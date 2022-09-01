Read full article on original website
Amanda Gregory
4d ago
This is unacceptable. I am so sick of these people trying to control wemons bodies with the justification men cant control theirs.
Megan Magoon
3d ago
Or how about they teach the boys to not act like animals. Why is the blame ALWAYS put on the female?! It’s not hard to raise your boys to respect women. This is the south, it’s hot here.. do they expect them to wear ankle skirts and turtlenecks?
Melissa
3d ago
So blame the females because boys have no self control? We live at the beach for christ sake & if your boys cannot act right around girls then you all will have MUCH bigger problems lying ahead!!
