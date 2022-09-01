ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Comments / 470

Mary McGill
4d ago

His responsibility as president is to keep OUR country safe AND maintain an environment to promote economic growth. Our borders are not secure and he and his family are beholding to China, placing Americans second. Both impeachable offenses.

Reply(22)
375
Mary McGill
4d ago

Nice try! You do realize the Republicans have no power in Congress right now. All the chaos around us now is brought to you by the Democrat Party.

Reply(24)
324
Rodger dodger
4d ago

needs to be impeached at least 3 times it won't get passed in the senate but it may tie them up enough that they can't pass anymore of these stupid bills

Reply(11)
183
Related
Washington Examiner

Ann Coulter says Trump is ‘done’

Former President Donald Trump is politically done, conservative commentator Ann Coulter said on her podcast Unsafe this week. Coulter, the author of In Trump We Trust: E Pluribus Awesome!, went from one of Trump’s biggest fans to breaking with him over his failure to complete his promised wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.
POTUS
The List

Joe Biden's Approval Rating Just Took A Serious Turn

Nearly one in five Americans are saddled with student debt, according to The Washington Post. With current interest rates for undergraduates starting at 4.99%, these debts continue to grow even as the debtor attempts to pay them off (via NerdWallet). While former presidents have made efforts to reduce this debt, no one has offered loan forgiveness — until now. President Joe Biden made a historic announcement, proclaiming that nearly 43 million Americans are eligible for at least $10,000 worth of student loan forgiveness. Some people will even have their student debt completely eliminated. Furthermore, the COVID-era student loan payment pause has been extended a final time until 2023 (via The Washington Post).
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Clinton
Person
Alexander Hamilton
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Richard Nixon
Person
Donald Trump
Person
James Madison
The List

Donald Trump Just Scored A Victory In The FBI Investigation At Mar-A-Lago

Donald Trump has had a very difficult last few weeks. Although polls indicate his popularity has actually increased among his supporters after the FBI raided his Florida property on August 8, it seems the damning news coming out of the investigation just keeps looking worse for the former president, whose Truth Social platform is also in hot water (via Morning Consult).
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impeachments#Democrats#Republicans#Americans
NBC News

Don’t be surprised if Republicans are high-fiving one another after Trump’s FBI search

That basically sums up how the right publicly described the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday. You won’t be able to tell from their public statements, TV news hits or tweets, but the earth-shaking news that the FBI executed a search warrant likely has some Republicans smiling — maybe even high-fiving one another — albeit in private. In fact, the biggest beneficiaries of Monday’s search will be the cast of characters not named Trump looking to be the GOP presidential nominee in 2024, such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who took to social media to say that an operation like this would happen only in a “banana republic.”
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
Daily Mail

Former Trump staffer claims she found classified information in the women's restroom and said it was a 'known thing' that aides were sloppy with documents

Former Trump staffer Olivia Troye recalled finding classified documents left in the women's room of a bathroom in the White House complex during her time working under Vice President Mike Pence. 'I found classified information in the ladies' room of the White House one time in the Eisenhower Executive Office...
POTUS
The List

Donald Trump Jr. Gets Ripped Apart On Twitter Over His Comments About Loan Forgiveness

When Joe Biden was campaigning for president, one of his promises was that he would do something about student loan debt. And as of this week, he's made good on that promise. President Biden announced a plan to reduce student loan debt for those making under $125,000 per year — $10,000 forgiven if you didn't get a federal Pell Grant and $20,000 forgiven if you did (via NPR). Like just about anything that a politician does, some people are excited and happy about it and some people are angry and irritated.
POTUS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
108K+
Post
956M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy