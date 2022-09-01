Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Miami rent skyrockets to $3,410 for a two-bedroom apartment, up 37 percent in one yearBeth TorresMiami, FL
This Cuban-American Bargirl Turned Into a Corporate Director Of a Beverage BusinessBryan DijkhuizenMiami, FL
Courtney Clenney: former OnlyFans model stands by not guilty plea over boyfriend’s murderLavinia ThompsonMiami, FL
Mike McDaniel Says ‘We’re not in the business of being stupid’ when Discussing Dolphins QuarterbacksAnthony DiMoroMiami Gardens, FL
3-Year-Old Abducted From Miami, Florida Home Of BabysitterThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMiami, FL
Related
NBC Miami
Man Hospitalized After Rollover Crash in NW Miami-Dade
Police are investigating a rollover crash in northwest Miami-Dade that left one man injured and damaged two other cars. On Sunday morning, NBC 6 could see car pieces and debris scattered on NW 35th Street in Miami. Video shows a man lying on the street by a white SUV that...
Click10.com
Pedestrian run over outside Pembroke Pines movie theater
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A shocking scene was caught on camera Saturday night in Pembroke Pines. Onlookers observed a driver run over a pedestrian after she fell in the parking lot of the AMC Pembroke Lakes 9 movie theater. Police say people were running out of the theater located...
Girl hit by car, hospitalized after brawl at mall in Pembroke Pines
A motorist struck a girl outside a movie theater at the Pembroke Lakes Mall amid chaos after a brawl Saturday night, hospitalizing the child. Police were already on scene at the mall responding to a fight between juveniles at Round 1. But what started out as a weaponless scrap between kids somehow turned into mass alarm. In a video released by Pembroke Pines Police Department, people at the ...
WSVN-TV
3 juveniles shot during sporting event at Boyd Anderson High in Lauderdale Lakes
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken three juveniles to the hospital after, authorities said, they came under fire during a sporting event at Boyd Anderson High School in Lauderdale Lakes. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Click10.com
Caught on camera: Thief breaks into Miami market, leaves big mess behind
MIAMI – Police are searching for a thief who was caught on camera breaking into a Miami business. In the video, the suspect can be seen casually walking around the Brazil Market on Saturday morning. After shattering the businesses glass door to get inside, an employee of the market...
Parkland Man Charged in Deadly Ferrari Crash Re-Arrested For Drinking Alcohol
John Serino, the Parkland resident, charged with vehicular homicide in the intoxicated driving crash that killed his passenger, has been re-arrested for drinking alcohol in violation of his pretrial release conditions, court records show. Serino, 58, who was freed from jail on a $1 million bond in Oct. 2021, was...
Click10.com
Police searching for elderly man missing from Allapattah
MIAMI – Police are searching for a 75-year-old man missing out of Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood. According to Miami police, Juan Alfonso, was last seen at around 4 a.m. on Saturday in an unspecified part of Allapattah. Investigators say he was last seen wearing a royal blue Nike shirt,...
Click10.com
Driver plows vehicle through fence, into Local 10 News parking lot
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – A crash occurred just outside of Local 10 News studios early Sunday morning. The station is located on Hallandale Beach Boulevard and Southwest 37th Avenue. Video from outside the building shows the aftermath, when a car went through a fence and into the property’s side...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Miami
Man Used Grandmother ‘As a Shield' to Prevent Getting Handcuffed: Miami Police
Police said a man in Brickell tried to avoid getting arrested by hiding behind his grandmother before an officer shot him with a Taser and handcuffed him. Jarred Evans, 30, was arrested after midnight on Thursday near the Candela Bar and was charged with battery and resisting an officer without violence, Miami Police said in an arrest report.
NBC Miami
BSO Deputy Seriously Injured After Crash in North Lauderdale
A Broward Sheriff's deputy responding to a burglary call was involved in a three-vehicle crash in North Lauderdale Saturday, the Broward County Police Benevolent Association confirmed to NBC 6. The crash was along 7900 West McNab Road in North Lauderdale, right in front of the Walmart shopping center, at approximately...
WSVN-TV
2 armed robbery suspects in custody after police chase across Broward ends in Boca Raton crash
BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken two men into custody after they led officers on a chase that started in Broward County, ended with a crash in Boca Raton and was preceded by an armed robbery at a cellphone store. 7SkyForce hovered above the scene of the crash...
Click10.com
Small plane forced to land on grass at Miami Executive Airport
MIAMI – A large presence of first responders was observed at Miami Executive Airport Sunday afternoon. According to officials, a Piper aircraft could not deploy its landing gear and had one of its engines shut down. The plane landed on the grass with no injuries reported, authorities said. There...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Miami
Sunrise Motorcycle Cop Chases, Arrests Fleeing Scooter Rider
A police pursuit involving a scooter and a motorcycle has resulted in the arrest of a Sunrise man. Brandon Taylor, 33, was riding a red and black scooter at around 10 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Northwest 64th Avenue and 24th Place when he failed to stop, according to a police report.
NBC Miami
Police Search For Suspect Who Pointed Gun at Officers and Ran Away in Florida City
Police in southwest Miami-Dade County are looking for a person they said pointed a gun at officers and ran away. Florida City Police said the man pointed a firearm at officers, then ran away and left the gun behind. One officer fired their firearm, but no one was hit. Police...
Click10.com
Daughter shoots mother before turning gun on herself, police say
Margate, FLA – The Margate police department is investigating after they say a woman shot her own mother before taking her own life. The attempted murder-suicide happened early Saturday morning just after 1:00 a.m. at the Margate Gardens apartment complex located at 5800 Margate Boulevard, near State Road 7.
cw34.com
Unsolved homicide case reaches fifth year; $3,000 reward for information
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office are still investigating the death of a 15-year-old boy who was shot and killed in 2017. Deputies say on Sept. 25, 2017, they responded to a call at 3 p.m. on Davis Road in Lake Worth. When they arrived they saw Giovani Castro, 15, suffering from a gunshot wound.
Click10.com
Miami Beach police to conduct sobriety checkpoint for Labor Day weekend
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – The Miami Beach Police Department announced that they are beefing up patrols and conducting DUI checkpoints for Labor Day weekend. As people flock to the beaches this holiday weekend — which coincides with the start of Pedestrian Safety Month — MDBD has prepared checkpoints to catch drivers who are under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
WSVN-TV
Man hospitalized with burns after yacht catches fire in Aventura
AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Rescue crews have taken a man to the hospital with severe burns after a 75-foot yacht caught fire in Aventura, causing panic among area residents. Aventura Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze in the area of 1520 Island Blvd., in between two apartment complexes, just before 7:25 p.m., Friday.
MAJOR CRASH: 441 CLOSED IN WEST DELRAY BEACH
MOTORCYCLIST DEAD. Difficult Driving In West Boca Raton, West Delray Beach Sunday Morning. Two Major Incidents… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE 5:30 p.m. — PBSO tells BocaNewsNow.com that Oscar Benavidas, 42, was killed in the wreck. He was traveling southbound on 441 — on a Yahama MT09 motorcycle — when another vehicle turned left […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
WSVN-TV
Cleanup efforts underway after massive yacht fire causes panic in Aventura; man airlifted
AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Cleanup crews in Aventura spent part of Labor Day weekend cleaning up one day after a 75-foot yacht ignited and burst into flames, causing concern among nearby residents and sending a man to the hospital. 7News cameras captured crews and police officers back at the...
Comments / 0