ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
Polygon

The Stranger in Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power isn’t who you think

Ever since its announcement, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been a subject of mass debate. It’s based on the appendices of Tolkien’s trilogy, as opposed to the trilogy itself, and set during the Second Age, an era for which we have a detailed chronology of historical events but far less knowledge of how said events transpired. And alongside well-loved characters like Elrond and Galadriel, it is introducing its own original players with Arondir, Bronwyn, and more.
MOVIES
NME

‘Metroid’ developer’s cancelled ‘Zelda’ game was “an experiment gone wrong”

New details have reportedly been revealed regarding the cancelled Zelda Sheik game from developer Retro Studios. In a new report from IGN, it’s been revealed that the spin-off Zelda title was in various stages of development for three years but was eventually cancelled. An anonymous source close to the project said that the title could never be called “a ‘traditional Zelda‘” game due to its gameplay style.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arcade Games#Nostalgia#Mutant#Video Game#Tmnt#Shredder S Revenge
IGN

Goblin Slayer Author Starts New Manga Series

Goblin Slayer’s author, Kumo Kagyu, is starting a new manga series. The author is known for creating the popular light novel series as well as its two side-stories. Now, the author is working on a new manga called Moscow 2160. The new manga series will also have a dark...
COMICS
ComicBook

Dragonlance Miniatures Announced for Dungeons & Dragons

WizKids has announced a new line of Dragonlance miniatures based on the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons campaign due out later this year. The new D&D Icon of the Realms set will be released in early 2023 and will include the standard release of blind boxes sold for retail release. The Dragonlance set will include 49 miniatures, which includes a mix of Draconians, Kenders, and NPCs from the upcoming campaign. Some more unusual miniatures also appear, including what appears to be a flowering treant and an Istarian drone, which is a robotic drone tied to the ancient civilization of Istar. A separate premium figure of the new villain Kensaldi and her red dragon mount will also be sold, along with standalone sets of Dragon Army miniatures, Draconian miniatures, and a group of Kalaman soldiers. All the sets are available for pre-order at DnDmini.com.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
hypebeast.com

Marvel Studios Reportedly Confrims Hire Of a MCU Time-Keeper

Marvel has always excelled in ensuring that all its projects and plots seamlessly integrate with one another in the MCU. In a recent interview with The Direct, She-Hulk‘s headwriter Jessica Gao has commente on how the show falls under the MCU timeline. In order to make sure that all...
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

Latest 'God of War: Ragnarok' Trailer Showcases Game's New Combat Features

With just two months to go until the highly-anticipated release of God of War: Ragnarok, Santa Monica Studio has now offered fans of the franchise a closer look at how its combat system has evolved for the latest installment. Speaking to Game Informer, lead combat designers Mihir Sheth and Denny Yeh explained that a key part of developing the new title involved looking back at how Kratos fought in its predecessor and figuring out ways to improve his combat style in order to make it more engaging for players.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Gori: Cuddly Carnage’ is a bizarre blend of ‘Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater’ and ‘Devil May Cry’

With an appointment smack-bang in the middle of a particularly packed Gamescom schedule, I nearly wrote Gori: Cuddly Carnage off as a fever dream. You play as a kitten riding some sort of skateboard/sword hybrid, plowing around a rainbow-lit hellscape twirling your board to slice up corrupted unicorns that are changing at you, equal parts bladed limbs and evil intent.
VIDEO GAMES
HackerNoon

Japanese Manga: Storytelling through Anime Writing

The manga "One Piece" by Eiichiri Oda, which has sold over 450 copies worldwide, is possibly the most well-known Manga in the world. This suggests there is something there for all storytellers to pick up on. With a rise in popularity across the country for the Manga, it is a goldmine for any storyteller to study in order to hone their narrative skills.
COMICS
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Cosplay Shows Off Super Saiyan God Goku

Super Saiyan God was the first major transformation of Dragon Ball Super for the Z-Fighters, with Goku learning the form as a way to keep up with the god of destruction, Beerus. While countless transformations have been introduced since SSG's arrival to the Shonen franchise, including Super Saiyan Blue and Ultra Instinct, the red-haired form remains a fan-favorite, as demonstrated by this new cosplay which gives Son Goku quite the makeover in his godly state.
COMICS
NME

‘Dungeons & Dragons’ studio apologises for “offensive” racial stereotyping

Wizards of the Coast has issued an apology regarding a Dungeons & Dragons update that included “offensive material” connected to the game’s Hadozee race. The newest Dungeons & Dragons campaign, Spelljammer: Adventures in Space, introduced the Hadozee race via the Astral Adventurer’s Guide. A passage refers to them as “timid mammals, no bigger than house cats,” before likening them to monkeys with “wing-like flaps” that allow them to “glide from branch to branch”.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘World Of Warcraft: Classic’ players are stuck in lengthy queues

As the pre-patch servers go live for the upcoming release of World Of Warcraft Wrath Of The King: Classic, players are experiencing long queues. With Wrath Of The King‘s re-release only a few weeks away, WoW: Classic players should now be able to log into the game in order to gear up their characters and prepare for the upcoming launch. However, as Blizzard releases the pre-patch servers this means players are left waiting in lengthy queue times (via VG247).
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Y'all know about these huge lists of free, open-source game clones, right?

There are lots of classic favorites out there in free games land. It might surprise you to learn that there are very many free games that don't fit the modern free-to-play model. I say that because every time somebody posts a link to some impressive, public, open-source game project that minutely recreates some abandoned classic people seem shocked.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Classic PS1 RPG Franchise Potentially Making Comeback

A beloved RPG franchise that first began on the original PlayStation all the way back in 1996 might finally be making a comeback on new platforms. In recent years, a number of retro titles that are synonymous with PS1 have been returning in one way or another. For instance, Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together, which is a strategy game that came to PS1, is getting a new version called Tactics Ogre Reborn later this fall. And while that's just one example of this trend, it looks like a former Konami RPG is the next that could be making a grand return.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Trigun Stampede Releases Creepy New Concept Art

Trigun Stampede is currently in the works to bring the classic action anime and manga series to a new era, and the reboot has shared some strange new concept art leading into its release! One of the biggest surprises this year was the announcement that Yasuhiro Nightow's classic action Western manga series would be coming back for a whole new anime adaptation. But unlike the first anime seen years ago, this new take on the series will be entirely CG animated. It's raised all sorts of questions about what we can expect to see from this new era for the franchise.
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy