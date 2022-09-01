Former McKeesport middle school teacher facing charges of sexually assaulting children

Read full article on original website
30 rounds fired in McKeesport neighborhood, bystander hurt
Allegheny County Police are investigating after they said 30 rounds were fired in a McKeesport neighborhood Sunday, injuring a woman who was sitting on her porch. Police and paramedics responded to Craig Street at 5:30 p.m. and found that two homes and three vehicles had been damaged by gunfire. The 68-year-old woman had an arm injury. Police said her home was not the target of the shooting.
East Hills woman charged with homicide in fatal shooting of friend's brother
A woman who told investigators that she “wasn’t going to be hit by a man” is charged with homicide in connection with a shooting Thursday at an East Hills housing complex, according to a criminal complaint filed against her. Toddia Smiley, 25, of East Hills, said she...
In brief: Glass recycling, car show and more around the Fox Chapel area
Allegheny County and the Pennsylvania Resources Council are offering a Traveling Glass Recycling Bin Program in county parks. Locally, a bin will be at Hartwood Acres Park from 7 a.m. to sundown Sept. 17-22 in the amphitheater overflow lot off Middle Road. Residents can drop off glass bottles, jars and jugs of all colors. No color sorting is required. Containers should be empty and rinsed, with lids and labels still on. Bags and boxes used to deliver glass must be discarded off-site.
In brief: Car seat check, Touch a Truck, other Plum-Oakmont area happenings, week of Sept. 5, 2022
A free car seat safety check event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 24 at Holiday Park VFD, 415 Abers Creek Road, Plum. Along with seat checks, featured will be free hot dogs and drinks, tours of the fire station, and EMS, fire and police vehicles on display.
Longtime DA's spokesman resigns after more than 2 decades on the job
Mike Manko, the longtime spokesman for Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala Jr., has left his position. “Another opportunity presented itself, and the time is right,” said Manko, 58, of Scott. He did not say what is next for him. Manko joined the district attorney’s office in January...
Upper St. Clair makes short work of North Hills
North Hills coach Pat Carey knew his team was in for a challenge against a big, athletic and, perhaps most importantly, experienced Upper St. Clair team. His expectations turned into a cruel reality Friday. The Panthers (2-0) stymied North Hills for nearly the entire night, running away with a 37-7...
High school roundup for Sept. 4, 2022: Jeannette boys win Coliseum Clash
Jordan Taylor scored five goals and Austin Emery had a hat trick and five assists as Jeannette defeated Derry, 9-1, to win the Clash at the Coliseum boys soccer tournament Sunday at South Allegheny. Jared Vincent, Dean Farraj and Ryan Ritson had one assist apiece for the Jayhawks (3-1), who...
Hayes scores 4 times as Aliquippa uses pair of 4th-quarter TDs to top Armstrong
Aliquippa, the defending Class 4A WPIAL and state champion, chose not to play a Week Zero game, so tonight’s trip to Armstrong marked the Quips’ first step in defending the dual 2021 titles. Step 1 was a good one, as the Quips earned a hard-fought 28-14 victory at Armstrong.
Strength and conditioning coaches, trainers bolster Westmoreland County football programs
High school football teams used to use an honor system in the summer months for offseason training. Players promised to work out on their own. Coaches hoped they did. “The offseason dictates everything,” Hempfield coach Mike Brown said. “I mean, kids play other sports, and that’s fine. But training is so important in the summer.”
The Stroller, Sept. 3, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least a week in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Super bingo planned Oct. 1 in Gilpin. Christ the King and St....
Fox Chapel looks to boost offense, Shady Side Academy faces injury woes as girls soccer season begins
It’s hard to believe there could have been a more seamless transition in coaching than the move from Fox Chapel girls soccer coach Peter Torres to his successor, Carlo Prati. Torres, after a thrilling WPIAL playoff ride last season, has moved on to the collegiate level at LaRoche University....
In brief: Chili and more around Monroeville, week of Sept. 5, 2022
Tired of trying to decide what to make for dinner? Monroeville Public Library has you covered with Chili + More to Go. Just order and pay ahead by Sept. 16, either by visiting www.monroevillelibrary.org or stopping by the main desk to purchase tickets, and then pick up your items from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 25. The library will not be open for regular business at that time, but college football players Calijah Kancey, Associated Press Third Team All-American, and Nick Patti, bowl starting quarterback, will be on hand to chat with patrons.
Westmoreland high school athletes of the week: Allison Tepper and Hunter Jurica
Claim to fame: Tepper has been the top scorer this season for the undefeated Lady Vikings, who recently turned some heads with a 187-190 win over Greensburg Central Catholic at Norvelt Golf Club. Tepper was the medalist in the nine-hole match with a season-best 40, three shots below her 43 average.
Joseph Sabino Mistick: Pair's industrial art a love letter to steelworkers
An accidental discovery on social media led to a partnership between New Castle businessman Chip Barletto and Pittsburgh industrial artist Cory Bonnet, and, because of that, our community will always have permanent reminders of why we celebrate Labor Day. Barletto has been visiting old steel mills for 50 years, starting...
Kick off autumn with the EQT Washington and Greene Counties’ Covered Bridge Festival
As autumn approaches, a world of seasonal activities opens up. It’s a time to enjoy the beautiful natural world, savor delicious food and decorate with unique crafts. All of those activities can be had with a visit to the EQT Washington and Greene Counties’ Covered Bridge Festival, running the weekend of September 17 and 18 in a number of locations.
Hempfield shows off for program’s 1st playoff team, routs Connellsville
Hempfield honored its first playoff team on Friday night then took the field and played like a postseason squad of its own. Gino Caesar rushed for 167 yards and four touchdowns, and Jake Phillips passed for 131 yards and ran for another score as Hempfield outclassed visiting Connellsville, 49-0. It...
Bishop Canevin tops Greensburg Central Catholic in matchup of Class A contenders
Last year, on what turned out to be a drive to the WPIAL Class A championship, Bishop Canevin coach Rich Johnson always said that defense was his team’s calling card. That proved to be the case Saturday night as the Crusaders held Greensburg Central Catholic to one first down in the second half — that coming on a pass interference penalty — in a 30-14 victory over the Centurions at Dormont Stadium.
Derry’s Hunter Jurica uses local knowledge to win WCCA boys golf title
There’s something to be said for home course advantage. Derry senior Hunter Jurica’s home course is the Latrobe Elks Golf Course, and he took advantage of his knowledge of the tricky greens to capture the Westmoreland County Coaches’ Association boys golf title Friday. Jurica used seven birdies,...
Penn-Trafford notebook: Hershberger scores twice as field hockey team opens with win
Penn-Trafford’s field hockey team opened the season with a 4-2 victory against Peters Township on Aug. 30. Ava Hershberger scored two goals and added an assist on Ella Morocco’s goal. Early in the fourth quarter, Megan McBarron scored off a reset. Golfers bounce back after loss. The Warriors...
Letter to the editor: Jeannette mayor is naïve
I think our mayor in Jeannette is extremely naïve. Apparently, if a Jeannette student is enrolled into Hempfield Area School District, his or her family automatically will become financially stable. Hey, Mayor, how about taking care of your own business? What happened with the Monsour property? Should we list...
