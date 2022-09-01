ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, CT

NewsTimes

Emergency crews respond to vehicle crash in Redding

REDDING — Emergency crews responded Sunday to Black Rock Turnpike for a motor vehicle crash, officials said. The collision took place sometime before 2:45 p.m. near the Easton town line, according to the Redding Volunteer Fire & EMS Company.
REDDING, CT
Eyewitness News

Multiple crews battled massive fire in Newington

The fire impacted four homes, including the one where it started, according to the Newington Fire Department.
NEWINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Fire underway in Newington, multiple crews working

Waterbury Police say they are investigating a homicide at the Lit Ultra Lounge on West Main Street.
NEWINGTON, CT
City
Middletown, CT
Local
Connecticut Accidents
Middletown, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Meriden, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Middletown, CT
Accidents
sheltonherald.com

Two hospitalized after rollover crash in Groton, police say

GROTON — Two people were hurt in a rollover crash near Starr Lane early Sunday, according to police. Emergency responders were called to the crash, which occurred north of Clift Lane in the Mystic section of town, just before 1 a.m., Deputy Chief Paul Gately said in an email.
GROTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Police respond to multiple crashes over Labor Day Weekend

SIMSBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - A driver is recovering this morning after crashing into the woods in Simsbury. The driver in this crash is expected to be okay. Police said it could have been much worse. The incident happened on Bushy Hill Road in Simsbury, a very popular road in town.
SIMSBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Crash in New Britain shut down highway on Saturday

Waterbury Police say they are investigating a homicide at the Lit Ultra Lounge on West Main Street. Fire underway in Newington, multiple crews working. The fire impacted four homes, including the one where it started, according to the Newington Fire Department.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Eyewitness News

One dead in early morning fire

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - One person was killed in an early morning fire in Middletown Thursday. According to fire officials, firefighters were called to the scene on pine Street just before 4:30 a.m. Heavy fire conditions were reported by first responding companies and a second alarm was quickly struck. Firefighters...
Eyewitness News

Man dies, two people injured in Waterbury lounge shooting

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Waterbury Police say they are investigating a homicide at the Lit Ultra Lounge on West Main Street. Police say they were called to the lounge around 1:55 am for a shots fired complaint. “Oh I hear gunshots all the time,” said Danielle Davis, Waterbury resident.
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Police identify man who died in Middletown fire

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – One man died in a house fire on Pine Street in Middletown on Thursday, police said. Middletown Fire Department responded to the blaze just before 4:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found heavy flames erupting from the first floor of the building, which spread to the second floor and attic. Two […]
MIDDLETOWN, CT
longisland.com

Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash

Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit detectives are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a man in North Bay Shore yesterday. Bryant Castro was driving a 2018 Cadillac westbound on Delaware Avenue when he lost control of the vehicle and the vehicle struck a fire hydrant and a tree in front of 138 Delaware Ave. at approximately 3:35 p.m. The vehicle then caught fire.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Deadly Middletown fire under investigation

Attorney General William Tong announced he is launching an investigation into comments made by a Greenwich school administrator.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
WTNH

Motorcyclist critically injured in Southington accident

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A Plainville man has been critically injured when his motorcycle and another vehicle collided on Queen Street in Southington early Saturday morning. Police say 31 year old John Reardon was riding his motorcycle north on Queen St. when just after 2 a.m. he collided with a southbound vehicle, being driven by […]
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

Waterbury police: Man fatally shot at city lounge early Saturday

WATERBURY — A man was fatally shot early Saturday on West Main Street, according to police. Officers responded to the Lit Ultra Lounge, located at 483 West Main St., for a shots fired complaint soon before 2 a.m., Lt. Ryan Bessette said in an email. They found a wounded...
WATERBURY, CT
DoingItLocal

Milford News: Couple Gets Numerous Charges

On September 1, 2022, police responded to Big Y for a shoplifting complaint. The Loss Prevention officer. stated that they observed Martin Geldreich load beer into a shopping cart and walk out of the store without paying. They followed him out into the parking lot and the male, later identified...
MILFORD, CT
