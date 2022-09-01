ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Rochelle Humes’s fashion-forward This Morning outfit hails from the high street

By Daisy Lester
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vFYVW_0hdpwNKH00

With the school holidays nearly over, Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield are returning to This Morning imminently. During their absence, they left the show in good hands with Dermot O’Leary, Alison Hammond, Rylan Clark, Ruth Langsford, Josie Gibson, and plenty more lighting up our screens each morning.

Replacing the dynamic duo this week are Rochelle Humes and Vernon Kay. If you’re one of the many who tune in to the show for Willoughby’s fashion-forward outfits, the good news is that Humes has also taken to sharing her own style on Instagram.

Already this week, she’s introduced us to some statement looks – on Monday, she found the perfect autumn ensemble from Pretty Little Thing and River Island, while, most recently, she looked sleek in a beige suit from Jigsaw.

For today’s look, the presenter and her This Morning stylist Amber Jackson opted for a similarly autumnal look – an embroidered brown midi dress from high-street favourite H&M and white high-heel boots from women’s footwear brand Misspap.

Whether you’re looking for outfit inspiration for transitional dressing or need something new to wear to the office, here’s how to buy the sleek look.

Where is Rochelle Humes’s outfit from and where can I buy it?

Today, Rochelle Humes’s embroidered brown long-sleeve midi dress hails from H&M and costs £49.99. Keeping the entire ensemble under £100, her white stiletto boots cost £33 from Misspap.

H&M dress with embroidery: £49.99, Hm.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IHR7l_0hdpwNKH00

Feturing a mid-to-maxi calf-length hemline, autumn-ready long sleeves, a high slit at the back and a round neckline, this dress also has a keyhole opening and narrow ties that add detail to the back of the neck. A gathered seam at each side of the waist gives the piece a flattering sillouette, while the embroidered detailing adds the final flourish.

Buy now

Misspap leather-look pointed block heel boots: £33, Misspap.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XzKa8_0hdpwNKH00

Contrasting the darker hue of the dress, Humes teamed the brown midi with a pair of leather-effect pointed white boots from Misspap. A steal at £33, the knee-high boots feature a high block heel and ruched detail.

Buy now

Who is Rochelle Humes’s stylist for This Morning?

Amber Jackson is the fashion editor for This Morning and a stylist for ITV. She styles Rochelle Humes in the fabulous outfits we see each day and compiles the pieces for the fashion segment on the show.

How does Rochelle Humes do her hair?

Maurice Flynn, aka @Mauriceflynn on Instagram, is the hairstylist behind Rochelle Humes’s This Morning mane.

Where is Rochelle Humes from?

Rochelle was born in Barking, a suburb of East London and attended the Frances Bardsley Academy for Girls in Hornchurch and Colin’s Performing Arts School. She began her career in British pop group S Club Juniors and later joined the girl group The Saturdays in 2007. Since then, Rochelle has turned to TV presenting and often works alongside her husband, JLS star, Marvin Humes.

Not ready for autumn just yet? Take a look at our pick of best summer dresses

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Leonardo DiCaprio’s rumoured new 22-year-old girlfriend responds to being asked if she’s seen Titanic

While Leonardo DiCaprio may have split from his former girlfriend Camila Morrone, it seems that the actor has already moved on: He was recently pictured with a mysterious model.Earlier this week, reports broke that DiCaprio, 47, and Morrone, 25, ended their relationship after four years together. The pair were reportedly last seen together during the Fourth of July weekend in Malibu, California. Since the news of their split, new photos have emerged of DiCaprio partying in St Tropez back in July with his new rumoured girlfriend, Maria Beregova.Beregova, a 22-year-old Ukrainian model living in London, didn’t provide too much...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

13 best white trousers for women from cargos to capri and linen styles

No matter your age, occupation or style, white trousers are a classic wardrobe staple for a huge number of us, and they’re not just for summer. Whether worn with sandals on holiday, with a shirt in the office or with boots and a heavy knit to battle the winter weather, they’re a year-round staple that’s hard to beat. And they make a nice change from our failsafe fallback, jeans.But, unlike your best blue denim, white trousers can be a little bit trickier to hunt down, with fabric type, weight and density all playing a key part in making them wearable...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

Fans in hysterics as Kate Beckinsale poses in Greggs X Primark swimsuit: ‘I couldn’t love her more’

Kate Beckinsale surprised and delighted fans after she showed them how to take a Greggs X Primark swimsuit “from day to night”.The Underworld star, 49, took to Instagram to prove how stylish the one-piece swimsuit, which is monogrammed with the popular British bakery chain’s branding, can be.She added a chunky white belt around her waist and a large white fascinator with mesh covering half her face, with vintage earrings to complete the look.Beckinsale, who lives in Los Angeles, joked in the caption: “Everyone relax – it is possible to take a Gregg’s swimsuit from day to night PANIC OVER...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

The Independent

824K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy