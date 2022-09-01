ok for black female Taylor to say she would never vote against a black! oh. guess when you are "of color" it doesn't matter what you say.
I’m disgusted with both of them. They made accusations that will ruin kyles life. If they were so bothered then why didn’t they address it immediately? They need to go!
Black people can create a all black alliance (cookout). No mention of calling out the racism of season 23. Taylor (a black woman), says multiple times that she will not put a black woman on the block for eviction. No mention or calling out of Taylor's (a black woman), racist actions. Kyle (a white man), has a game play conversation with Michael and Brittany (both white), about the possibility of another cookout being formed this season. Michael and Brittany say nothing for two weeks, until Michael is in jeopardy of being evicted. Michael and Brittany then use the game play conversation to save Michael and throw Kyle under the bus. Race has become the best game play in big brother and the world to avert consequences. Why is there no consequences for Taylor? Why was there no consequences for the cookout? What did Kyle do that is different? The only answer for all 3 questions is SKIN COLOR. Last question is How long will the disproportionate treatment of white people continue?
