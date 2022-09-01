ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

brproud.com

Set sail this Labor Day with the USS Kidd Memorial Museum

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) –– With many people off of work and most places closed for the Labor Day holiday, the USS Kidd is a great option to get out and learn something new. The Museum is rolling out a new traveling exhibit called “Fur, Feathers, and Fidelity.”...
brproud.com

Series of events being held in Capital City ahead of LSU/SU matchup

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRProud) – It’s the matchup everyone has been waiting on! On September 10, LSU is hosting Southern for the first time in history. Terral Jackson Jr, a local business man and entrepreneur and LaMont Cole serving as Mayor Pro Tempore of the city of Baton Rouge, have formed The Bigger Than A Game LLC to celebrate this occasion by hosting a series of events surrounding the game to celebrate our city and state. Both have ties to LSU and Southern University.
WAFB.com

Heart of Louisiana: Farmers Market Jam

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you want to experience a farmers market with a big dose of cajun music and culture, then you need to head to Lafayette. Local farms, cooks, and artisans have been selling their wares to the beat of live cajun music for nearly a decade.
inregister.com

From traditional to anything but, the home of Mike and Lexie Polito is a study in going bold

When Lexie and Mike Polito stepped out of their New York City cab on a cold night in January of 2018, they were met with a rainbow. The window displays of Bergdorf Goodman that line iconic Fifth Avenue had been transformed, displaying the bright works of New Orleans artist Ashley Longshore. The couple, along with friends Katia Mangham and Kim Wampold as well as celebrities like Blake Lively and Christian Siriano, were there to celebrate the colorful collaboration between Longshore and the store, which marked the first of its kind for a solo female artist.
louisianaradionetwork.com

Southwest Louisiana Zydeco Music Festival returns to Opelousas Saturday

After a two-year break due to COVID, the Original Southwest Louisiana Music Festival returns to Opelousas Saturday. Festival executive director Lena Charles says Zydeco gained popularity with poor farm workers as a way to boost their spirits after a long day in the fields. She says it has the same effect today.
brproud.com

Monday Morning Forecast: Light showers this Labor Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Another day of showers in the afternoon with a few spots seeing storms in the late afternoon. The stalled-out front keeps this pattern for us for the next couple of days. Temperatures are staying cooler thanks to the cloud cover and showers. Highs are staying in the mid 80s.
brproud.com

Donate blood, receive mystery gift in New Roads

NEW ROADS, La. (BRPROUD) – Those who donate blood at Pointe Coupee Chamber of Commerce’s blood drive will receive a mystery gift. Donors can receive free pizza or ice cream vouchers, t-shirts, or gift cards when they give blood at The Blood Center Bus in New Roads. The blood drive will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 2. The mobile blood drive will be located at 211 West Main Street.
WAFB

More films, job opportunities coming to Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge’s filmmakers are making major moves in the movie industry, and according to filmmakers, this fall will be a busy season. Filmmakers recently wrapped up a shoot with a National Treasure Series and there are 3 other major films in the making. They hope to keep this momentum strong and steady.
NOLA.com

Rare surgery at Children's Hospital has infant, parents all breathing easier

When an infant’s common cold spiraled into a life-threatening situation, a first-of-its-kind surgery in Louisiana led to a happy ending. Today, Mila Ryan Latiolais is a healthy 9-month-old. That was true for her first 2 months, with noisy breathing being the only sign that anything might be amiss. A few coughs would clear the problem, so her parents, Britney Serrette and Matthew Latiolais, of Arnaudville, didn't worry.
brproud.com

Pointe Coupee to have scheduled aerial spray Saturday night

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Pointe Coupee Parish Government announced that there will be an aerial spray Saturday evening. The spray will take place between 7 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. if weather permits. The aerial spray will help reduce the mosquito population in the parish. Government officials say...
