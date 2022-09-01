ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Monroe, LA

KNOE TV8

2nd annual World Beard Day competition happens in Monroe

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Beard lovers celebrated World Beard Day on on Sept. 3, 2022. Beard enthusiasts in Northeast Louisiana joined Warhawk Harley-Davidson and Beard Mobb Louisiana Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m. at the Harley-Davidson Motorcycles Monroe location for their second annual World Beard Day. Six winners took home ribbons...
MONROE, LA
WGNO

California mother searching for son last seen in Louisiana

CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) –The search for missing 21-year-old Elisha Jonah Barrow continues. He was last seen on Louisiana Highway 846 South on August 26th. Local deputies and his mother, Anne Marie Barrow-Ortiz, from California, are still hopeful he is alive, but they’re asking for the public’s help. “I love you and I will find […]
CALDWELL PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Northeast Louisiana farmers await crop damage results

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Farmers in northeast Louisiana are waiting to see how much damage their crops may have from recent downpours. Thousands of acres across the region were impacted by nearly six days of precipitation in late August. Mike Strain, Louisiana Commissioner of Agriculture, said it could take another month before the number of crops lost would be known.
LOUISIANA STATE
myarklamiss.com

South Arkansas recovery house to open soon

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–Pathways to Recovery announces the soon-to-be opening of the Uncle Dale House that’s expected to open in the next thirty days. The home has the capacity of serving up to five men who have a desire to learn about recovery, faith and live a sober lifestyle.
EL DORADO, AR
MyArkLaMiss

Silver Alert: 74-year-old Louisiana woman located safe in Monroe

UPDATE (09/02/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On September 2, 2022, Louisiana State Police canceled the Silver Alert for Gloria B. Frazier. According to authorities, Frazier was located in Monroe, La., and is in good condition. BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, September 1, 2022, the Louisiana State Police issued a Silver Alert for 79-year-old Gloria B. […]
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Missing Baton Rouge woman with dementia has Bastrop ties, seen near Winnsboro

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Baton Rouge woman who suffers from dementia. Louisiana State Police say Gloria B. Frazier, 79, was reported missing Thursday. Police say she has family in Bastrop and may have been headed that way. She was last seen at 5:23 p.m. headed north on US 425 near Winnsboro, according to an LSP news release reproduced below.
BATON ROUGE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Activities abound in downtown Ruston

Fall is approaching, and many are ready to welcome cooler days, changing leaves, and all things pumpkin. Starting Friday, Sept. 9, Loyal Blue Weekends will kick off with Louisiana Tech’s first home game against Stephen F. Austin. A pep rally in railroad park on Friday will get everyone pumped for Saturday’s game.
RUSTON, LA
Natchez Democrat

Body retrieved from Black River in July identified as Jonesville woman

JONESVILLE, La. — Authorities have identified the body of a woman that was pulled from Black River in Jonesville. According to Catahoula Parish Sheriff Toney Edwards, the body was identified as Talesha “Tish” LaChae Hamilton, 43, of Jonesville. Hamilton was born on September 30, 1978, in Natchez.
JONESVILLE, LA
KNOE TV8

WEEK 1: Warren Easton vs Ruston

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - In one the best matchups in the state, the Ruston Bearcats host the Warren Easton Eagles. This game went right down to the wire, check out all the highlights here.
magnoliareporter.com

Three North Louisiana parishes will get road improvement funds

One North Louisiana project is among nine for which the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development recently received bids. Among them are safety improvements to various curves on state highways throughout Lincoln, Ouachita, and Union parishes. A bid of $6,269,405.50 was submitted.
LOUISIANA STATE
KNOE TV8

Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter in search of volunteers

2nd annual World Beard Day competition happens in Monroe. KNOE Saturday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. KNOE Saturday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Friday Night Blitz Week 1 Highlights - Part 1. Updated: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:13 PM CDT. Watch these highlights of the first week of...
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

GAME OF THE WEEK: Sterlington vs West Monroe

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - There was plenty of great matchups in week 1 but Sterlington vs West Monroe was a no brainer for the game of the week. Check out all the highlights from this first ever matchup between the Panthers and the Rebels.
WEST MONROE, LA
CBS 42

Louisiana deputies reopen case involving man who went missing in 1989

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in a missing person case from 1989. Robert Fulton Browning is described as a White male, who was 53 years old at the time of his disappearance. According to deputies, Browning was last reported walking away from his home on […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

City of Monroe announces Labor Day closures and schedules

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 2, 2022, the City of Monroe announced Labor Day closures and schedules. City of Monroe Facilities Closed on September 5, 2022Reopen on September 6, 2022 The Monroe Transit System Closed on September 5, 2022Resume on September 6, 2022 City of Monroe Trash Schedule Collected on September 5, 2022, andSeptember […]
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Dam breach halts work on Cheniere Lake Spillway

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Work on the Cheniere Lake Spillway is at a standstill while Louisiana’s Department of Transportation and Development determines why the dam breached this past weekend. Ouachita Parish Police Jury vice president Jack Clampit says it appears the leak started close to recent construction. He...
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
opso.net

Funeral Arrangements for Retired Lieutenant Harry Brown

Funeral Arrangements for Retired Lieutenant Harry Brown. Sheriff Jay Russell and Deputies are mourning the loss of Retired Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Harry Brown. Lt. Brown passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022. Lt. Brown was employed by OPSO in 1973 under the administration of Sheriff Baily Grant. He...
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Catahoula Parish experiences parish-wide power outage

CATAHOULA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, September 1, 2022, Catahoula Parish, La. experienced a parish-wide power outage. According to reports, Catahoula Parish Schools and Central Office will dismiss at 2 PM. As of now, there is no anticipated time for the power to be restored from Concordia Electric. As always, we will keep you […]
CATAHOULA PARISH, LA

