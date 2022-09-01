Pittsfield man sentenced for embezzlement

PITTSFIELD, Mass. ( NEWS10 ) — A Pittsfield man was sentenced Wednesday after he embezzled around $220,000 from his employer in 2018. Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington said Leonard Curtis, 27, was sentenced to two-and-a-half years at the Berkshire County House of Correction and two years of probation.

Curtis was also ordered to pay restitution during his probation, at a rate of about $30,000 a year. Officials said Curtis pleaded guilty on August 1 to a single count of embezzlement from a bank, three counts of check forgery, three counts of uttering a false check, and a single count of larceny over $1,200 by a single scene.

From February to October of 2018, Curtis reportedly wrote 103 cashier checks that came to an approximate total of $220,000 from an unauthorized account for personal use.

DA Harrington said this conviction sets a precedent for those who may commit white collar crimes. “This conviction and sentence reinforce a message that white collar crimes are serious and those who commit them will be held accountable and punished. Financial institutions trust their employees with their customers’ financial well-being, and those who use that position for personal gain undermine the public’s confidence, demoralize other employees, and strain our entire community,” she said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.