Restrictions on carrying guns in public in New York go into effect

By MICHAEL HILL, MAYSOON KHAN and BOBBY CAINA CALVAN
 4 days ago

Amid the bright lights and electronic billboards of New York's Times Square, city authorities are posting signs proclaiming the bustling crossroads a “Gun Free Zone.”

The sprawling Manhattan tourist area is one of scores of “sensitive” places — including parks, churches and theaters — that will be off-limits for guns under a sweeping new New York state law going into effect Thursday. The measure, passed after a U.S. Supreme Court decision in June expanded gun rights , also sets stringent standards for issuing concealed-carry permits.

New York is among a half-dozen states that had key provisions of its gun laws invalidated by the high court because of a requirement for applicants to prove that they had “proper cause” for a permit. Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday that she and her fellow Democrats in the state Legislature took action the following week because the ruling “destroyed the ability for a governor to be able to protect her citizens from people who carry concealed weapons anywhere they choose.”

However, the law has led to confusion and court challenges from gun owners who say it improperly limits their constitutional rights.

“They seem to be designed less towards addressing gun violence and more towards simply preventing people from getting guns — even if those people are law-abiding, upstanding citizens, who according to the Supreme Court have the rights to have them,” said Jonathan Corbett, a Brooklyn attorney and permit applicant who is one of several people challenging the law in court.

A federal judge Wednesday evening let the new rules go into effect Thursday as planned. Despite writing that the arguments for a preliminary injunction to stop the rules were persuasive, Judge Glenn Suddaby said the plaintiffs — an upstate New York resident and three gun rights organizations — didn’t have standing to bring the legal action.

Suddaby said he came to his decision partly because the upstate plaintiff, a legal gun owner, couldn’t demonstrate he was at risk of a credible threat of prosecution under the new guidelines, among other factors.

In a tweet, New York Atty. Gen. Letitia James called Suddaby's ruling a major victory “against baseless attacks by the gun lobby.” In an emailed statement, Erich Pratt, senior vice president of Gun Owners of America, one of the groups that filed the challenge, said his group would continue to fight “against clear violations of the 2nd Amendment.”

Under the law, applicants for a concealed-carry permit will have to complete 16 hours of classroom training and two hours of live-fire exercises. Ordinary citizens are prohibited from bringing guns to schools, churches, subways, theaters, amusement parks and other places deemed “sensitive” by authorities.

Applicants also will have to provide a list of social media accounts for the last three years as part of a “character and conduct” review. The requirement was added because shooters have sometimes dropped hints of violence online before they opened fire on people.

Sheriffs in some upstate counties said the additional work for their investigators could add to existing backlogs in processing applications.

In Rochester, Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter said it currently takes two to four hours to perform a pistol permit background check on a “clean” candidate. He estimates the new law will add one to three hours for each permit. The county has about 600 pending pistol permits.

“It’s going to slow everything down just a bit more,” he said.

In the Mohawk Valley, Fulton County Sheriff Richard C. Giardino had questions on how the digital sleuthing would proceed.

“It says three years' worth of your social media. We’re not going to print out three years of social media posts by everybody. If you look at my Facebook, I send out six or 10 things a day,” said the sheriff, a former district attorney and judge.

The list of prohibited spaces for carrying guns has drawn criticism from gun advocates who say it's so extensive that it makes it difficult for people with permits to move about in public . People carrying a gun could go into private business only with permission, such as a sign posted on the window.

Giardino has already started giving out signs to local businesses saying people can carry legal firearms on the premises. Jennifer Elson, who owns the Let’s Twist Again Diner in Amsterdam, said she put up the sheriff’s sign, along with one of her own reading, in part, that “per our governor, we have to post this nonsense. If you are a law abiding citizen who obtained a legal permit to carry, you are welcome here.”

But in Times Square — visited by about 50 million tourists annually — and many less-crowded places, carrying a gun is now illegal.

New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams said Tuesday she looked forward to seeing authorities move to “protect New Yorkers and visitors who frequent Times Square.”

Gary No
3d ago

best case scenario is to move, if you're a gun enthusiast.

Dave Owen
3d ago

Do you have a " dont shot me I'm a good guy " vest on ?

Just Saying22
4d ago

And that is part of the reason why NY is a safe haven for criminals. People literally get arrested for defending themselves and thier family.

Gothamist

These are the new NY gun laws taking effect this week

An electronic sign across from Gov. Kathy Hochul's Manhattan office ahead of the bulk of the state's new gun laws set to take effect Thursday. There’s a long list of “sensitive places” where firearms will be banned, regardless of whether the gun owner has a concealed carry permit. [ more › ]
restaurantbusinessonline.com

New York restaurants adjust to new gun-carry rules

Restaurants in New York are adjusting to a new set of regulations that govern when and where consumers can carry a handgun while dining out. As of Sept. 1, places that don’t sell alcoholic beverages can allow guests to carry a pistol during their visit by expressly granting permission via a posted sign or a verbal go-ahead from management. Only patrons with a concealed-carry permit from the state can bring the firearm with them.
Government
The Associated Press

California gun bill fails on tactical error in Legislature

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers failed early Thursday to replace limits on carrying concealed weapons that were struck down by a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling. A measure that would have enacted more than three dozen new restrictions failed by one vote as lawmakers adjourned. Democratic Sen. Anthony Portantino, who pushed for the bill along with Attorney General Rob Bonta, promised to reintroduce the legislation on the day lawmakers reconvene in December after the November election. “California was made less safe tonight by not passing the bill to make us consistent with the Supreme Court’s decision,” Portantino said. “It’s unfortunate, it’s sad, it’s surprising.” The Supreme Court in June overturned a New York law requiring that people seeking a license to carry a gun in public demonstrate a particular need, such as a direct threat to their safety.
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Adrienne Adams
Person
Letitia James
CBS New York

Rush for gun permits before "good moral character" law takes effect

NEW YORK -- An increasing number of New Yorkers are rushing to apply for concealed weapon permits before a new law making it more difficult to carry a gun takes effect Thursday. When the U.S. Supreme Court overturned New York's struct gun permit laws in June, there was an expectation that more people would seek the right to pack heat, so to speak. But then the legislature stepped in to impose a number of new conditions that sparked a stampede of people trying to avoid things like having to turn over social media posts to prove they deserve a permit. Gun enthusiasts...
PIX11

Mayor Adams wants MCC for gun, ammunition stores

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday called on credit card companies to establish a merchant category code (MCC) for gun and ammunition stores. “When it comes to guns falling into the wrong hands, we must find upstream solutions before we’re faced with downstream consequences — because downstream consequences are lost lives,” Mayor […]
WUSA9

'We're not going to reverse this policy' | Youngkin administration faces pushback from Virginia lawmakers determined to keep vehicle emissions law

FAIRFAX, Va. — Democrats in Virginia are sending a strong message to Gov. Glenn Younkin who wants to reverse a law that follows strict emissions standards in California. Virginia is set to adopt new regulations recently passed by the California Air Resources Board that would phase out new gas-powered vehicle sales by 2035 to achieve zero emissions, creating a new path for more electrical vehicles.
CBS Sacramento

California OKs bill to protect workers who use pot at home

SACRAMENTO — California could soon become the seventh state to make sure people won't lose their jobs if they smoke marijuana when they are off the clock.State lawmakers on Tuesday passed a bill that would stop companies from punishing workers who fail a certain type of drug test that detects not whether a person is high, but whether the person has used marijuana at all in recent days.These tests, which rely on urine or hair samples, look for a substance that the body makes when it breaks down THC, the main psychoactive compound in marijuana. But that substance, called metabolites,...
The Hill

Michigan police investigating voting machine sold on eBay

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced on Thursday that the state government is working with police to investigate a possible illegal selling of a voter assist terminal. “We are actively working with law enforcement to investigate allegations of an illegal attempt to sell a voter assist terminal acquired in...
NBC4 Columbus

New Albany lands $1 billion data center project from out-of-state company making first investment in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A Washington, D.C.-based real estate investment firm that develops data centers plans to construct a multi-building complex for a confidential end user at New Albany International Business Park. When complete, the $1 billion project from DBT-Data could span up to 1 million square feet, CEO David Tolson told me. […]
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburghers react to new Pennsylvania license plate ruling

PITTSBURGH — When 11 News talked to drivers this afternoon, some didn’t even know that they had a license frame, let alone that they could be pulled over for it. A new state appellate court ruling says no part of a driver’s license plate can be covered up, including the “visitpa.com” link at the bottom of the plate and the paint along the edges.
