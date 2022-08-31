Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Best Dividend Stocks To Invest In Right Now? 4 For Your List
4 Top Dividend Stocks To Watch In The Stock Market Today. Dividend stocks are a type of stock that pays regular cash dividends to shareholders. Dividend stocks are popular with stock market investors because they provide a consistent source of income. Many dividend stocks also have the potential to generate high returns over the long term. For example, dividend stocks tend to outperform other types of stocks during periods of high inflation. Given the current economic conditions, dividend stocks could be an attractive investment throughout the remainder of 2022 and beyond.
NASDAQ
Here's Why EQT Corporation (EQT) is a Strong Growth Stock
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access to daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens.
NASDAQ
Here's How G-III Apparel (GIII) is Poised Before Q2 Earnings
G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. GIII is likely to report top and bottom-line growth from the respective year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figures when it releases second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Sep 7, before market open. The consensus mark for quarterly revenues is pegged at $594 million, indicating an increase of 22.9% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s tally.
NASDAQ
Why O-I Glass (OI) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
NASDAQ
Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's Why
Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This rating change essentially reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks...
NASDAQ
Why Revolve Group Stock Dropped 17% in August
Shares of digital fashion company Revolve Group (NYSE: RVLV) lost 17% of their value in August, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The company delivered a pretty good second-quarter earnings report, but it warned of pressure for the rest of the year. So what. Revolve Group operates...
NASDAQ
Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (FNCH) Upgraded to Buy: Here's Why
Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (FNCH) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This rating change essentially reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks rating...
NASDAQ
Will Kroger (KR) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
If you are looking for a stock that has a solid history of beating earnings estimates and is in a good position to maintain the trend in its next quarterly report, you should consider Kroger (KR). This company, which is in the Zacks Retail - Supermarkets industry, shows potential for another earnings beat.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NASDAQ
3 Reasons Why RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) Is a Great Growth Stock
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a stock for...
NASDAQ
Should Value Investors Buy Hugo Boss (BOSSY) Stock?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Of these,...
NASDAQ
Why Cathay General (CATY) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio
Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus. Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of...
NASDAQ
Has Amalgamated Financial (AMAL) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Amalgamated Financial (AMAL) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.
NASDAQ
Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
NASDAQ
Here's Why Investors Need to Watch for Pure Storage (PSTG)
Record Inflation, hawkish Fed policy, lingering supply chain issues and uncertainty prevailing over global macroeconomic conditions have raised investors’ apprehension. Amid the ongoing volatility, Pure Storage PSTG is a stock that investors may consider adding to their portfolio to make some gains from its upside potential, especially after a strong quarterly performance.
NASDAQ
Why Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Could Be Worth Watching
While Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$22.55 and falling to the lows of US$14.39. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Abercrombie & Fitch's current trading price of US$15.43 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Abercrombie & Fitch’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.
NASDAQ
How Much Upside is Left in Quest Resource (QRHC)? Wall Street Analysts Think 63%
Shares of Quest Resource (QRHC) have gained 56.4% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $7.38, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $12 indicates a potential upside of 62.6%.
NASDAQ
CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade primarily reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates, which is one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is at the...
NASDAQ
Why Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now
All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest...
NASDAQ
Here's Why Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) is a Strong Growth Stock
