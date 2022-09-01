ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcpherson, KS

Hutch Post

Hutchinson Fire Chief looking to be proactive to keep Fair safe

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — After a fire in the grandstand during the 2021 Kansas State Fair, Hutchinson Fire Chief Steve Beer is doing everything his department can to make sure that doesn't happen this year. "When I pulled up on scene, there was flames coming out of the vent at...
KSN News

Two injured as driver crashes into multiple vehicles in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man was arrested on Sunday after crashing a pickup truck into multiple vehicles and fleeing into a house. The Wichita Police Department (WPD) said a disturbance with a weapon was reported around 3 p.m. near the intersection of 37th St. N and Arkansas St. Officers say a vehicle had hit […]
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Unpaved roads in Wichita could see new surface soon

The City of Wichita is allocating millions of dollars to paving dirt roads throughout the city. In approving its next budget, the City Council approved an eight year plan to resurface miles of unpaved roads within city limits. The step-by-step process starts with paving dirt roads near schools. “What we're...
WICHITA, KS
City
Mcpherson, KS
KAKE TV

One killed in accident east of Lindsborg

LINDSBORG, Kan. (KAKE) - A 53-year-old man is dead after a 2-vehicle accident on Saturday. Emergency crews were dispatched to the intersection of K-4 at 15th Ave. Saturday at approximately 2:30 p.m. 53-year-old Bryan N. Hernandez of Salina was driving his Harley Davidson westbound on K-4 at 15th Ave. A...
LINDSBORG, KS
Hutch Post

McPherson Fire holding meet and greet Saturday, Sept. 10

MCPHERSON, Kan. — The McPherson Fire Department is holding a meet and greet event at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 10,2022. The event will give prospective firefighters the opportunity to experience hands on fire operations, learn what it is like to be a firefighter and what opportunities are available at McPherson Fire.
MCPHERSON, KS
KSN News

Biker injured after chase and crash in west Wichita

WICHITA, Kans. (KSNW) — One person is injured after a motorcycle crash Monday morning. Sedgwick County dispatchers say the crash happened at about 3:40 a.m. on West Street under the Kellogg overpass. A sergeant with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said deputies had been chasing the motorcycle, but he did not release information about why […]
WICHITA, KS
#Maswu
KAKE TV

Local pastor dies unexpectedly

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A longtime Wichita pastor died unexpectedly this morning. According to the Hope Mennonite Church's Facebook page, lead pastor Dave Stevens died peacefully early this morning. Stevens had led the church since 2014. According to the condolences left for his family, he had served multiple churches in...
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Salina Downtown flower pots vandalized overnight

From the Salina Downtown, Inc. Facebook page on Sunday:. Our Downtown Pots have been a source of pride for our staff, businesses & guests. This happened last night after midnight. We will be looking at our cameras! If anyone was driving/walking in #downtownsalina late last night, please call our office 785-825-0535.
SALINA, KS
KWCH.com

McPherson County clocking speeders over 100 mph

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The McPherson County Sheriff’s Office said drivers’ “speeds have surpassed the temperature many times in the last month.”. Since June, more than two dozen drivers have been ticketed for driving at least 90 mph. In August, more than 10 drivers were cited for driving over 100 mph. At least once, a driver’s speed reached 115 mph. Most of the infractions came in a 75 mph zone.
MCPHERSON COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Harvey County fire departments to upgrade radios

NEWTON, Kan. —Newton City Manager Kelly McElroy announced that three Harvey County fire/EMS departments have been awarded a federal Assistance to Firefighters Grant worth nearly half a million dollars to purchase radio equipment. Newton Fire/EMS will receive $370,000, Halstead Fire/EMS will receive $71,000 and Sedgwick Fire Department will receive...
HARVEY COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

RFPs sought for new McPherson fire station

MCPHERSON, Kan. — The City of McPherson is seeking requests for proposal for its new Fire Station #2. Design and construction services RFPs are due September 16. Four signed bound proposals plus one digital copy must be received by 5 p.m. on the 16th. Proposals must be submitted through DrexelTech.
MCPHERSON, KS
KSN News

Haysville medical clinic to shut down

HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas town is left without a doctor as Haysville Family Medcenter is closing. Some patients say they were given no notice or just a few days notice about the closure. Tony Bruner and his family had been going to Haysville Family Medcenter for at least three years. He said when […]
HAYSVILLE, KS
Hutch Post

Fence viewing will be Thursday morning Sept. 8

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The official date has been set for the resolution of a fence dispute in Reno County. It will be September 8. Lauren and Wayne Sill of 2319 North Mayfield Road have requested a fence viewing to resolve a boundary dispute with adjacent neighbors Christopher and Nicole Schroeder at 2509 North Mayfield Road.
RENO COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Pickup crashes off I-135 near 13th

Editor’s note: This story has been changed to reflect breaking news updates from authorities. WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A pickup crashed off Interstate 135 near 13th Street North in Wichita around 4 p.m. Thursday. Southbound traffic lanes were affected for more than an hour, but they reopened as of 5:10 p.m. The Kansas Highway Patrol […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Lights at 81 Speedway struck by lightning

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The staff at 81 Speedway has had a week that makes “you step back and just shake your head.” But they say it won’t stop the races. The light poles at the racetrack were struck by lightning multiple times, causing 21 of the 32 lamps on the front stretch side to no longer work. There are also several infield lights with non-working lamp.
WICHITA, KS
