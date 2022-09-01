Read full article on original website
Kindred
3d ago
unless they're paying my entire way I'll pass I don't have any desire to spend 5 days around a toddler SMH
Woman Backed for Shutting Down Ex's Daughter: 'Not Her Aunt Or Other Mom'
Commenters were stunned to learn of the longstanding manipulation that led to the painful relevation.
Friend Rejecting Wedding Invite Over Couple's 'Lack of Effort' Applauded
Several users on Mumsnet said it's "perfectly reasonable" to forgo attending the couple's wedding and "phase them out."
Parent Backed for Sending Daughter to School With Personalized Supplies
"I'm all for helping out educators supply their classrooms with adequate supplies, but that doesn't mean I won't get my kids their own stuff," one user wrote.
Woman wears pigtails at work and discovers she made way more money in tips
We’re all for getting on that grind, but one woman discovered that by wearing her hair in a particular hairstyle, she made significantly more money in tips at work. This would be all well and good if the TikToker, who goes by the name @semiattractivementallyok on the site, racked up the extra cash by curling or straightening her hair - but it’s when she ties her locks up into pigtails that she earns the most money.
A Brother Asked His Sister and Her Baby to Leave a Fancy Dinner & His Reasoning Actually Makes Sense
On the surface, kicking your breastfeeding sister out of a restaurant sounds awful. But hear this Reddit user out. He took to the “AITA” forum to share his story, and there are so many people who took his side in this situation. The user explained that he had planned to purpose to his girlfriend Jessy during a family dinner at a Michelin-star restaurant. The spot, he said, is very high end, has a strict dress code, and doesn’t allow children under 14. He made the booking 10 months in advance and put his credit card down for 12 people. In the...
Dad With 4-Bedroom House Lets 3 Kids Sleep on Floor of His Bedroom After Their Mom Dies
Letting your kids sleep in your bedroom isn't as unhealthy as people think. Brandon Janous turned to TODAY Parenting Team to share how he lets his three children sleep on the floor of his bedroom even though they live in a four-bedroom home. In the now viral post, he explains how this situation developed after the death of his wife, his children's mom.
Dad and step mom steals $3000 from teenage son to go on a trip to Paris
The average amount of college fees in the USA is over $35,000 for private ranked colleges and $22,000 for public ranked colleges. This could be why the total student loan debt in the country is $1.75 trillion.
Husband Slammed for Forcing Mother of 11-Week-Old Baby To Sleep on Sofa
A new mother with a baby has outraged Mumsnet users after describing how her husband makes her sleep on the sofa.
A Mom Says It’s ‘Evil’ Her Adult Children Won’t Agree to Care for Their Disabled Brother & Reddit Is Thoroughly Freaked Out
It goes without saying that it’s every parent’s goal to make sure their children will, when the time comes, be able to handle life without them — and, in families with multiple siblings, it often comes with the hope that they also care for one another (along with any other responsibilities they have). But, as a mother in reddit’s famed-AITA subreddit found out, there are limits to what you can ask of your children and their futures — and that word “ask” is pretty essential in really allowing them to consent to step up into more defined caregiver roles later in their lives.
19-Year-Old Refuses to Look After Brother While Parents Are Away
Are siblings responsible for looking after the other kids in their family?. Access to childcare has become more and more of a pressing issue. This has especially been the case since the pandemic took place, resulting in many parents finding themselves in tight situations.
Woman’s ‘Joke’ DNA Test Exposes Huge Family Secret
DNA tests can reveal some wild family secrets. Just ask Farrah Khiji-Holmes, who discovered she had a secret sibling. Khiji-Holmes, 52, always joked she must have been "switched at birth" because she felt "nothing like" her family. She often teased her family for being weird, telling them "there's no way I could be part of such a bizarre family."
Woman Revealing to Husband His Mom Is Pregnant Backed Online: 'Felt Sick'
"She told me she wasn't ready and then told me she had no plans of telling him, maybe until the baby was born," wrote the Redditor, explaining the story.
People
Pastor Apologizes After Calling Congregants 'Poor' and 'Cheap' for Not 'Honoring' Him with Luxury Watch
A Missouri pastor apologized after a video of him calling his congregation "poor, broke, busted and disgusted" for not buying him a luxury watch during a sermon went viral on social media. On Tuesday, Carlton Funderburke, the senior pastor at Church at the Well in Kansas City, addressed the controversy...
Slate
Help! My Parents Gave Me a Name That Makes Everyone Think I’m Racist.
Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. I am a middle-aged white woman with an East Indian name. I am concerned about appropriation and walking around basically embodying a living micro-aggression. While my parents and I have close connections to India, and my Indian godparents suggested the name, nobody knows that when they meet me. They just meet a white woman with an Indian name.
Hilarious little girl gives too much information when postman asks where mum is
It's no secret that kids have no filter, as this mum discovered when her daughter gave the postman too much information about where she was. Lauren Chloe Edney, 24, saw the hilarious incident unfold thanks to her door cam, which captured the moment her three-year-old daughter Emily answered the postman.
KIDS・
Man tells girlfriend off for ‘ruining flight’ after eating lasagne on plane – but people are divided
A MAN has slammed his girlfriend after she bought a whole lasagne onto a plane - but not everyone agrees with him. The passenger explained how his girlfriend's meal choice received comments from flight attendants who said that everyone could smell the food. The man took this as an indication...
Leader of Christian faith group linked to Amy Coney Barrett admitted driving women to tears in leaked video
A religious leader at a secretive Christian faith group linked to Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett seemingly admitted that the church’s teachings about gender made women cry. In a leaked video obtained by The Guardian, Dorothy Ranaghan — the wife of People of Praise founder Kevin Ranaghan — recounts how women who first joined People of Praise in the 1970s wore sunglasses to hide their tears when they heard teachings about “hardships and the role of men and women.”“Some of the women – who are still in my women’s group, as a matter of fact – were wearing...
Freeloading House Guests Blasted for Refusing to Split Restaurant Bill
According to the Mumsnet post the issue centered on the fact one of their hosts had "the more expensive starter."
Mother-in-Law Refuses to Let Daughter Cut Sister from Wedding
How much say should parents have in their child’s wedding?. A wedding day is meant to be one of the most exciting days in a person's life, and for that reason, many brides and grooms have a very particular vision about how they want their special day to be.
Photo of $5 School Lunch Goes Viral: 'Have This or Nothing'
"Ah yes, the three lunchtime essentials. Yellow, brown, and black nutrient logs," one Redditor joked.
