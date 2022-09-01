ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Suez Canal gets blocked again by tanker in almost exact same spot as Ever Given container ship

By Arpan Rai
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03yaSZ_0hdpwLYp00

Global waterway Suez Canal was briefly blocked on Wednesday after an oil vessel ran aground before it was floated back into the waters again, the authorities of the Egyptian canal said.

The Singaporean vessel Affinity V crammed and wedged in a single-lane stretch of the canal, the Suez Canal Authority’s head Osama Rabie said in a statement.

Officials said that Affinity V had sailed from Portugal and its destination was the Saudi Arabian Red Sea port of Yanbu.

The vessel was confirmed to have run aground around 7.15pm local time but was reported to be floating again in the water some five hours laters, spokesperson for Suez Canal authority told the government-affiliated Extra News satellite television channel.

Mr Rabie added that the canal’s authority sent five boats to get the wedged vessel floating again in a coordinated operation.

The boat was stuck after a technical failure in the steering mechanism which caused the vessel to hit the bank of the canal, he added.

Affinity V was part of a convoy headed south to the Red Sea, Suez Canal authority spokesperson George Safwat said.

At least two convoys of vessels pass through the canal which serves as the trade route between Asia and Europe. Of these, one vessel is north-bound to the Mediterranean and the other south-bound to the Red Sea.

A critical trade route, Suez Canal divides continental Africa from the Sinai Peninsula, and provides a crucial link for trading oil, natural gas and cargo.

Five hours later, the navigation for other ships passing through the waterways had returned to normal, the official said.

The vessel was built in 2016 with a length of 252 metres (827 feet) and a width of 45 metres (148 feet).

This is not the first time Suez Canal’s passage was blocked after a vessel ran aground.

In a famous trade mishap, the Panama-flagged Ever Given had crashed into a bank of a single-lane stretch in March last year.

The colossal Japanese-owned container — buffeted by a sandstorm — remained wedged into the waterways for six days, halting trade between the continents.

At least $9b per day was held in global trade due to the traffic jam of shipping containers, further straining the supply chains reeling under the havoc of Covid pandemic.

Authorities launched a massive rescue mission using a flotilla of tugboats.

In a smaller episode, another large shipping vessel ran aground but was freed within hours by authorities in September 2021.

However, the stalling of trade due to Ever Given vessel pushed the canal authorities to widen and deepen the waterway’s southern part.

Comments / 103

Keith Sapp
3d ago

Funny to me how we operate this canal for decades and decades and nothing ever happens and now we got 2 at the same problem within a year or so of each other looks like a planed event to me

Reply(16)
34
wigli@wiconi
4d ago

Since the ice caps will be melted shortly maybe we should just wait til floats. Apparently it’s gonna happen shortly

Reply(3)
26
Alex Drake
4d ago

FUNFACT: During the entire time the ship was being refloated, it had its left turn signal on.

Reply(9)
39
Related
The Independent

Engineers inspect damaged propeller shaft of broken down aircraft carrier

Engineers have been carrying out inspections of the aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales after it broke down on its way to the US.The £3 billion warship left from Portsmouth Naval Base on Saturday before an “emerging mechanical issue” occurred while it was off the south-east coast of the Isle of Wight.The departure of the Nato flagship had already been delayed from Friday because of a technical problem, although it is not known if the incidents are related.Shortly after the 65,000-tonned ship sailed on Saturday, a mechanical fault was discovered with the starboard shaft.The carrier limped back to Stokes Bay...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ships#Suez Canal Authority#Shipping#Egyptian#Singaporean#Saudi Arabian#Extra News
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Great Pyramid of Giza was constructed using long-lost branch of the Nile river that dried up more than 2,000 years ago and helped workers transport 2.3m blocks used to build them

New evidence suggests a long-lost channel of the Nile, known as the Khufu branch, flowed close to where the Great Pyramid of Giza sits and was used to transport the 2.3 million stone blocks to construct the structures before it dried up around 600 BC. This discovery is supported by...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

UN raises alarm on Red Sea oil tanker 'time-bomb'

The UN appealed Tuesday for the last $14 million needed to try and prevent a stricken oil tanker from triggering a disaster off Yemen that could cost $20 billion to clean up. The decaying 45-year-old FSO Safer, long used as a floating storage platform and now abandoned off the rebel-held Yemeni port of Hodeida, has not been serviced since Yemen was plunged into civil war more than seven years ago.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Portugal
Daily Mail

Man, 61, who has grown a tropical jungle in his back garden claims to have stored THOUSANDS of litres of rainwater to protect from drought - while millions of Brits face having to limit water use (and his neighbours haven't been so lucky!)

A green-fingered father who has spent more than a decade turning his garden into a tropical jungle has stored thousands of litres of rainwater to protect his exotic plants from England's looming drought - as millions of Britons face a hosepipe ban. Mike Clifford's 65ft-long garden behind his suburban bungalow...
GARDENING
The Independent

China earthquake: 21 dead as Sichuan rocked by powerful 6.8-magnitude tremor

At least 21 people have died after an earthquake of magnitude 6.8 hit China’s southwestern Sichuan province on Monday, state television reported. The earthquake hit at 12.52pm local time, and the United States Geological Survey [USGS] estimates that over a million residents experienced the strong tremors in the quake’s aftermath.The USGS said that the epicentre of the quake was in Luding county at a depth of 16km, about 180km south-west of Sichuan’s capital Chengdu.Chengdu resident Jiang Danli told The Associated Press: “There was a strong earthquake in June, but it wasn’t very scary. This time I was really scared, because...
ENVIRONMENT
Benzinga

Elephant Rips Handler In Half In Thailand After Being Forced To Carry Wood Logs In Extreme Heat

An elephant ripped its handler in half using its tusks in southern Thailand after being made to carry rubberwood in the scorching heat, according to a report. What Happened: A 32-year-old elephant mahout was found in a pool of blood at a rubber plantation in Thailand's Phang Nga province last week after an annoyed elephant stabbed the man with its tusks multiple times, news outlet the Thaiger reported.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Voices: Alarm bells are going off across the world – but we’re barely listening

Sometimes it’s easy to miss the forest for the trees. We spend so much time on what’s in front of us, we can miss the bigger picture. Alarm bells are going off across the world. We need to hear them.An extreme heatwave and drought has been roasting China for 70 days straight, something that “has no parallel in modern record-keeping in China, or elsewhere around the world for that matter.”Next door, in Pakistan, a “torrential downpour of biblical proportions” has so far killed 900 people and destroyed nearly 100,000 homes. Its neighbour India has suffered 200 heatwave days this...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

The Independent

824K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy