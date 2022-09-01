ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Simon Middleton yet to finalise England’s World Cup squad

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zoZxN_0hdpuyTO00

Head coach Simon Middleton says there are “at least four or five calls” to be made before England’s World Cup squad is finalised.

The Red Roses will head to New Zealand next month as tournament favourites.

They are on a 23-game unbeaten run – New Zealand were the last team to beat them in 2019 – and currently top the world rankings by an emphatic margin.

England face the USA in Exeter on Saturday, before hosting Wales later this month. Their opening World Cup fixture is against Fiji in Auckland on October 8.

“It is a little bit of a discovery game in terms of just some final choices,” Middleton said, ahead of the Sandy Park encounter.

“We have been training for eight weeks, so we are absolutely desperate to play.

“The players have had a brilliant period of preparation since the start of July – the longest run-in we’ve had in pre-season – and have worked tirelessly to ensure we are in the best possible place.

I would say there are at least four or five calls that we are going to have to make

“Sometimes in sport, opportunities are limited, and with just the two matches before the tournament in New Zealand this is one of those occasions.

“There are a few combinations we want to look at, there are some individual performances we want to look at, and off the back of this we are probably going to make some 50-50 calls on the (World Cup) squad.

“We are close (to the final 32), but I would say there are at least four or five calls that we are going to have to make.

“We have ultimately got 39 players that has to go to 32. I don’t think there is one single player in this squad who would assume they are going to be on the plane, because that’s not how they think.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YiYbk_0hdpuyTO00
Emily Scarratt will captain England against the USA (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Emily Scarratt captains England against the USA, and she will be partnered in midfield by Gloucester-Hartpury’s Tatyana Heard, who makes her first international appearance since February 2019.

Zoe Harrison takes the fly-half role, with new Exeter signing Claudia MacDonald featuring in the back-three following her recovery from a neck injury.

Middleton, meanwhile, delivered a positive fitness bulletin on wing Abby Dow, who suffered a broken leg during England’s TikTok Six Nations victory over Wales in April.

“Abby is ahead of where we hoped. Everything is on track,” Middleton added.

“She won’t play before the World Cup, but we knew that anyway. We have got a few things in place to make sure she is ready to go.

“She may well be available for the Fiji game, which is certainly what we are hoping for, and we are very optimistic at this point in time.”

England’s squad for the World Cup is due to be announced on September 20.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Wales#Exeter#Fiji#Uk
newschain

Orange weather warning issued as thunderstorms and lightning strikes expected

An orange weather warning has been put in place for 13 counties in Ireland amid the threat of potential thunderstorms and lightning strikes. Met Eireann issued an orange rain warning for intense rainfall of up to 50mm expected on Sunday morning, with squalls likely for Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo and Waterford.
ENVIRONMENT
newschain

One dead, nine missing after plane crashes in Puget Sound

One person has been killed and nine people remain missing, including a child, after a seaplane crashed in Puget Sound in Washington state, the US coast guard said. The floatplane had been flying on Sunday afternoon from Friday Harbour, a popular tourist destination in the San Juan Islands, to Renton, a southern suburb of Seattle, the agency said.
RENTON, WA
newschain

Body found in retired teacher murder probe

Police investigating the murder of a retired teacher have found the body of a man. Two men, aged 27 and 63, have been charged in connection with the death of Peter Coshan, 75, who worked as a biology teacher at Fettes College in Edinburgh before retiring. Officers investigating the crime...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Putin ally warns West of ‘doomsday’ if Russia is pushed towards collapse

A top Russian official has accused the US and its allies of trying to provoke the country’s break-up and warned that such attempts could lead to doomsday. Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia’s Security Council chaired by President Vladimir Putin, warned the West that an attempt to push Russia towards collapse would amount to a “chess game with death”.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
New Zealand
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Flood alerts in place with thunderstorms to return in the evening

Several flood alerts remain in place on Monday after rain, thunder and lightning swept across parts of the UK overnight. Five alerts for possible flooding are in place for the River Soar in Lancashire, Lower Dove Brooks in Staffordshire, River Cole and Dorcan Brook in Swindon, River Maun in Nottinghamshire and River Plym and Tory Brook in Devon.
ENVIRONMENT
newschain

Thousands flee as wildfire rages through northern California

Thousands of people remain under evacuation orders after a wind-whipped wildfire raged through rural northern California. A number of people were injured when the fire that began on Friday afternoon on or near a wood products plant quickly blew into a neighbourhood on the northern edge of Weed, but then carried the flames away from the small city.
WEED, CA
newschain

Plane lands safely following crash threat in Mississippi

A plane that had been circling over northern Mississippi after its pilot had threatened to crash it into the ground has landed safely, US officials said. State governor Tate Reeves announced on Twitter that the “situation has been resolved and that no-one was injured”. He thanked law enforcement...
TUPELO, MS
newschain

Hull head coach Brett Hodgson leaves club by mutual consent

Hull FC have begun the search for a new head coach following the sudden departure of Brett Hodgson. The 44-year-old Australian, who had just completed his second season with the Super League side, has left by mutual consent, the club announced. Under Hodgson, who joined the Black and Whites from...
RUGBY
newschain

What’s next for Liz Truss? The new Tory leader’s first days

Liz Truss has been named the new leader of the Conservative Party. She garnered the most votes from Tory party members to beat rival Rishi Sunak in the contest to succeed Boris Johnson, as was widely expected. Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee of Conservative backbench MPs, made...
POLITICS
newschain

Worcester Warriors urged to be placed in administration by local MPs

Four Worcestershire MPs have called for crisis-hit Gallagher Premiership club Worcester Warriors to be placed in administration. HM Revenue & Customs have frozen Warriors’ finances in their pursuit of unpaid tax, although it is understood that Worcester players have now been paid following an initial delay. Premiership Rugby, meanwhile,...
RUGBY
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
153K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy