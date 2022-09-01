901 DAY: Celebrations and discounts across the Bluff City

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Today is 901 Day in Memphis, and the FOX13 Team has you covered with a list of events, deals and discounts across the Bluff City.

EVENTS:

Outside FedExForum, 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Food trucks, SneakFest, Tone Maker Market, and more

Concert features performances by 8Ball, MJG, and more

Street fair features inflatables, face painting, dunk tank, and more

Free to the public

Memphis Athletics fans can celebrate 901 Day at a free event at Grind City Brewing Company, 76 Waterworks Ave.

5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Pouncer’s Pals Kids Zone, lawn games, food truck, food and drink specials

Sept. 1-4

Four days of live music including Dead Soldiers, Devil Train, The Wilkins Sisters, and more

Marketplace in Motion, food, drinks

The annual event cleans up several roads around the University of Memphis campus and nearby neighborhoods.

10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Meet on campus in the plaza adjacent to the new recreation center. Clean-up is four routes along Southern Avenue and S. Highland.

Raises funds and awareness to treat childhood cancer and marks the beginning of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Black Men Crowned hosts a trolley tour to highlight black-owned businesses downtown. Tour features 8-10 prominent black men who will celebrate and document the success of black men in business.

The tour kicks off at noon at Penny Hardaway’s Celebrity Cuts with Elliott Sayles, creator of Man T-shirts (500 S. Main).

Other stops include ODDS Atelier (304 S. Main) at 12:30; Cupcake Cutie (300 S. Main) at 1:00 p.m.; Sage Memphis (94 S. Main) at 1:30 p.m.; and Robusto by Havana Mix (250 Peabody Pl. #105) at 2:30 p.m.

Party in the Edge District’s newest hangout, the Ravine

5 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Food trucks, live music, drinks and cocktails, and more

Local vendors including WeTightKnit, Amurica Photobooth, RotoBrothersArt, and more

Mempho Music Fest Discount

$25 off 3-Day GA or VIP passes when you use promo code MEMPHIS22 at checkout.

Festival is Sept. 30 - Oct. 2.

Buy tickets here.

RESTAURANT DEALS AND DISCOUNTS:

Stix Express - $9.01 Sake Slushies, sushi rolls and sushi burritos at STIX Express Downtown. $9.01 sushi rolls and sushi burritos at STIX Collierville.

El Mero Taco - $9.01 margaritas all day and 2 fried chicken tacos or one fried chicken quesadilla for $9.01.

Wolf River Brisket - Offering sausage & cheese plates for a discounted price of $9.01.

Brookhaven Pub & Grill - The Tiger Bleu Chips are $9.01 all day long.

Pyro’s Fire Fresh Pizza - Pyro’s is offering entree pizzas at a discounted price of $9.01.

Babalu - Offering $9.01 Grind City Ritas all day at BABALU Overton Square and BABALU Memphis East.

Bluff City Toffee - Offering 20% off all online orders with promo code 901.

Momas BBQ - Offering a 10% discount.

Gimmesugarbakery - Offering $9.01 off a dozen cookies.

Old Dominick Distillery - Offering Old Fashioneds for $9.01.

Slim & Husky’s - Offering one slim, two-topping pizza for $9.01.

