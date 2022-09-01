MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – One man died in a house fire on Pine Street in Middletown on Thursday, police said. Middletown Fire Department responded to the blaze just before 4:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found heavy flames erupting from the first floor of the building, which spread to the second floor and attic. Two […]

MIDDLETOWN, CT ・ 4 DAYS AGO