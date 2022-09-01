WizKids has announced a new line of Dragonlance miniatures based on the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons campaign due out later this year. The new D&D Icon of the Realms set will be released in early 2023 and will include the standard release of blind boxes sold for retail release. The Dragonlance set will include 49 miniatures, which includes a mix of Draconians, Kenders, and NPCs from the upcoming campaign. Some more unusual miniatures also appear, including what appears to be a flowering treant and an Istarian drone, which is a robotic drone tied to the ancient civilization of Istar. A separate premium figure of the new villain Kensaldi and her red dragon mount will also be sold, along with standalone sets of Dragon Army miniatures, Draconian miniatures, and a group of Kalaman soldiers. All the sets are available for pre-order at DnDmini.com.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO