the movie industry, and according to filmmakers, this fall will be a busy season. Filmmakers recently wrapped up a shoot with a National Treasure Series and there are 3 other major films in the making. They hope to keep this momentum strong and steady.
NOLA.com
Rare surgery at Children's Hospital has infant, parents all breathing easier
When an infant’s common cold spiraled into a life-threatening situation, a first-of-its-kind surgery in Louisiana led to a happy ending. Today, Mila Ryan Latiolais is a healthy 9-month-old. That was true for her first 2 months, with noisy breathing being the only sign that anything might be amiss. A few coughs would clear the problem, so her parents, Britney Serrette and Matthew Latiolais, of Arnaudville, didn't worry.
brproud.com
Pointe Coupee to have scheduled aerial spray Saturday night
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Pointe Coupee Parish Government announced that there will be an aerial spray Saturday evening. The spray will take place between 7 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. if weather permits. The aerial spray will help reduce the mosquito population in the parish. Government officials say...
Local non-profit organization has food box giveaway for members of the community
The nonprofit organization known as "Helpful Neighbors" is helping make a difference in low-income areas around Lafayette.
