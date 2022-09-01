ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

NBC Miami

Man Hospitalized After Rollover Crash in NW Miami-Dade

Police are investigating a rollover crash in northwest Miami-Dade that left one man injured and damaged two other cars. On Sunday morning, NBC 6 could see car pieces and debris scattered on NW 35th Street in Miami. Video shows a man lying on the street by a white SUV that...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Pedestrian run over outside Pembroke Pines movie theater

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A shocking scene was caught on camera Saturday night in Pembroke Pines. Onlookers observed a driver run over a pedestrian after she fell in the parking lot of the AMC Pembroke Lakes 9 movie theater. Police say people were running out of the theater located...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Girl hit by car, hospitalized after brawl at mall in Pembroke Pines

A motorist struck a girl outside a movie theater at the Pembroke Lakes Mall amid chaos after a brawl Saturday night, hospitalizing the child. Police were already on scene at the mall responding to a fight between juveniles at Round 1. But what started out as a weaponless scrap between kids somehow turned into mass alarm. In a video released by Pembroke Pines Police Department, people at the ...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
Miami, FL
Accidents
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Miami, FL
Cars
Local
Florida Cars
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
Click10.com

Police searching for elderly man missing from Allapattah

MIAMI – Police are searching for a 75-year-old man missing out of Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood. According to Miami police, Juan Alfonso, was last seen at around 4 a.m. on Saturday in an unspecified part of Allapattah. Investigators say he was last seen wearing a royal blue Nike shirt,...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Man Used Grandmother ‘As a Shield' to Prevent Getting Handcuffed: Miami Police

Police said a man in Brickell tried to avoid getting arrested by hiding behind his grandmother before an officer shot him with a Taser and handcuffed him. Jarred Evans, 30, was arrested after midnight on Thursday near the Candela Bar and was charged with battery and resisting an officer without violence, Miami Police said in an arrest report.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

BSO Deputy Seriously Injured After Crash in North Lauderdale

A Broward Sheriff's deputy responding to a burglary call was involved in a three-vehicle crash in North Lauderdale Saturday, the Broward County Police Benevolent Association confirmed to NBC 6. The crash was along 7900 West McNab Road in North Lauderdale, right in front of the Walmart shopping center, at approximately...
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Small plane forced to land on grass at Miami Executive Airport

MIAMI – A large presence of first responders was observed at Miami Executive Airport Sunday afternoon. According to officials, a Piper aircraft could not deploy its landing gear and had one of its engines shut down. The plane landed on the grass with no injuries reported, authorities said. There...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Sunrise Motorcycle Cop Chases, Arrests Fleeing Scooter Rider

A police pursuit involving a scooter and a motorcycle has resulted in the arrest of a Sunrise man. Brandon Taylor, 33, was riding a red and black scooter at around 10 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Northwest 64th Avenue and 24th Place when he failed to stop, according to a police report.
SUNRISE, FL
Click10.com

Daughter shoots mother before turning gun on herself, police say

Margate, FLA – The Margate police department is investigating after they say a woman shot her own mother before taking her own life. The attempted murder-suicide happened early Saturday morning just after 1:00 a.m. at the Margate Gardens apartment complex located at 5800 Margate Boulevard, near State Road 7.
MARGATE, FL
cw34.com

Unsolved homicide case reaches fifth year; $3,000 reward for information

LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office are still investigating the death of a 15-year-old boy who was shot and killed in 2017. Deputies say on Sept. 25, 2017, they responded to a call at 3 p.m. on Davis Road in Lake Worth. When they arrived they saw Giovani Castro, 15, suffering from a gunshot wound.
LAKE WORTH, FL
Click10.com

Miami Beach police to conduct sobriety checkpoint for Labor Day weekend

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – The Miami Beach Police Department announced that they are beefing up patrols and conducting DUI checkpoints for Labor Day weekend. As people flock to the beaches this holiday weekend — which coincides with the start of Pedestrian Safety Month — MDBD has prepared checkpoints to catch drivers who are under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Man hospitalized with burns after yacht catches fire in Aventura

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Rescue crews have taken a man to the hospital with severe burns after a 75-foot yacht caught fire in Aventura, causing panic among area residents. Aventura Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze in the area of 1520 Island Blvd., in between two apartment complexes, just before 7:25 p.m., Friday.
AVENTURA, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

MAJOR CRASH: 441 CLOSED IN WEST DELRAY BEACH

MOTORCYCLIST DEAD. Difficult Driving In West Boca Raton, West Delray Beach Sunday Morning. Two Major Incidents… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE 5:30 p.m. — PBSO tells BocaNewsNow.com that Oscar Benavidas, 42, was killed in the wreck. He was traveling southbound on 441 — on a Yahama MT09 motorcycle — when another vehicle turned left […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL

