TODAY.com
New ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ game is a throwback to the classics — and a hit with fans
The video game “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge” begins on a very familiar note: with the “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” theme song:. “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles/ Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles/ Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles/ Heroes in a half shell/ Turtle power!”. The music and...
Polygon
The Stranger in Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power isn’t who you think
Ever since its announcement, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been a subject of mass debate. It’s based on the appendices of Tolkien’s trilogy, as opposed to the trilogy itself, and set during the Second Age, an era for which we have a detailed chronology of historical events but far less knowledge of how said events transpired. And alongside well-loved characters like Elrond and Galadriel, it is introducing its own original players with Arondir, Bronwyn, and more.
PC gamers can now grab an open world classic for free on Steam
Mafia has been made available as a free game on Steam, for those who missed out on this classic, in celebration of its 20th anniversary on PC. For the uninitiated, Mafia is an open world third-person shooter with a compelling storyline that’ll keep you hooked. Thanks to that, and...
NME
‘Metroid’ developer’s cancelled ‘Zelda’ game was “an experiment gone wrong”
New details have reportedly been revealed regarding the cancelled Zelda Sheik game from developer Retro Studios. In a new report from IGN, it’s been revealed that the spin-off Zelda title was in various stages of development for three years but was eventually cancelled. An anonymous source close to the project said that the title could never be called “a ‘traditional Zelda‘” game due to its gameplay style.
Ubisoft Has Publicly Revealed Assassin’s Creed Mirage, With The Full Release Scheduled On September 10
Assassin’s Creed Mirage has been finally stated by Ubisoft after months of speculation and a release earlier this morning. More details will be revealed at the upcoming Ubisoft Forward event on September 10. Two screenshots from a DLC mission for the as-yet-unannounced Assassin’s Creed Mirage were unintentionally released earlier...
IGN
Goblin Slayer Author Starts New Manga Series
Goblin Slayer’s author, Kumo Kagyu, is starting a new manga series. The author is known for creating the popular light novel series as well as its two side-stories. Now, the author is working on a new manga called Moscow 2160. The new manga series will also have a dark...
HBO celebrates The Rings of Power premiere by releasing an entire House of the Dragon episode on YouTube
House of the Dragon is now available for free on YouTube. Thanks, Amazon!
ComicBook
Dragonlance Miniatures Announced for Dungeons & Dragons
WizKids has announced a new line of Dragonlance miniatures based on the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons campaign due out later this year. The new D&D Icon of the Realms set will be released in early 2023 and will include the standard release of blind boxes sold for retail release. The Dragonlance set will include 49 miniatures, which includes a mix of Draconians, Kenders, and NPCs from the upcoming campaign. Some more unusual miniatures also appear, including what appears to be a flowering treant and an Istarian drone, which is a robotic drone tied to the ancient civilization of Istar. A separate premium figure of the new villain Kensaldi and her red dragon mount will also be sold, along with standalone sets of Dragon Army miniatures, Draconian miniatures, and a group of Kalaman soldiers. All the sets are available for pre-order at DnDmini.com.
hypebeast.com
Marvel Studios Reportedly Confrims Hire Of a MCU Time-Keeper
Marvel has always excelled in ensuring that all its projects and plots seamlessly integrate with one another in the MCU. In a recent interview with The Direct, She-Hulk‘s headwriter Jessica Gao has commente on how the show falls under the MCU timeline. In order to make sure that all...
hypebeast.com
Latest 'God of War: Ragnarok' Trailer Showcases Game's New Combat Features
With just two months to go until the highly-anticipated release of God of War: Ragnarok, Santa Monica Studio has now offered fans of the franchise a closer look at how its combat system has evolved for the latest installment. Speaking to Game Informer, lead combat designers Mihir Sheth and Denny Yeh explained that a key part of developing the new title involved looking back at how Kratos fought in its predecessor and figuring out ways to improve his combat style in order to make it more engaging for players.
Leaker claims a new 2D Mario game is in the works that will have a "surprising" new art style
Next year could see Mario make a return to 2D worlds
NME
‘Gori: Cuddly Carnage’ is a bizarre blend of ‘Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater’ and ‘Devil May Cry’
With an appointment smack-bang in the middle of a particularly packed Gamescom schedule, I nearly wrote Gori: Cuddly Carnage off as a fever dream. You play as a kitten riding some sort of skateboard/sword hybrid, plowing around a rainbow-lit hellscape twirling your board to slice up corrupted unicorns that are changing at you, equal parts bladed limbs and evil intent.
Japanese Manga: Storytelling through Anime Writing
The manga "One Piece" by Eiichiri Oda, which has sold over 450 copies worldwide, is possibly the most well-known Manga in the world. This suggests there is something there for all storytellers to pick up on. With a rise in popularity across the country for the Manga, it is a goldmine for any storyteller to study in order to hone their narrative skills.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Cosplay Shows Off Super Saiyan God Goku
Super Saiyan God was the first major transformation of Dragon Ball Super for the Z-Fighters, with Goku learning the form as a way to keep up with the god of destruction, Beerus. While countless transformations have been introduced since SSG's arrival to the Shonen franchise, including Super Saiyan Blue and Ultra Instinct, the red-haired form remains a fan-favorite, as demonstrated by this new cosplay which gives Son Goku quite the makeover in his godly state.
NME
‘Dungeons & Dragons’ studio apologises for “offensive” racial stereotyping
Wizards of the Coast has issued an apology regarding a Dungeons & Dragons update that included “offensive material” connected to the game’s Hadozee race. The newest Dungeons & Dragons campaign, Spelljammer: Adventures in Space, introduced the Hadozee race via the Astral Adventurer’s Guide. A passage refers to them as “timid mammals, no bigger than house cats,” before likening them to monkeys with “wing-like flaps” that allow them to “glide from branch to branch”.
NME
‘World Of Warcraft: Classic’ players are stuck in lengthy queues
As the pre-patch servers go live for the upcoming release of World Of Warcraft Wrath Of The King: Classic, players are experiencing long queues. With Wrath Of The King‘s re-release only a few weeks away, WoW: Classic players should now be able to log into the game in order to gear up their characters and prepare for the upcoming launch. However, as Blizzard releases the pre-patch servers this means players are left waiting in lengthy queue times (via VG247).
Y'all know about these huge lists of free, open-source game clones, right?
There are lots of classic favorites out there in free games land. It might surprise you to learn that there are very many free games that don't fit the modern free-to-play model. I say that because every time somebody posts a link to some impressive, public, open-source game project that minutely recreates some abandoned classic people seem shocked.
ComicBook
Classic PS1 RPG Franchise Potentially Making Comeback
A beloved RPG franchise that first began on the original PlayStation all the way back in 1996 might finally be making a comeback on new platforms. In recent years, a number of retro titles that are synonymous with PS1 have been returning in one way or another. For instance, Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together, which is a strategy game that came to PS1, is getting a new version called Tactics Ogre Reborn later this fall. And while that's just one example of this trend, it looks like a former Konami RPG is the next that could be making a grand return.
ComicBook
Trigun Stampede Releases Creepy New Concept Art
Trigun Stampede is currently in the works to bring the classic action anime and manga series to a new era, and the reboot has shared some strange new concept art leading into its release! One of the biggest surprises this year was the announcement that Yasuhiro Nightow's classic action Western manga series would be coming back for a whole new anime adaptation. But unlike the first anime seen years ago, this new take on the series will be entirely CG animated. It's raised all sorts of questions about what we can expect to see from this new era for the franchise.
