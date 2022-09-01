Read full article on original website
Newington, Connecticut fire spreads to multiple homes with injuries reported after ‘explosion in garage’ on Audubon Ave
MULTIPLE people are injured after a fire spread to multiple homes following reports of an explosion in a Connecticut neighborhood. Police confirmed that two fires erupted on the same Newington street, injuring multiple people and damaging vehicles in the area. Fire crews were called to the scene on Audubon Avenue...
NewsTimes
Emergency crews respond to vehicle crash in Redding
REDDING — Emergency crews responded Sunday to Black Rock Turnpike for a motor vehicle crash, officials said. The collision took place sometime before 2:45 p.m. near the Easton town line, according to the Redding Volunteer Fire & EMS Company.
Eyewitness News
Multiple crews battled massive fire in Newington
The fire impacted four homes, including the one where it started, according to the Newington Fire Department. Crash in New Britain shut down highway on Saturday. Crash in New Britain shut down highway on Saturday. CT reports first human case of West Nile virus this season. Updated: Sep. 3, 2022...
Eyewitness News
Fire underway in Newington, multiple crews working
Waterbury Police say they are investigating a homicide at the Lit Ultra Lounge on West Main Street. Crash in New Britain shut down highway on Saturday. Crash in New Britain shut down highway on Saturday. CT reports first human case of West Nile virus this season. Updated: Sep. 3, 2022...
sheltonherald.com
Two hospitalized after rollover crash in Groton, police say
GROTON — Two people were hurt in a rollover crash near Starr Lane early Sunday, according to police. Emergency responders were called to the crash, which occurred north of Clift Lane in the Mystic section of town, just before 1 a.m., Deputy Chief Paul Gately said in an email.
Eyewitness News
Police respond to multiple crashes over Labor Day Weekend
SIMSBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - A driver is recovering this morning after crashing into the woods in Simsbury. The driver in this crash is expected to be okay. Police said it could have been much worse. The incident happened on Bushy Hill Road in Simsbury, a very popular road in town.
Eyewitness News
Crash in New Britain shut down highway on Saturday
Waterbury Police say they are investigating a homicide at the Lit Ultra Lounge on West Main Street. Fire underway in Newington, multiple crews working. The fire impacted four homes, including the one where it started, according to the Newington Fire Department. CT reports first human case of West Nile virus...
Police: Several seriously injured in fiery car accident in Trumbull
Connecticut State Police say several people were seriously injured after a car crashed and caught fire in Trumbull.
Serious Injuries Reported After Fiery Merritt Parkway Crash In Trumbull
Several serious injuries were reported after a fiery single-vehicle crash on a stretch of the Merritt Parkway. It happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3 on the northbound side of Route 15 in the Town of Trumbull. Upon arriving, Connecticut State Police troopers observed a 2017 Ford Fusion facing the...
Eyewitness News
One dead in early morning fire
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - One person was killed in an early morning fire in Middletown Thursday. According to fire officials, firefighters were called to the scene on pine Street just before 4:30 a.m. Heavy fire conditions were reported by first responding companies and a second alarm was quickly struck. Firefighters...
Shooting at Lit Ultra Lounge leaves 1 dead, 2 injured: Waterbury police
WATERBURY, Conn. — An overnight shooting at a nightclub in Waterbury that left one person dead and two others hurt is under investigation, police said. Police were called to the Lit Ultra Lounge on West Main Street just before 2 a.m. Saturday on a report of shots fired. Officers...
Eyewitness News
Man dies, two people injured in Waterbury lounge shooting
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Waterbury Police say they are investigating a homicide at the Lit Ultra Lounge on West Main Street. Police say they were called to the lounge around 1:55 am for a shots fired complaint. “Oh I hear gunshots all the time,” said Danielle Davis, Waterbury resident.
Eyewitness News
Accident involving teens under investigation in New Britain: Police
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WFSB) - Five teenagers from New Britain were involved in a car accident on Sunday, one sustaining a serious injury. Driver Vincente Pablo Estrada was in the left lane of Route 72 when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a guardrail on the left shoulder.
Police identify man who died in Middletown fire
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – One man died in a house fire on Pine Street in Middletown on Thursday, police said. Middletown Fire Department responded to the blaze just before 4:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found heavy flames erupting from the first floor of the building, which spread to the second floor and attic. Two […]
NBC Connecticut
5-Year-Old Girl Reported Missing From Waterbury Found, Father Still Missing
A 5-year-old girl who was missing from Waterbury has been found safe, but her father remains missing. Troopers issued a Silver Alert for Arica McCray, who they said had been missing since Sunday. Police said Arica's father, 51-year-old Aric McCray, was also reported missing. He has not yet been found.
longisland.com
Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash
Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit detectives are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a man in North Bay Shore yesterday. Bryant Castro was driving a 2018 Cadillac westbound on Delaware Avenue when he lost control of the vehicle and the vehicle struck a fire hydrant and a tree in front of 138 Delaware Ave. at approximately 3:35 p.m. The vehicle then caught fire.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Deadly Middletown fire under investigation
We're revealing the winner of our Ice Cream Social!. NEWS CONFERENCE: Attorney General launches investigation into Greenwich school controversy. Attorney General William Tong announced he is launching an investigation into comments made by a Greenwich school administrator. Plainville Students head back to class with some new additions this school year.
Motorcyclist critically injured in Southington accident
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A Plainville man has been critically injured when his motorcycle and another vehicle collided on Queen Street in Southington early Saturday morning. Police say 31 year old John Reardon was riding his motorcycle north on Queen St. when just after 2 a.m. he collided with a southbound vehicle, being driven by […]
Register Citizen
Waterbury police: Man fatally shot at city lounge early Saturday
WATERBURY — A man was fatally shot early Saturday on West Main Street, according to police. Officers responded to the Lit Ultra Lounge, located at 483 West Main St., for a shots fired complaint soon before 2 a.m., Lt. Ryan Bessette said in an email. They found a wounded...
DoingItLocal
Milford News: Couple Gets Numerous Charges
On September 1, 2022, police responded to Big Y for a shoplifting complaint. The Loss Prevention officer. stated that they observed Martin Geldreich load beer into a shopping cart and walk out of the store without paying. They followed him out into the parking lot and the male, later identified...
