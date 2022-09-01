Read full article on original website
Hutchinson Fire Chief looking to be proactive to keep Fair safe
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — After a fire in the grandstand during the 2021 Kansas State Fair, Hutchinson Fire Chief Steve Beer is doing everything his department can to make sure that doesn't happen this year. "When I pulled up on scene, there was flames coming out of the vent at...
Two injured as driver crashes into multiple vehicles in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man was arrested on Sunday after crashing a pickup truck into multiple vehicles and fleeing into a house. The Wichita Police Department (WPD) said a disturbance with a weapon was reported around 3 p.m. near the intersection of 37th St. N and Arkansas St. Officers say a vehicle had hit […]
Unpaved roads in Wichita could see new surface soon
The City of Wichita is allocating millions of dollars to paving dirt roads throughout the city. In approving its next budget, the City Council approved an eight year plan to resurface miles of unpaved roads within city limits. The step-by-step process starts with paving dirt roads near schools. “What we're...
Volunteers needed four months later to clean up after destructive Andover KS tornado
Dozens of volunteers are needed.
McPherson Fire holding meet and greet Saturday, Sept. 10
MCPHERSON, Kan. — The McPherson Fire Department is holding a meet and greet event at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 10,2022. The event will give prospective firefighters the opportunity to experience hands on fire operations, learn what it is like to be a firefighter and what opportunities are available at McPherson Fire.
Biker injured after chase and crash in west Wichita
WICHITA, Kans. (KSNW) — One person is injured after a motorcycle crash Monday morning. Sedgwick County dispatchers say the crash happened at about 3:40 a.m. on West Street under the Kellogg overpass. A sergeant with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said deputies had been chasing the motorcycle, but he did not release information about why […]
Salina man killed in motorcycle crash with Wichita woman in McPherson County
MCPHERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Salina man was killed Saturday afternoon in a motorcycle crash in McPherson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log says at around 2:28 p.m., 53-year-old Bryan Hernández was driving a Harley Davidson west on Kansas Highway 4, near the intersection of 15th Ave. At the same time, a 19-year-old […]
Local pastor dies unexpectedly
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A longtime Wichita pastor died unexpectedly this morning. According to the Hope Mennonite Church's Facebook page, lead pastor Dave Stevens died peacefully early this morning. Stevens had led the church since 2014. According to the condolences left for his family, he had served multiple churches in...
McPherson homeowner picks up and moves, literally
Crews moved a house from its location in McPherson to its new home about seven miles northwest of the city.
Salina Downtown flower pots vandalized overnight
From the Salina Downtown, Inc. Facebook page on Sunday:. Our Downtown Pots have been a source of pride for our staff, businesses & guests. This happened last night after midnight. We will be looking at our cameras! If anyone was driving/walking in #downtownsalina late last night, please call our office 785-825-0535.
McPherson County clocking speeders over 100 mph
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The McPherson County Sheriff’s Office said drivers’ “speeds have surpassed the temperature many times in the last month.”. Since June, more than two dozen drivers have been ticketed for driving at least 90 mph. In August, more than 10 drivers were cited for driving over 100 mph. At least once, a driver’s speed reached 115 mph. Most of the infractions came in a 75 mph zone.
Harvey County fire departments to upgrade radios
NEWTON, Kan. —Newton City Manager Kelly McElroy announced that three Harvey County fire/EMS departments have been awarded a federal Assistance to Firefighters Grant worth nearly half a million dollars to purchase radio equipment. Newton Fire/EMS will receive $370,000, Halstead Fire/EMS will receive $71,000 and Sedgwick Fire Department will receive...
RFPs sought for new McPherson fire station
MCPHERSON, Kan. — The City of McPherson is seeking requests for proposal for its new Fire Station #2. Design and construction services RFPs are due September 16. Four signed bound proposals plus one digital copy must be received by 5 p.m. on the 16th. Proposals must be submitted through DrexelTech.
Haysville medical clinic to shut down
HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas town is left without a doctor as Haysville Family Medcenter is closing. Some patients say they were given no notice or just a few days notice about the closure. Tony Bruner and his family had been going to Haysville Family Medcenter for at least three years. He said when […]
Fence viewing will be Thursday morning Sept. 8
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The official date has been set for the resolution of a fence dispute in Reno County. It will be September 8. Lauren and Wayne Sill of 2319 North Mayfield Road have requested a fence viewing to resolve a boundary dispute with adjacent neighbors Christopher and Nicole Schroeder at 2509 North Mayfield Road.
Pickup crashes off I-135 near 13th
Editor’s note: This story has been changed to reflect breaking news updates from authorities. WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A pickup crashed off Interstate 135 near 13th Street North in Wichita around 4 p.m. Thursday. Southbound traffic lanes were affected for more than an hour, but they reopened as of 5:10 p.m. The Kansas Highway Patrol […]
Lights at 81 Speedway struck by lightning
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The staff at 81 Speedway has had a week that makes “you step back and just shake your head.” But they say it won’t stop the races. The light poles at the racetrack were struck by lightning multiple times, causing 21 of the 32 lamps on the front stretch side to no longer work. There are also several infield lights with non-working lamp.
